Students must follow govt order on uniform: Karnataka CM amid hijab row

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Amid escalation row over students wearing hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that students of all government schools, colleges should follow the government circular issued on uniform.

"The state government already issued circular on school uniform taking into account of individual rights as per Constitution of India and various court judgements on this issue. Everybody has to abide by the circular," he said when asked about his comment on hijab row.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet the party central leaders, told reporters that the matter is also coming up in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. The state government will abide by the court order on this issue, he said.

He also appealed to the students not to get involved in this issue. Since examination is coming up soon, the students should focus on studies and prepare for exam, he said.

On BJP leaders giving statements on hijab row, the CM said, "I will not make any further statement on this issue as matter is in the court."

The state government on Saturday referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that children at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.