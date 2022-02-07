  1. Home
  2. Students must follow govt order on uniform: Karnataka CM amid hijab row

Students must follow govt order on uniform: Karnataka CM amid hijab row

News Network
February 7, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 7: Amid escalation row over students wearing hijabs, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today said that students of all government schools, colleges should follow the government circular issued on uniform.

"The state government already issued circular on school uniform taking into account of individual rights as per Constitution of India and various court judgements on this issue. Everybody has to abide by the circular," he said when asked about his comment on hijab row.

The CM, who was in Delhi to meet the party central leaders, told reporters that the matter is also coming up in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. The state government will abide by the court order on this issue, he said.

He also appealed to the students not to get involved in this issue. Since examination is coming up soon, the students should focus on studies and prepare for exam, he said.

On BJP leaders giving statements on hijab row, the CM said, "I will not make any further statement on this issue as matter is in the court."

The state government on Saturday referring to judgements of various High Courts, instructed that children at government schools, colleges must wear uniforms approved by the state government and in private institutions, the uniform approved by the management.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 4: Under pressure from the film industry, the Basavaraj Bommai administration decided Friday to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres and multiplexes. Likewise, the government also allowed 100 per cent occupancy in gyms, yoga centres, and swimming pools. 

The decision will come into effect from Saturday, February 5.  Until now, these establishments were required to function at 50 per cent capacity. 

The decision was taken at a meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chaired with officials and the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). 

“Starting Saturday, 100 per cent occupancy will be allowed in theatres, yoga centres, gyms and swimming pools,” Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters. However, consumption of food and beverages inside the movie hall is prohibited. “People can eat outside during intervals,” Sudhakar said. 

“We also require people visiting theatres, gyms and other places to be doubly vaccinated. We want this to be followed strictly,” the minister said. 

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had mounted pressure on the government to allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, with several new movies getting lined up for release. 

Sudhakar explained that the fresh relaxations are based on declining hospitalisation numbers. “In January, the hospitalisation rate was 5-6 per cent. It is now down to 2 per cent,” he said, adding that the government was aware of the losses incurred by the film industry because of the Covid-19 curbs. 

“Withdrawal of curbs doesn't mean we get complacent. We have learnt the lessons of dealing with Covid these two years. We must take precautions,” Sudhakar said. 

Other curbs on functions (300 people outdoors, 200 indoors), 50 people at a time in places of religious worship and the ban on fairs, rallies, dharnas and protests will continue, Sudhakar said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
February 3,2022

kundapur.jpg

Kundapura, Feb 3: In the wake of protest from students belonging to hardline saffron outfits, Muslim girl students with headscarves were today barred from entering government Pre-University College at Kundapura. 

The principal took this sudden step after more than 100 Hindutva-backed students attended classes wearing saffron shawls in as a counter to Muslim girls wearing headscarves.

In a video, which is going viral on social media, students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Kundapur coastal town of Udupi district can be seen pleading before the principal. The students request the college principal to allow them to attend classes wearing the hijab.

They also tell him that their exams are just two months away, and why is the college creating an issue on wearing the hijab now.

Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, who is also the president of college development committee, had visited the college yesterday and urged the students and principal to arrive at an amicable solution. 

The Muslim girls and their parents remained firm on their decision to wear headscarves.

Parents said their daughters were wearing hijab inside classrooms since the beginning of the academic year. Forcing them not to wear headscarves suddenly was not acceptable. 

The hijab-hater boys said they will continue to wear saffron shawls until headscarves were banned inside the classrooms.

Sources in the college said, with the minister instructing the college to adhere to the college’s uniform code, the development committee has decided not to allow students wearing shawls or headscarves inside the classrooms.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 6,2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state. 

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.

He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Comments

Wellwisher
 - 
Sunday, 6 Feb 2022

Arrest this sexy scandal criminal under posco put him behind bar atleast 2years.
Then only he will understood about Indian constitution.
After all nagpur sewak followers of godse.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.