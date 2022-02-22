  1. Home
  2. Students outfit suspects Udupi MLA’s hand in mob attack on hijab girl’s family

February 22, 2022

Udupi, Feb 22: Miscreants belonging to Sangh Parivar have attacked the family of one of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court and damaged their property in Udupi last night.

In a series of tweets, Hazra Shifa, the petitioner, demanded that a case be filed against the attackers.

The miscreants attacked 'Bismillah Hotel' at Malpe run by Hyder Ali, the father of Shifa. 

"My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," she tweeted.

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi.

Masood Manna, who is known to Shifa, said in a tweet that a mob of 150 people attacked Saif.

"He was a victim as his sister @hazra_shifa is still fighting for her rights, her #Hijab. Not only students but families' lives are at stake as well. Stringent action must be taken!" Manna tweeted.

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the case where Muslim girls and women are demanding that they be allowed to be wear hijab in classrooms.

The bench comprising Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit was constituted to hear the case against the hijab ban.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India, a students’ outfit protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal Rudre Gowda permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. 

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has expressed suspicion that Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat may have had a role to play in the attack on hijab petitioner’s family. 

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, CFI district president Aseel Akram said, "about six persons from the violent mob together beaten up the family members," he said.

He said that Hyder Ali began to receive threatening calls after a video captured by a hidden camera of a private television channel was aired.

News Network
February 16,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 16: The social democratic party of India (SDPI) on Wednesday charged the BJP with 'sponsoring' and 'promoting' the hijab-saffron shawl issue in educational institutions in Karnataka.

Addressing reporters here, SDPI state general secretary B R Bhaskar Prasad alleged that the entire issue is a ‘criminal act’ sponsored by the BJP government in the state.

Noting that the constitution never barred Muslim women wearing hijab, he alleged that the issue was created by a college principal which was later taken up by the Sangh Parivar outfits.

He sought to know why hijab should be banned as a religious symbol when Hindu symbols like thread and ‘nama’ are allowed. He also accused the Congress of adopting ‘double standards’ on the issue.

SDPI state president Abdul Majeed, who was also present, said the High Court interim order is applicable only to colleges where development committees have prescribed a dress code. The district administrations and the education department are creating confusion over the order, he charged. 

He said KPCC president D K Shivakumar should clarify the stand of the Congress on the issue. The party does not want to address the problems of Muslims though they want minority votes, Majeed said.

Meanwhile, National Women’s Front, the women’s wing of Popular Front of India (PFI) alleged that Muslim girls are being subjected to mental harassment over the hijab issue. At a press meet here, NWF Dakshina Kannada district president Zulaikha Bajpe condemned the attitude of some school administrations and teachers who are 'torturing' girl students under the pretext of implementing the High Court order.

She said while the order is limited to pre-university colleges, the authorities are forcing students and teachers of other colleges also to remove their headscarves in public places. Such acts amount to denial of the fundamental rights of Muslim students, she claimed. 

News Network
February 10,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Karnataka CM on Thursday announced that classes for students upto 10th standard will resume from Monday, February 14, while the classes for PU and degree colleges will begin at a later date.

The decision was taken following a meeting of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Higher Education minister C N Ashwath Narayan, and Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh.

Bommai said that the reopening of high schools will be based on directions issued by the three-judge bench of the High Court, which issued oral instructions against wearing any religious attire in schools and colleges.

After the hijab row in the state turned violent, the government had declared three-day leave till Friday, February 11 to all classes beyond ninth standard and for PU and degree classes.

The CM will also convene a meeting with officials from all districts on Friday to assess the ground situation in colleges of the state.

The petition on uniforms which was being heard by a single judge bench is now in front of a three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice of Karnataka Ritu Raj Awasthi. "He has decided to hear the petition on a day-to-day basis and has directed students not to wear any religious attire in school and colleges. The bench has also issued directions to restart classes," the CM said.

A video conference scheduled Friday by Bommai will include all ministers, DCs, SPs, zilla panchayat CEOs and officials of higher and primary education departments. "In the coming days, till there is a High Court order, we will take all required measures to continue classes for students and to maintain law and order," he said.

Senior government officials will be regularly in touch with school development and monitoring committees, parents, students and teachers to take the necessary measures to prevent untoward incidents, he said.

The CM noted that there has not been any untoward incident since schools and colleges were shut two days ago. "(Earlier) we had noticed some provocation by external elements and I have urged them to maintain calm," Bommai said. 

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: As the Karnataka High Court resumed its hearing on the heated hijab row, gatherings and protests near educational institutes have been prohibited in Bengaluru for the next two weeks. 

The city police imposed Section 144 near schools and colleges.

"Gatherings, agitations or protest of any type within the area of 200-meter radius from the gate(s) of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city, prohibited for two weeks with immediate effect," read an order by the Police Department, Govt of Karnataka.

