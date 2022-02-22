Students outfit suspects Udupi MLA’s hand in mob attack on hijab girl’s family

Udupi, Feb 22: Miscreants belonging to Sangh Parivar have attacked the family of one of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court and damaged their property in Udupi last night.

In a series of tweets, Hazra Shifa, the petitioner, demanded that a case be filed against the attackers.

The miscreants attacked 'Bismillah Hotel' at Malpe run by Hyder Ali, the father of Shifa.

"My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," she tweeted.

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi.

Masood Manna, who is known to Shifa, said in a tweet that a mob of 150 people attacked Saif.

"He was a victim as his sister @hazra_shifa is still fighting for her rights, her #Hijab. Not only students but families' lives are at stake as well. Stringent action must be taken!" Manna tweeted.

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the case where Muslim girls and women are demanding that they be allowed to be wear hijab in classrooms.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India, a students’ outfit protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal Rudre Gowda permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed.

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has expressed suspicion that Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat may have had a role to play in the attack on hijab petitioner’s family.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, CFI district president Aseel Akram said, "about six persons from the violent mob together beaten up the family members," he said.

He said that Hyder Ali began to receive threatening calls after a video captured by a hidden camera of a private television channel was aired.