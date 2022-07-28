Surthakal murder: Over a dozen suspects questioned, no breakthrough yet, says police chief

Mangaluru, July 29: The city police have so far failed to get a breakthrough in the case of coldblooded murder of a 23-year-old Muslim youth at Surthakal.

“We have questioned 13-14 people after taking them to custody. However, there has been no breakthrough yet in the case,” city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told media persons.

Muhammad Fazil, 23, was hacked to death by an unidentified group at Surthkal without any provocation at around 8p.m. on July 28. Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur police station limits.

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

"We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," the Mangaluru CP added.

The police are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident, and a case of murder has been registered.

"The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups," Kumar said, adding that the investigations are underway.