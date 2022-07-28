  1. Home
  Surthakal murder: Over a dozen suspects questioned, no breakthrough yet, says police chief

coastaldigest.com news network
July 29, 2022

Mangaluru, July 29: The city police have so far failed to get a breakthrough in the case of coldblooded murder of a 23-year-old Muslim youth at Surthakal. 

“We have questioned 13-14 people after taking them to custody. However, there has been no breakthrough yet in the case,” city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told media persons.

Muhammad Fazil, 23, was hacked to death by an unidentified group at Surthkal without any provocation at around 8p.m. on July 28. Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur police station limits. 

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29.

"We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," the Mangaluru CP added.

The police are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident, and a case of murder has been registered.

"The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups," Kumar said, adding that the investigations are underway.

News Network
July 27,2022

Bengaluru, July 27: In an unexpected development hundreds of workers of BJP Yuva Morcha in various parts of Karnataka today resigned en masse citing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai government’s failure to protect lives of Hindutva workers. 

Furious over the murder of young BJP worker Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at Bellare in Sullia taluk last night, many Yuva Morcha members in Chikkamagaluru and Bagalkot district. 

Meanwhile, former BJP Karnataka social media cell convenor Balaji Srinivas has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, branding him "most inefficient". 

At the same time, an old video of a speech by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, in which he dares anybody to “touch” a party worker in the coastal region, went viral on social media as a furious cadre reminded him of Praveen's fate.

At Chikkamagaluru, presidents of nine Yuva Morcha mandals, including district Yuva Morcha president Sandeep Harivinangadi resigned. "How justice was served in past murders (of BJP workers) is in front of our eyes. Strict action has just remained an assurance," Sandeep and others said in their resignation letter.

There were also reports of resignation from Yuva Morcha workers in Bagalkot district, even as angry BJP workers in Dakshina Kannada embarrassed the party's state leadership. 

Kateel's old video was shared with comments that while BJP workers from downtrodden sections had to sacrifice their lives, the leaders and their children enjoyed an affluent life without facing any problems.

Similar remarks were observed in the social media posts of the state BJP condemning the incident. Twitter user Sunil K wrote: "Tomorrow it could be me or my friend who support BJP in Karnataka and its ideology. We are now scared."

State Yuva Morcha chief Sandeep Kumar said that he has spoken to the local Yuva Morcha units. "They have taken such a decision as they were moved by the developments. I have urged them to stay put and strengthen the organisation rather than resigning. Nobody will benefit from these resignations," he said.

July 29,2022

News Network
July 26,2022

Bengaluru, July 26: With the Congress warning him for his politically sensitive statements, party leader and MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said he has only got to know about it through the media, as he is travelling, and will look into to it once back in Bengaluru.

Reminding about "Lakshman Rekha" of the party's discipline and ideology, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, in a letter to Khan, has said that his recent public remarks are completely unwarranted and in poor taste.

"I have not received any notice, I have seen it in the media, it is not a notice, it is a letter...I haven't received any so far, as I'm travelling. Without looking at it, I can't react. I'm in Davangere, will be travelling to Chitradurga later, once I go to Bengaluru, let me see," Khan told reporters. 

To a question that KPCC President D K Shivakumar is not reacting to anything regarding him, he said, "He is the President, big man, what is there to react (about me)."

Khan's recent claims about Muslims outnumbering Vokkaligas in Karnataka has stirred a controversy, with it taking the shape of "community politics." Khan had made this claim, while reacting to party's state President D K Shivakumar's attempt to consolidate the Vokkaliga community. In fact a survey conducted when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister had revealed that Muslims outnumbered both Lingayats and Vokkaligas in Karnataka. 

Shivakumar, who is a Vokkaliga, had recently called on the community, which forms a major vote bank in the old Mysuru or Southern Karnataka region, to support his Chief Ministerial bid. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, have been engaged in a political one-upmanship for months now, as both are Chief Ministerial aspirants.

Surjewala in his letter has said, "Unwarranted and uncharitable comments help no one except to create avoidable controversies and bitterness. Regrettably, your inessential public statements have ended up creating unnecessary fault lines." He said no Congress leader should make remarks that go against the party's "foundational ideology" of "inherent inclusiveness away from the divisions of caste and religion." 

Reacting to the AICC letter to Khan, Shivakumar said, "I have seen about it through the media, I have got the information. He (Surjewala) will take whatever action has to be taken against whoever is concerned."

Khan has been openly making statements projecting Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister, in the event of the party coming to power after the 2023 Assembly polls. Though Siddaramaiah has been maintaining that the party's newly elected legislators and high command will decide on who will be the Chief Minister, Khan has been openly making statements in favour of his leader, ignoring warnings of disciplinary action, leaving the party virtually divided.

