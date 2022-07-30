Suspected monkeypox case reported in Karnataka; no need to panic, says health minister

  1. Home
News Network
July 30, 2022

Bengaluru, July 30: An Ethiopian national with symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital here, the Karnataka health department said.

His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, the health officials said on Saturday. The African national has been isolated at the hospital where he got admitted for treatment of multiple health issues, including renal problem.

“The 55-year-old Ethiopian with kidney-related ailment and other health complications had come in the first week of July and only recently, he showed signs of monkeypox with rashes in his body,” a health department official said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar told reporters that there was no need for people to panic as it is not a deadly disease. “There is no need to panic over monkeypox. Of course, we need to take some precautionary measures. Even if it comes, there is treatment available for it. It does not lead to death. Death is highly unlikely,” Sudhakar, who himself is a medical professional, said. He said the disease belongs to the smallpox family. Those who have taken vaccines will not show major symptoms. 

News Network
July 23,2022

cji.jpg

New Delhi: Kangaroo courts on TV debates and social media were taking the country backwards, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said on Saturday, in searing criticism that called their behaviour "biased", "ill-informed" and "agenda-driven".

The remarks assume great significance following the backlash to a verdict earlier this month on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad, which the Supreme Court said had stoked communal tension across the country.

"There are concerted campaigns in social media against judges. Judges may not react immediately. Please don't mistake it to be a weakness or helplessness," Justice Ramana said, delivering a lecture at an academic event in Ranchi.

"New media tools have enormous amplifying ability but appear to be incapable of distinguishing between the right and the wrong, the good and the bad and the real and the fake," the Chief Justice said.

"Media trials cannot be a guiding factor in deciding cases. We see the media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide," he said.

"Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to the health of democracy," he added.

The Chief Justice said biased views being spread by the media were weakening democracy and harming the system. "In this process, justice delivery gets adversely affected," he said.

"By overstepping and breaching your responsibility, you are taking our democracy two steps backwards," Justice Ramana said.

Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, the top judge said, adding, "Whereas electronic media has zero accountability as what it shows vanishes into thin air. Still, worse is social media."

Urging the media to self-regulate, he said, "It is best for the media to self-regulate and measure their words. I urge electronic and social media to behave responsibly. Electronic media should rather use their voice to educate people and energise the nation."

News Network
July 20,2022

britain.jpg

For the first time on record, Britain suffered under temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius — 104 Fahrenheit — on Tuesday, as a ferocious heat wave moved northwest, leaving a trail of raging wildfires, lost lives and evacuated homes across a Europe frighteningly ill-equipped to cope with the new reality of extreme weather.

While the heat’s effects cascaded from Greece to Scotland, the greatest damage was in fire-ravaged France. More than 2,000 firefighters battled blazes that have burned nearly 80 square miles of parched forest in the Gironde area of the country’s southwest, forcing more than 37,000 people to evacuate in the past week.

Temperatures fell overnight Monday, but the efforts of the firefighters have been hampered by fierce gusts of wind, arid conditions and scorched trees that sent fiery embers through the air, further spreading the flames.

Spain, Italy and Greece also endured major wildfires, and in London, a series of grass fires erupted around the capital Tuesday afternoon, burning several homes.

The temperature in Paris reached 40.5 C (104.9 F) on Tuesday. The city had recorded temperatures above 40 only twice before, in 1947 and 2019, according to the national weather forecaster.

Amid the Guinness Book-style excitement at falling records was a somber recognition of the human cost of dangerous heat waves. The police in London said they had recovered a body from the Thames River and believed it to be that of a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming Monday.

As temperatures soared, fears for residents of nursing homes also rose. Residential nursing homes are not equipped to deal with extreme heat.

 “The last 48 hours have been unprecedented, so that’s a massive concern,” said Helen Wildbore, the director of the Relatives & Residents Association, a national charity for older people in care homes and their relatives. She said that the organization’s helpline had been inundated with calls in the last week.

Amid all the sweltering, there was a promise of relief: Forecasters across Europe said the heat would ease its grip by midweek. In Britain, some showers were expected, and temperatures were forecast to plunge, staying below 80 F in most of the country Wednesday. 

News Network
July 30,2022

abvp.jpg

Bengaluru, July 30: Dozens of members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students’ wing of BJP today attempted to barge into Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s official residence demanding his resignation.

Around 40 ABVP members were taken into preventive custody by the police on the occasion. 

The hardline Hindutva students also shouted slogans against Jnanendra, calling him a “coward home minister” for not banning Muslim dominant organisations like Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India. 

Jnanendra, however, attempted played down the issue saying that he understands the sentiment expressed by the ABVP activists on banning SDPI and PFI. “The government is thinking about this,” he said. “Their demand is that such organisations should be banned in the wake of incidents like the DJ Halli-KG Halli riots and the recent Praveen Nettaru murder,” he said.

Jnanendra said he was not at home when the ABVP activists came. “They have expressed their feelings in my absence. I will invite them for talks,” he said.

Following the protest, the additional commissioner of police (West) Sandeep Patil visited the home minister residence and collected details about the incident.

“At around 9.30 am, some ABVP workers suddenly started a protest near the home minister’s residence. Police personnel on the spot stopped them at the gate. Still, they forced the gate open and tried to enter the house. Unavoidably, we had to take some 40 people into preventive custody,” Patil said.

