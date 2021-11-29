Take all precautions over Omicron; release funds; don’t create panic: U T Khader to govt

  1. Home
News Network
November 29, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 29: Former Health Minister U T Khader has urged the government of Karnataka to take all precautions in the wake of the threat of Omicron variant of covid-19 and not to create panic among people.

Addressing the media, the Mangaluru MLA said: “All the necessary precautions should be taken at all stages. The government should not create any confusion among the people. There is a need to intensify vaccination drives in the district, to ensure that all the beneficiaries are administered with vaccines to achieve 100 % success.”

The government should also mull over booster doses in the country. “Many countries have commenced booster dose vaccination drives, but we have not started yet. Covid warriors, who work in the frontline healthcare sector, should be given booster doses. The government should also take a decision on commencing vaccination drives for children below 18 years,” he said.

On oxygen generation units in government hospitals in the state, the former minister said that many units lack staff for maintenance. “An average of Rs 80 lakh for oxygen plants were spent by the government. If there are no staff for maintenance, then the units will remain unutilised,” he said.

The government should also release funds for covid-19 pandemic management, said the MLA.

On mobile applications introduced for Asha workers and lab technicians in the state, Khader said at present they have been using it in their mobile phones. All Asha workers and lab technicians should be provided with tabs so that they can upload the data immediately, he added.

News Network
November 20,2021

kotapoojary.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 20: Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary submitted his nomination papers for the December 10 elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council as the BJP candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, in Mangaluru on November 20. Elections will be held for two seats in the constituency.

Mr. Poojary submitted his papers to Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra in the presence of Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara, Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri and president of Udupi unit of BJP Kuilady Suresh Nayak.

Mr. Poojary hails from Kota in Udupi district. He is contesting from the constituency for the fourth time. He was first elected as an MLC in a by-election in 2008 following the death of the incumbent and Congress leader Blasius M. D’Souza. In 2010, he was elected unopposed. He was elected for the third time in the elections held on December 27, 2015, along with Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 27,2021

wildboar.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 27: Staff and customers of a car showroom at Padil on the outskirts of the city were taken aback when a wild boar barged in and created havoc. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1p.m. The entire scene was captured on CCTV camera and the footage is now doing rounds on social media.

The animal chased and tried to gore a person present at the scene. But, he managed to escape unhurt. 

The wild boar crossed the highway and entered the premises through the main entrance. 

The showroom personnel ran helter-skelter to avoid being gored by the wild animal.

After this encounter, the wild boar escaped into the nearby bushes.

News Network
November 27,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 27: Taluk panchayat and Zilla panchayat polls are likely to be held in Karnataka in February 2022 as the committee formed for delimitation of panchayat constituencies is expected to submit its report in January, according to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Speaking to media persons in Davangere on Saturday, he said, the Congress party has fielded people who have no link with the party as its nominee in the legislative council polls. "It has given tickets to people in many constituencies only because they have money. This is harmful to democracy."

He said, "JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy stated that the party would take a call on supporting the party in constituencies where JD(S) has not fielded candidates a few days before the polls.

"I expect JD(S) to back BJP in such constituencies as Congress is the major political rival for it in Karnataka." 

