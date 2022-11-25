  1. Home
  Target was Hindu society; entire society should unitedly fight: District Minister on Mangaluru blast

November 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 25: BJP government will not allow the anti-social elements to thrive in the society at any cost, said district-in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar. 

Speaking after visiting Nagori on Friday, where a blast occurred in a moving autorickshaw on November 19, the minister said the government would not take soft stand towards those organisations that aim at creating fear in the society.

Mr Kumar, who is also minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, said the society should unitedly fight against such anti-social elements. “It is learnt through media reports that, as a continuation of the blast, there was conspiracy to target Kadri Temple, some offices and public places. It shows that the whole purpose of the act is to target the Hindu society. There is a larger conspiracy at the state and national level, which has been foiled,” he said.  

“I condemn the incident and the state government has taken all measures to tackle the incident effectively. To know the depth of the case and those behind the incident and to crack the case, the case has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he said.

"The government has been taking bold steps to foil the conspiracies aimed at spreading fear in the society. After the Shivamogga incident and Praveen Nettaru murder, the government had taken steps to ban organisations like the PFI, which is also part of the bold steps taken by the government to curb anti-social activities in the society."

“We are confident of the national investigation agency and the police investigation,” said Sunil.

On demand for setting up NIA office in Mangaluru, he said, “it will be a reality one or other day. The centre has responded to the demand. The guidelines and rules pertaining to it are being looked into by the government. Further, we have taken all steps that need to be taken to check such incidents in the future. Such a fearful situation should not be created not only in Karnataka but also in any other parts of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that he will not rest without ending terrorism. More than that, the entire society must unitedly fight against it. The society should be cautious against those who support such activities directly or indirectly,” said the Minister.

The minister said that elected representatives and the BJP will bear the medical expenses of the treatment of auto driver Purushotham K who suffered injuries in an auto blast at Nagori in Mangaluru on November 19.

Steps will be taken to provide compensation from the government to the family. The district administration will send a proposal to the state government, he said.

November 13,2022

Istanbul, Nov 13: A strong explosion in a busy area at the heart of a busy pedestrian street in Turkey's port city of Istanbul has left several people dead and many others injured, according to the local governor, published videos and Turkish media.

The blast, reportedly caused by a bomb, occurred shortly after 4:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Sunday in the famous Istiklal shopping street in the Beyoglu district, which is popular with locals and tourists. The cause of the blast has not been made clear yet.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the Istanbul explosion.

The governor of Istanbul, Ali Yerlikaya, says four people have been killed and 38 others wounded in the explosion. Other reports, however, have put the fatalities at as many as 11 with 15 others injured.

State broadcaster TRT and other media showed ambulances and police heading to the scene.

The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.

The area has been evacuated.

Images shared on social media at the time of the explosion indicated it could be heard from far away and that there were also flames. A wide black crater is also visible on the images as well as several bodies on the ground nearby.

Local media said crime inspectors were on the scene and Anadolu reported that the Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office had launched an investigation into the blast.

Istiklal avenue was affected during a series of attacks targeting Istanbul in 2015-2016 claimed by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group. 

November 24,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed its Yuva Morcha leader Vikas Puttur as the party’s social media chief in the poll-bound Karnataka. 

Vikas, 37, will step into big shoes with elections just six months away in Karnataka and social media being a battlefield where votes are won. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel appointed Vikas, who hails from the Dakshina Kannada district. Even Kateel comes from the same district. 

“I expect quite a challenge. We have existing infrastructure, which needs more streamlining,” Vikas, who holds a masters degree in economics, said. Vikas has served as secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in the state and at the national level. He was also the BJP’s spokesperson in Dakshina Kannada.

Under Vikas, the BJP will look to establish a direct connection with voters at the booth-level. “In every booth, we want to keep direct touch with at least 25% of voters. We want to build a channel for this to happen,” Vikas said. 

The Karnataka BJP already commands a large social media following: 4.52 lakh followers on Twitter, 9.40 lakh on Facebook and over 53,000 on Instagram. 

“Our focus will be on constructive content. We will continue projecting schemes given by our governments and what they’ve done for people,” Vikas said. 

November 23,2022

A gunman shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store late Tuesday (November 22) in the US state of Virginia, police and city officials said, adding that the shooter too is dead.

"We were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties," Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene, saying rapid response officers entered the store "immediately" as they arrived.

"We believe it is a single shooter and that single shooter is deceased at this time," he added.

The City of Chesapeake also said on Twitter that police did "confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

"Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so," it added.

News footage showed a major police presence at the scene, with Kosinski saying several officers and investigators were combing through the store and securing the area.

The exact number of fatalities remained unclear, but CBS affiliate WUSA said police said they believed no more than 10 people were killed.

In a statement, Walmart said it was "shocked" by the mass shooting at its store.

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We're praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We're working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates," the company said on Twitter. 

Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the region, said she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight."

"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.

