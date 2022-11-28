  1. Home
Tejasvi Surya, PC Mohan, other BJP bigwigs share stage with notorious rowdy

News Network
November 28, 2022

rowdies.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 28: Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan on Monday said he regretted attending a blood donation camp Sunday in which he and other BJP leaders shared the stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunila. 

On Sunday, Mohan, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudahar, Bengaluru South BJP president NR Ramesh and others were seen at a blood donation camp with ‘Silent’ Sunila, who is wanted by the police. 

“The Ambedkar Association, groups of auto rickshaw and tempo drivers invited me for the blood donation camp, which they said was being held in association with Rashtrotthana. I asked them who else was coming. They said they had invited Health Minister K Sudhakar, Tejasvi Surya, Uday Garudachar and others,” Mohan said.

“As far as I was concerned, it was just a blood donation camp. But after going there, I realised it was a mistake. Tejasvi and myself regretted it,” Mohan said. 

Earlier in the day, the Congress took Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to task over the event. “When criminals have links with the BJP, can crime rates come down? Are you unfit to catch rowdies or have you restricted the police? How did the BJP catch someone whom the crime branch couldn’t? Congress asked Jnanendra in tweets. 

“Weren’t police personnel present during the event that had BJP leaders on stage? Who stopped the police? Are rowdies stronger than the police?” Congress asked. 

News Network
November 24,2022

hindu.jpg

Davanagere, Nov 24: A man in Karnataka's Davanagere district was arrested today for allegedly killing his 6-month pregnant wife and burying her body in the jungle - in a pit he had prepared much earlier, police said.

The accused is identified as Mohan Kumar, 25, a resident of Gangondanahalli near Channagiri town near Davanagere. Police have launched a hunt for parents of Mohan, who are on the run.

The deceased woman was identified as Chandrakala aka Rashmi, 21.

According to police, the marriage of Chandrakala and Mohan Kumar was held last year. However, a dispute surfaced between the couple in the initial days. Mohan Kumar suspected Chandrakala's character and pressured her to bring dowry. He also hated her speaking to anyone.

Whenever she spoke to others, the accused questioned her and accused her of having affairs. Police said that not being able to take the torture, Chandrakala was forced to make calls to her parents stealthily.

Though she came back to her parents' house, they had sent her back. One and half months ago, Mohan Kumar had strangulated his wife during a quarrel. Later, he took the body to Hunaghatta forest area near Ajjampura in Chikkamagalur district and buried it.

He then informed her parents that Chandrakala had gone missing and lodged a missing complaint with police on October 10, saying that she had eloped with someone.

Chandrakala's parents had complained to the police and suspected that she could have been harmed by their son-in-law. The police investigations revealed that on the day of missing, the accused had taken his car and went outside at 2 a.m.

When the police took him into custody and grilled him, he confessed to the crime. The dead body was exhumed by authorities and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The probe revealed that the accused had planned to kill his wife one month ago. He also thought about disposal of the body and destruction of all evidence, and even prepared the pit in the forest much earlier, police said.

News Network
November 23,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 23: Two of a family lost their lives after allegedly consuming poisonous mushrooms in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The deceased are Guruva Mera, 80, and his son Odiyappa, 41. Both residents of Kerimaru house in Puduvettu village which falls under the limits of Dharmasthala police station.

Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said according to a complaint when Karta, 60, left home on Monday at around 3 pm, he saw his brother Odiyappa had brought mushrooms from the forest, cleaning it and getting ready to cook the same.

At that time, his father, Guruva Mera, was resting at home. Karta decided to stay in his relative’s house on Monday. When he returned at around 6.30am the next day, he saw that his father and brother were lying outside the house. 

Since they were not responding, he called his relatives and neighbours for help. On realising that they were dead, he went into the house and noticed that the duo had eaten mushrooms.

An unnatural death report has been registered by the police. The case is under investigation by the police.

News Network
November 24,2022

bombsuspect.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 24: An unknown outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying that one of its 'Mujahid brothers Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.'

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said the police are verifying the genuineness of the organisation.

"We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the message which has gone viral in social media said.

It further said, "Although this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack."

For the 'premature explosion' which led to Shariq's arrest, the outfit said such possibilities exist with 'all military and subversive operations.'

The outfit even warned the ADGP Alok Kumar.

"As for those rejoicing at the arrest of the brother, especially the likes of ADGP Alok Kumar, we say 'Your joy will be short-lived and you shall reap the fruits of your oppression soon. We have you in our sights and it is just a matter of what and not if we will get to you."

Regarding the attack, the IRC said they are forced into this war and the path of resistance by the fascists and "We are only responding to the worst forms of state terrorism."
"We are only retaliating because an open war has been declared upon us, because mob lynching has become a norm, because oppressive laws and legislations are passed to suppress us and interfere in our religion, because our innocents are languishing in prisons, because public spaces today reverberate with call of our genocide," the outfit said.

Reacting to the viral post, Alok Kumar said, "We are verifying the genuineness of the avowed organisation and veracity of the contents of the post."

On November 19, Mohammed Shariq, who was at large, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a cooker which exploded in Mangaluru injuring him and the driver. Police called the blast an act of terror. 

