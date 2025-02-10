Tensions in Mysuru over derogatory post targeting minorities and I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders

  1. Home
February 11, 2025

Mysuru: On Monday night, tensions escalated in front of Mysuru's Udayagiri Police Station as thousands gathered to protest a controversial social media post. The post, which critics say portrayed Muslims negatively, featured images resembling political figures Rahul Gandhi, Aravind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav, and was titled "three idiots." The post also showed a person performing namaz with Arabic script prominently displayed, further intensifying the allegations of communal insensitivity.

Protesters blocked Mahadevapura Main Road and, at times, resorted to stone pelting directed at the police station, police vehicles, and public property. In response, law enforcement used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The ensuing clashes resulted in injuries to several people, including both protestors and police personnel.

By Tuesday morning, normalcy had largely returned. Senior officials—including ADGP R. Hitendra, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Janhnavi—visited the police station to review the situation. Security was significantly increased around the area, and civic workers from the Mysuru City Corporation cleared stones and debris left behind by the demonstrators.

Police have initiated a suo moto case and arrested 32-year-old Suresh, a resident of Kalyangiri Nagar, in connection with the incident. The unrest not only disrupted pedestrian movement but also significantly hampered traffic on Mahadevapura Main Road and its intersections, with city buses bearing the brunt of the blockade.

Despite initial dispersal following police action, the mob reconvened within minutes. It was only around midnight, after assurances from senior police officials—including DCP Muthuraj—that strict action would be taken against those responsible, that the protesters finally dispersed.

Speaking to media on Tuesday morning, ADGP R. Hitendra confirmed that seven police personnel were injured during the stone pelting and announced that a special team had been formed to identify and apprehend the instigators. “The mob was misled by certain individuals who believed that the accused, who shared the derogatory post, would be let off. We will probe thoroughly to determine who is behind this incident,” he stated. 

February 3,2025

The Indian rupee plummeted to a historic low of 87.29 per dollar on Monday. This decline is attributed to escalating trade tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump amid global market uncertainties.

Having already depreciated over 1.5% this year, the rupee's latest tumble is regarded as a repercussion of tariff measures enforced by the US government. The currency opened with a substantial gap-down of 43 paise, hitting a low of 87.29 before rebounding to 87.13 following a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention. 

Currency expert KN Dey explained to ANI that the tariff war, ignited by the US against Canada, Mexico, and China, is responsible for the rupee's decline. KN Dey noted, "Rupee opened with a gap of 43 paisa which was one of the highest gap openings, touched a new low of 87.29, but is now trading at 87.13 due to RBI intervention."

The situation remains fluid as President Trump has also hinted at possible tariffs on BRICS nations, including India. KN Dey cautioned, "Though Trump has been threatening BRICS countries also, it remains as to when he would press the button. This could be a knee-jerk reaction on the Rupee, but it's better to wait and watch for a couple of days." 

On a broader scale, this pressure on the rupee is mirrored by a strengthening US dollar against global currencies. Monday saw the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso dip to multi-year lows and the Chinese yuan weaken to a historic low. The US government announced an imminent 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

Market analysts suggest this may be a short-term reaction, with investors advised to observe how circumstances develop. The unfolding situation is anticipated to shape market movements significantly.

February 2,2025

gazahospital.jpg

British-Palestinian surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta says Israeli authorities considered the destruction of medical facilities and the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip as preliminary preparation for a plan of genocide in the besieged coastal territory.

Israel “placed the destruction of the healthcare system in Palestine at the core of its military doctrine from the beginning, in order to make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable,” he said.

Abu Sitta stated that the occupying Israeli regime launched its onslaught against the Gaza Strip with a plan to destroy the entire healthcare system and its various components.

He added that “Israel did not only target buildings but also destroyed 33 out of 36 hospitals that were providing services throughout the region.”

The British-Palestinian surgeon continued that “Israel killed a thousand healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, and lab technicians to eliminate an entire generation of healthcare professionals.”

The doctor explained that the Israeli military destroyed the Gaza healthcare system by demolishing water treatment and sewage facilities. Additionally, it destroyed the homes of residents, leaving people more susceptible to infectious diseases.

Abu Sittah emphasized that Israel considers the destruction of the healthcare system in Gaza as a precursor to the genocide project.

 “I do not know of any war in modern history where the systematic destruction of the healthcare system was central to the doctrine of the warring armies, but the destruction of the healthcare system played a pivotal role in disrupting life in Gaza from Israel’s perspective,” he stated.

The British-Palestinian doctor underlined the need to prosecute Israeli officials, soldiers, and politicians in The Hague for their destruction of the healthcare system in Gaza.

“Otherwise, every future war will follow the model of Gaza, as the destruction of the healthcare system played a central role in the management of the war,” Abu Sittah pointed out.

He stated that Interpol should issue arrest warrants against Israeli soldiers, leaders, and politicians, stressing that the International Criminal Court (ICC) should adopt the same measure.

The British-Palestinian surgeon emphasized that world countries, especially in the West, should arrest Israeli soldiers and politicians once they travel there.

February 2,2025

indianwomenchamps.jpg

Opener Gongadi Trisha scored 44 as India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Chasing only 83 runs, India did not face much difficulty as they lost just one wicket and went across the line in just 11.2 overs.

Earlier, contributions from the entire bowling unit helped India bundled out South Africa for 82 in 20 overs in the final of Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

Asked to bowl first, India made immediate impact with back-to-back wickets. With this, India lifted their second consecutive U19 Women's World Cup title.

