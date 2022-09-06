  1. Home
  2. ‘They are responsible’: Karnataka CM blames Congress for Bengaluru rain woes

News Network
September 6, 2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today blamed the previous Congress governments' 'maladministration' and unprecedented rains in Bengaluru for the deluge.

He said, despite all odds, his government has taken it up as a challenge to restore the rain battered city, and make sure that such things don't recur in the future.

Owing to the torrential downpour that lashed the state capital for the last couple of days, several areas are still under water with houses and vehicles partially inundated, there by affecting normal life.

"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru has not received unprecedented heavy rain.. for the last 90 years such rain has not been recorded. All the tanks are full and are overflowing, some of them have breached, and there have been continuous rains, every day it is raining," Mr Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said a picture is being portrayed that the entire city is facing difficulties, which is not the case.

"Basically the issue lies in two zones, particularly the Mahadevapura zone for reasons such as presence of 69 tanks in that small area and almost all of them have either breached or are overflowing, secondly, all establishments are in low lying areas, and the third is encroachments," he listed out.

Noting that his government has taken it as a "challenge", the Chief Minister said officers, engineers and workers and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working 24/7.

"We have cleared lots of encroachments and we will continue to clear them. We are installing sluice gates to the tanks so that they can be managed better. I have instructed officials to ensure that the control room works 24/7. We have started de-watering in most of the areas. Other than one or two areas almost all areas have been de-watered," he said, adding that rain is not giving respite to work properly as there have been rains every day.

Blaming "maladministration and unplanned administration" of the previous Congress governments for the present misery, Mr Bommai said they had given permissions for construction activities "right-left-centre" in the lake areas, on the tank bunds and buffer zones.

They had never thought of maintaining the lakes, he said.

"Now I have taken it up as a challenge. I have given ₹ 1,500 crores for development of storm water drains, I have yesterday released ₹ 300 crore to remove all encroachments and do a pucca structure along the storm water drains and for the infrastructure, so that there are no impediments and bottleneck in the flow of water," he said.

Observing that the TK Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru is affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes, the Chief Minister said, two pump houses were affected, flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water and to resume work in full capacity.

Alternative plan has been formulated for water supply to Bengaluru, he said. Around 8,000 bore wells are under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and 4,000 under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be activated and they would supply water during the disruption in Cauvery water supply to areas.

Water in tankers will be supplied on behalf of the government to the areas where there are no bore wells, he added. "I request cooperation of people for the next 2-3 days."

News Network
September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A large number of students participated in official programme of PM Narendra Modi at Gold Finch City grounds, here as district administration has declared holiday to educational institutions on account of Ganapathy immersion processions. 

PM Modi arrived at the international airport in the city to inaugurate various projects including those of NMPT and MRPL worth Rs 3,800 crore. He was welcomed by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

People in large numbers started arriving at the venue, as early as 9 am, even though the event was scheduled to start in the afternoon, wherein the PM is slated to lay the foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs 3,800 crore.

Most of the city buses remained off roads as they were used to ferry people to the venue. With public transport hit, the movement of people in most areas other than the venue was limited.

Nearly 100 senior police officers are in the city to ensure tight security during PM's visit. In addition to 2,000 policemen, platoons of Karnataka state reserve police, anti-naxal force, city armed reserve, district armed reserve, coastal security police, rapid action force, garuda force have been deployed. In total, about 3,000 personnel from different units are in the city.

The police security at the entrance gates prevented people from even carrying umbrellas. People were even asked to remove shoes during frisking at the entrance gate. A majority of the party workers reached the venue wearing saffron shawls and caps with BJP written on it. ASHA workers and students were also seen at the venue. 

While MLAs had visited several houses asking people to attend the programme, BJP Yuva Morcha representatives had visited various colleges urging students to be present for the programme. Whenever a minister arrived, the public would start shouting ‘Modi Modi”.

News Network
September 4,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 4: In a tragic incident a local leader of Hindu Yuva Sena ended his life by suicide at his rented house in Krishnanagar in Kumpala on the city's outskirts on Saturday, September 3, evening.

The deceased has leader, Jayanth S Kumpala, 50, who was eking a living by running an autorickshaw in Thokkatu. 

It is said that Jayanth had participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme on September 2 in the city and while returning home realised that had lost his cell phone.

Jayanth reportedly had asked friends and relatives to provide a loan of Rs 5,000 in order to buy a cell phone. Jayanth who was building a house in Hanuman Nagara in Kumpala was depressed due to financial issues.

Jayanth's suicide came to light when his wife returned home. Jayanth is survived by his wife and two children. Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating.

News Network
September 5,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 5: Boats have been deployed in Bengaluru suburbs after heavy rains pounded and inundated the city. 

The most affected areas were the IT hub regions of Electronics City, Marathahalli, Outer Ring Road, Mahadevapura, Whitefield and Bommanahalli.

Chief Minister Basavara Bommai on Monday stated that Bengaluru city has received heavy rains which extensively damaged 30 places in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. Both the zones house major IT companies besides being home to a major chunk of IT professionals.

"Instructions are issued to dispatch two State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams with 30 members in each team to the affected places. Officials are asked to drain out water from roads. Whatever is decided already will be implemented as per plan," he added.

The IT and BT company employees are facing the fury of the heavy rains for more than 10 days. Thousands of professionals were unable to reach their work places. Major companies on the Outer Ring Road stretch have asked their employees to work from their homes following major water logging problems.

The techies who got into public transport were forced to walk kilometers as buses were struck in the traffic as roads were being inundated. Those who took private vehicles were also stranded in traffic for hours.

Balagere-Panathur road in Varthur turned into a river as storm water drains are blocked. The residents of the apartments in the area were evacuated with boats.

Chief Minister Bommai also stated that he will be visiting T.K.Halli unit of Bengaluru Water Board in Mandya district that will manage drinking water supply to Bengaluru City which has been affected due to rushing of water into the unit following heavy rains on Sunday night.

"I am leaving for Mandya soon after Teachers' day function to assess the situation", he told reporters in Vidhana Soudha here on Monday.

He said BWSSB Chairman, engineers, secretary of urban development department are already sent to the unit. The officials of Mandya district are busy in draining out water from the pumping station. The situation is expected to come under control by evening. Technical team is working on the emergency mode to restart the machinery. "I will visit and give necessary instructions".

