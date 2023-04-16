  1. Home
  2. They came with journalists, shot dead Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf in front of cops, and then shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’

News Network
April 16, 2023

Prayagraj, Apr 16: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

The brothers, both jailed in Prayagraj, were in handcuffs when they were killed in full view of camera crews around 10 pm. The horrifying visuals were circulated widely on social media platforms and television channels. The last rites of Ahmed's son Asad, who was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13, were performed here just hours before the shooting.

Briefing reporters about the incident, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, Ramit Sharma said the three assailants, who were arrested immediately after the incident, had joined the group of mediapersons who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmed and Ashraf.

"In accordance with a mandatory legal requirement, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were brought to the hospital for a medical examination. According to preliminary information, three men posing as journalists approached them and opened fire. Ahmed and Ashraf were killed in the attack. The attackers have been held and are being questioned," Sharma said.

Police constable Man Singh was injured in the incident as a bullet hit his arm, the officer said, adding that a journalist was also hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting.

Video footage showed a man thrusting a gun at Ahmed's head as he talks to reporters and the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP collapsing. The footage also showed the three assailants firing at the brothers even after they had fallen.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmed and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

Officials said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Ahmed and his brother. They added that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued in all districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi: "Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the criminals are unfazed. When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, then what about the safety of the general public? An atmosphere of fear is being created among the public due to this and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."

Ahmed, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.

Ahmed's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

The last rites of Asad were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Saturday amid heavy police security, with only a few distant relatives and locals present inside the burial ground.

Incidentally, Ahmed and Ashraf were being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Dhoomanganj police station, around 3 km from the burial venue.

Asked by reporters to comment on Asad's death, his uncle Ashraf said, "Allah has taken back what belonged to him."

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his Dhoomanganj residence here on February 24.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmed, Ashraf, Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

A police team from Uttar Pradesh brought Ahmed, who was lodged in the high-security Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, to Prayagraj on March 26 to produce him in a court in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case.

On March 28, the court sentenced Ahmed and two others to life imprisonment in the kidnapping case.

In 2006, Ahmed and his aides abducted Umesh Pal and forced him to give a statement in court in their favour. Umesh Pal had got a complaint registered in this regard.

The Supreme Court had in April 2019 directed that Ahmed be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of Lucknow-based real-estate businessman Mohit Jaiswal while in jail.

Ahmed was named in more than 100 criminal cases, including the Umesh Pal murder case, police said.

Among the most sensational murders in which Ahmed was allegedly involved was that of Raju Pal, the then BSP MLA who was shot dead in 2005.

Ahmed moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming that he and his family have been falsely implicated in the Umesh Pal murder case and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police. 

Who are the killers?

Three people identified as Arun Maurya, Lavlesh Tiwari and Sunny, were detained, people aware of the matter said, but no official statement on their names was issued till the time of going to press.

Sunny is a resident of Hamirpur district, Lavlesh Tiwari is from Kotwali in Banda and Arun Maurya belongs to village Baghela Pukhta within the limits of Soron Kotwali police station in Kasganj.

Sunny has 17 criminal cases against him in Hamirpur district. He was studying at Lucknow University but dropped out in the first year of B.A. He was jailed for teasing a girl three years ago. Sunny Singh is a history-sheeter criminal of Kurara police station in Hamirpur district.

Lavlesh Tiwari is a Bajrang Dal leader, according to his Facebook profile. He says he is Zila Sah Pramukh of Bajrang Dal. 

In the shocking videos of attackers that surfaced online, the killers can be heard shouting slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” after killing Atiq and his brother.

News Network
April 7,2023

New Delhi, Apr 7: Amid rising cases of Coronavirus, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for Covid-19 management. 

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for Covid-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said.

He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

News Network
April 12,2023

Ramallah, Apr 12: Amidst escalating tensions in Palestine, Israel has banned visits by non-Muslims to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem until the end of Ramadan.

The move followed outrage after Israeli security forces permitted about 800 settlers to pray in the compound on Tuesday morning, the sixth day of the Passover holiday, in breach of a longstanding agreement that prohibits such activity during the last 10 days of the Muslim holy month.

It remains unclear whether Israel’s increasingly empowered radical settler movement will comply with the Al-Aqsa policy. 

One of their leaders, far-right police minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — a notorious religious bigot with a criminal record for supporting terrorism and incitement to racism — denounced the ban. “…we must strike… with great force, not surrender to its whims,” he said.

Sheikh Ekrima Said Sabri, former grand mufti of Jerusalem and Palestine and the current preacher at Al-Aqsa, said: “Israel wants to prove that they are the ones who decide what can and cannot happen at Al-Aqsa, and we see this as an extreme violation and provocation.”

Meanwhile, there was no letup on Tuesday in Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank. The army killed two Palestinians and injured a third in the village of Deir Al-Hatab, east of Nablus, during an ambush near the Elon Moreh settlement.

Palestinian sources said that the two who died, Saud Al-Titi and Mohammed Abu Dira, were former prisoners and members of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party. 

News Network
April 7,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 7: Churches across this coastal city saw a large number of devotees observe Good Friday by offering special prayers on Friday.

In all the churches under Mangalore and Udupi dioceses, prayers commenced early in morning, with several devotees flocking for – Way of the Cross—which depicts the events surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

For Christians, Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Easter celebrations began Thursday.

During the sermon in a church, the priest gave an example how over the years the cross has served as the harbinger of peace to many people and countries and how it has changed their life. He asked people to enhance others lives by their virtues and to consider everyone equal.

On this day, candles will be extinguished in the churches and statues will be covered in black to mourn the death of Jesus. The Catholic church treats this religious holiday as a fast and penance.

