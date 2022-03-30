  1. Home
  Those not respecting HC's hijab verdict should be taught a lesson: Karnataka Home Minister

Those not respecting HC’s hijab verdict should be taught a lesson: Karnataka Home Minister

News Network
March 31, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 31: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said those who do not honour the Karnataka high court’s verdict on hijab should be taught a lesson.

The Minister's comment came as a section of Muslims had called for a statewide bandh against the Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab, which dismissed the petition of Muslim girl students from Udupi Government Girls' Pre University College, who wanted Hijab to be allowed along with the school uniform in classrooms.

The girls who petitioned to the High Court had contended that hijab was their essential religious practice and challenged the Government order which banned any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and public order. "Those who do not respect the Indian Constitution and say that the court verdict is not applicable to them should be taught a lesson. We are telling them sincerely that you should not function this way in this country. Nobody hates you and we have to live like brothers only," he told reporters here.

On the halal row, the minister said the government has a limited role to play on the issue pertaining to the issue, which is left to the wisdom of people.

Jnanendra said the 'Boycott halal food' campaign is not a law and order situation but something related to faith and sentiments, "which everyone knows." He also wondered why the BJP was blamed by some for the campaign, which is related to faith and sentiments and individual choices.

The Minister also blamed intellectuals for lecturing only the Hindus and not the others. He said, "Secularism flows in our blood." 

A day after the Ugadi festival, which will fall on April 1, a section of Hindus who eat non-vegetarian food, organise 'Hosa Tadaku' where they cook meat. The Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and various Hindu outfits have been running a door-to-door campaign asking people not to use halal meat. They have been distributing leaflets as well.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 20,2022

judges.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 20: The three judges behind the controversial verdict against hijab have been given 'Y' category security, following a series of death threats.

Announcing the measure on Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I have instructed the Director General and the Inspector General to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha police station thoroughly."

Last week, the special bench comprising Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna S. Dixit and Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin, while dismissing the petitions demanding hijab in classrooms, claimed that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam.

The verdict has jeopardized the academic career of thousands of Muslim girls across Karnataka. 

A member of the Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamaat (TNTJ) was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly issuing death threats to judges over the hijab row verdict.

The accused reportedly warned that everyone knew where the Chief Justice of Karnataka goes for a walk.

News Network
March 31,2022

Udupi, Mar 31: Two pre-university students who had gone to swim in the Macchattu Kaliajaddu lake in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, Karnataka, drowned on Thursday, police sources said.

The two, both aged 18, were studying in Sankaranarayana Junior College. They were swept away by the current, the sources said.

The deceased were Sumanth Madiwala and Ganesh, residents of Ullur village in the taluk.

A bystander who noticed the incident alerted the local people who tried to rescue the boys, but they couldn’t.

Personnel from the Amasebail police station visited the spot, the sources said. 
 

News Network
March 31,2022

New Delhi, Mar 31: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the ninth time in 10 days by oil marketing companies (OMC). 

Fuel rates have now increased by roughly Rs 6.40 per litre after OMC hiked prices for the first time last Tuesday.

Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 101.81 per litre up from Rs 101.01 per litre yesterday, an increase of 80 paise from yesterday while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 93.07 up from Rs 92.27, an increase of 80 paise from yesterday. 

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94, respectively. Pieces were hiked last week for the first time in 4 months. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. 

OMCs had earlier, neither raised nor reduced petrol and diesel rates for more than 100 days, while international oil prices were volatile. Prices have increased across states but the magnitude of the revision in prices varies from state to state. 

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day. Retail petrol, diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges. 

Analysts had expected an increase in fuel rates as crude oil prices were hurting the government’s kitty.

