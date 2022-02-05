  1. Home
  2. Thousands of students stage protest against denial of entry of hijab-clad girl students into colleges

News Network
February 5, 2022

Thousands of students led by Congress MLA Kaneez Fathima staged a protest in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Kalaburgi on Saturday condemning the denial of the entry of hijab-clad girl students into PU colleges in Udupi and Kundapur.

Holding placards that read-Hijab is our rights, the students shouted slogans against the decision taken by the college administrative board.

"Wearing hijab is the fundamental right of Muslim women. Why are you imposing curbs which were not in force hitherto? Muslim women have been wearing hijab for decades. Girl students who went to college by wearing hijab as usual, have been prevented from entering the college premises. It is illegal and unconstitutional," the agitators accused.

Gulbarga North MLA Kaneez Fathima said, "Being an MLA, I have taken part in the Legislative Sessions wearing hijab and has thrown lights on the problems faced by the people of my constituency. Will you stop me from entering the session from now onwards?"

"Forcing the Hijab-clad students to stand near the gate of schools and colleges is the extremity of the cruelty. Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh should take steps to ensure that such incidents don't recur in the future. Communal harmony should be maintained besides taking precautionary measures against disrupting the National unity," she appealed.

A memorandum was submitted to the deputy commissioner.

News Network
February 5,2022

Bagalkot, Feb 5: A pall of gloom descended in Mahalingapura as social worker Ibrahim Sutar, 82, who is popularly known as ‘Kabir of Kannada’, breathed his last after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in the wee hours on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Grieving family members said, “Ibrahim Sutar was ailing from diabetes and hypertension for the past few years. He complained about heartache on Friday. The doctor recommended an angioplasty. While he was being taken to the hospital, he breathed last on the way.”

He is survived by a wife, two children and grandchildren.

The family has made all the necessary arrangements for the public to pay their last respects at Mahatma Gandhi grounds in Mahalingapura. The final rites are likely to be performed on Sunday, according to the relatives.

The Union Government recognized his social work towards spreading social and communal harmony and awarded him the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2018.

Ibrahim Sutar was known to spread harmony through his songs and bhajans, which were popular not only in Karnataka but also in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi and Goa. He is popular among the masses in the districts of North Karnataka for his spiritual discourses.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol condoled the passing away of Ibrahim Sutar.

News Network
February 1,2022

Fresh impetus to the healthcare sector was missing in the Union Budget 2022-23 presented in the Parliament on Tuesday, healthcare sector players and experts said.

D.V.S. Soma Raju, Executive Director, SLG Hospital, feels that while the existing healthcare machinery in India stood up to the challenge posed by Covid-19 pandemic and did its best to keep a possible disaster under check, this sector needed a fresh impetus to enhance and strengthen the healthcare net across the country.

"The Finance Minister, in her Union Budget speech, announced levy of 'Health &amp; Education cess' for the year 2022-23 but did not specify where this additional money would be utilised. I strongly feel the government must directly invest or encourage more private investments in the healthcare sector to ensure semi-urban and rural locations receive quality healthcare facilities," he said.

He was also of the view that the government must encourage digital health avenues to spread operations across the length and breadth of the country.

Dr Krishna Reddy Nallamalla President, InOrder and South Asia Regional Director, ACCESS Health International, said: "A 10 per cent increase in allocation to health is not in line with the health policy aspiration of public spending of 2.5 per cent of GDP. Increased allocation to other social sectors that have a bearing on health status of people is a saving grace."

Dr Gayatri Kamineni, COO, Kamineni Hospitals, is of the view that the Union Budget is a progressive one that holds the potential to tackle the economic challenges faced by the country in the post-Covid period.

"It is heartening to see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's focus on sectors like health, including digital health ecosystem and mental health and wellbeing," she said.

She hailed the announcement of the National Digital Health Ecosystem. "The open platform that will consist of digital registries of health providers, health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities, will go a long way in providing quality and on-demand healthcare to the country's people."

"Realising the tremendous pressure piled on the minds of the people of India due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the FM's announcement of the National Tele Mental Health programme couldn't have come at a more opportune time," Kamineni added.

Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman, Asia Healthcare Holdings, pointed out that the Budget is silent on the increase in public expenditure on healthcare and the path to 2.5 per cent of GDP spent on healthcare which is the much-needed reform path for this sector and enablement of healthcare access to India.

"However, the focus on digital healthcare with the National Digital Health Ecosystem is a welcome move that will include digital registries of health professionals and facilities, a unique health identity, and help strengthen the foundation of universal access to health care facilities. The announcement of a national telemedicine-led mental health program with a network of 23 telemental health centers, with Nimhans serving as the nodal centres is also a step in the right direction," he said.

"However, reform in paramedical education for faster enablement of clinical/paraclinical talent is still not addressed. While the FM led Budget 21 made healthcare a central subject, Budget 22 does lack continuity of that vision," he added. 

News Network
February 2,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 2: Urban Development Minister B A Byrathi Basavaraj has taken officials to task for the slow pace of works being implemented under the Mangaluru Smart City project.

Inspecting as many as seven projects being implemented under the Smart City project, the minister on Tuesday said that he was disappointed to witness the incomplete projects.

He was informed that 90% of civil works at the Yemmekere swimming pool was completed and filtration plants were being awaited for it. 

The minister said that the funds will not be released when works are not completed.

As there were a few months left before the onset of monsoons, he directed officials to expedite work on the projects by doubling the number of labourers and machines.

“If contractors are not pressurised, they will complete works at their own pace,” he said and directed officials to file criminal cases against contractors who refused to expedite the work.

The sight of a huge mound of waste dumped near Pandeshwar railway crossing irked the minister to no end.

He told MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and the health inspector that the mounds of garbage should not be present during his next visit to the city planned in March.

He directed the commissioner to accord high priority to keeping Mangaluru clean.

He began inspecting the works from 6.45 am onwards and ended the inspection at Mangala Stadium at 9 am.

En route to Mangala Stadium, he interacted with elderly people exercising at Kadri park.

He also gave a patient hearing to the grievances of Pourakarmikas present near Kadri park.

The minister later told reporters that all works being implemented under the Smart City mission across Karnataka should be completed by March 23.

Basavaraj, while reviewing the progress of MCC and KUIDFC at MCC council hall, threatened to take disciplinary action against officials if there is a delay in the completion of developmental works. 

