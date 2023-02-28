  1. Home
  2. Tipu Sultan vs Savarkar: Tension in Yadgir as two groups protest over naming of circle

Tipu Sultan vs Savarkar: Tension in Yadgir as two groups protest over naming of circle

News Network
February 28, 2023

tipu.jpg

Kalaburagi, Feb 28: A tense situation prevailed at Hattikuni cross in Yadgir as two groups staged protests over the naming of the circle on Monday night. 

One group has sought to name the circle after Tipu Sultan while the other group demanded that the local administration name it after Savarkar. 

The police had Chatrapati Shivaji Sene president Parashuram Shegurkar into custody, but was released later. They have imposed prohibitory orders from Mahatma Gandhi Circle to Yakub Bhukari Dargah and from Hattiguni Cross to Ganganagar Cross as a precautionary measure. 

All the business establishments were closed. The police officials had beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident. 

Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that more police personnel have been deployed at the venue and a case is also lodged against those who tried to disrupt peace by taking part in the protest despite the prohibitory orders. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2023

tipu.jpg

Kalaburagi, Feb 28: A tense situation prevailed at Hattikuni cross in Yadgir as two groups staged protests over the naming of the circle on Monday night. 

One group has sought to name the circle after Tipu Sultan while the other group demanded that the local administration name it after Savarkar. 

The police had Chatrapati Shivaji Sene president Parashuram Shegurkar into custody, but was released later. They have imposed prohibitory orders from Mahatma Gandhi Circle to Yakub Bhukari Dargah and from Hattiguni Cross to Ganganagar Cross as a precautionary measure. 

All the business establishments were closed. The police officials had beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident. 

Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that more police personnel have been deployed at the venue and a case is also lodged against those who tried to disrupt peace by taking part in the protest despite the prohibitory orders. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2023

A youth from Uttara Kannada district allegedly ended his life by jumping out of the window of a third-floor pub in Belagavi in the intervening night of February 13 and 14. 

The police have identified the deceased as Lokesh Shanbhag, 28, a native of Haliyal town in Uttara Kannada district.

He is said to have taken the extreme step after suffering losses in the stock market. Lokesh had on Monday night visited the pub along with a group of friends. A while later, he jumped out of the window of the pub located on the third floor of a building on Ambedkar Road.

Lokesh was rushed to a private hospital with severe head injuries. He failed to respond to treatment and died.

The family members of the deceased youth informed police that he was depressed after suffering huge losses in stock market trading and took the extreme step. They denied any foul play in the death. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 27,2023

Shivamogga, Feb 27: A teenage worker was crushed to death after he came in contact with the conveyor belt at VINP Distilleries and Sugars Pvt Ltd, a sugar factory owned by Vivek Hebbar, son of Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, in Shiggaon on Saturday evening.

The deceased worker has been identified as Naveen Basappa Chalavadi (19), a native of Dhundsi in the taluk.

Relatives of Naveen have alleged that lack of safety measures and protective equipment caused the death. They said that he (Naveen) didn't have skills required to work in the areas involving machines and conveyor belts.

The Bankapur police have booked factory owner Vivek Hebbar, general manager Manjunath, labour suppliers Basavaraj, Umesh Surave, Vishwanath A S and Akash Dharmoji.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.