Tipu Sultan vs Savarkar: Tension in Yadgir as two groups protest over naming of circle

Kalaburagi, Feb 28: A tense situation prevailed at Hattikuni cross in Yadgir as two groups staged protests over the naming of the circle on Monday night.

One group has sought to name the circle after Tipu Sultan while the other group demanded that the local administration name it after Savarkar.

The police had Chatrapati Shivaji Sene president Parashuram Shegurkar into custody, but was released later. They have imposed prohibitory orders from Mahatma Gandhi Circle to Yakub Bhukari Dargah and from Hattiguni Cross to Ganganagar Cross as a precautionary measure.

All the business establishments were closed. The police officials had beefed up security to avoid any untoward incident.

Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy said that more police personnel have been deployed at the venue and a case is also lodged against those who tried to disrupt peace by taking part in the protest despite the prohibitory orders.