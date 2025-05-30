  1. Home
  2. Torrential rains wreak havoc in Mangaluru; 3 kids among 4 killed in landslides

Torrential rains wreak havoc in Mangaluru; 3 kids among 4 killed in landslides

coastaldigest.com news network
May 30, 2025

floodings2.jpg

Mangaluru, May 30: Relentless monsoon rains battering Mangaluru and surrounding areas over the past week have triggered a series of tragic landslides and widespread flooding, leaving a trail of destruction, loss, and despair. At least four people, including three children, have lost their lives in separate rain-related incidents. Several others are critically injured. Authorities and rescue teams are racing against time amid ongoing rainfall and unstable terrain.

Montepadavu Landslide: A Mother's Desperate Fight Ends in Tragedy

In one of the most heart-wrenching incidents of the week, a pre-dawn landslide in Montepadavu, under Ullal limits, flattened a house and claimed the lives of three family members, including two young children and their grandmother.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am on Friday, May 30, as the family lay asleep in their modest hillside home. The victims were identified as:

•    Prema Poojary (grandmother)

•    Aryan (3 years)

•    Aarush (2 years)

Inside the house at the time were six members of the family: grandparents Kanthappa and Prema Poojary, their son Seetharam, his wife Ashwini, and their two children. The intense rainfall triggered a sudden landslide that sent a large chunk of hillside crashing down, instantly collapsing a wall of the house onto the sleeping family.

Ashwini, in a desperate and heroic act, tried to shield her children from the falling debris using her own body. Despite sustaining serious injuries, she attempted to pull them to safety. According to neighbors who rushed to the scene, one child was playing in Ashwini’s lap moments before the collapse.

Tragically, both children were buried under the rubble and later found dead, while Ashwini lay unconscious, clutching their lifeless bodies. A video shot by a local showed Aarush, the younger child, briefly attempting to move under the debris, a chilling testament to the final moments before his death.

Rescue efforts were first attempted by local residents, who had to retreat multiple times due to the unstable hillside and continued downpour. Ashwini was heard pleading, "Save my children, don’t worry about me," before being pulled from the wreckage nearly 11 hours later by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Ashwini is now battling for her life in the ICU, unaware that her children are no more. Her husband Seetharam and father-in-law Kanthappa also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident has left the entire Ullal region in mourning.

Separate Landslide Claims Child’s Life in Ullal Taluk

In another rain-triggered tragedy, a 5-year-old girl named Nayeema, daughter of Naushad, died late Thursday night in Kanakare near Bella village (Ullal Taluk) after a retaining wall gave way. The mud and debris from the slide crashed through a window and fell directly onto the bed where the child slept. She died on the spot.

Local officials, including Ullal Tahsildar Puttaraju, Revenue Inspector Pramod, and other municipal staff, visited the affected area and are currently overseeing emergency relief efforts.

Urban Flooding Brings Mangaluru to a Standstill

Mangaluru city recorded its highest single-day rainfall this season on Thursday night, submerging several low-lying neighborhoods in knee-deep water. Inundated areas include:

•    Mission Street

•    Rao and Rao Circle

•    Koppar Hitlu

•    Padil

•    Bajal

•    PVS

•    Jeppinamogaru

Flooded streets brought traffic to a standstill. Overflowing sewage lines and clogged manholes worsened the chaos, with residents voicing strong criticism of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) for not executing timely pre-monsoon preventive measures.

At Balmata near Ambedkar Circle, stagnant water flooded bus stops and disrupted interstate bus services, affecting college students and officegoers alike.

Infrastructure Damage Across the City

•    A massive tree was uprooted on the Bejai–Kapikad Road, blocking movement near the KSRTC bus stand.

•    Another tree fell onto the railway line between Mangaluru Central and Junction near Jeppu, damaging electric wires and forcing railway authorities to operate trains in a one-way pattern.

•    In Jokatte, a landslip destabilized a hill, prompting fears among residents living downhill. Officials are assessing whether further evacuations are needed.

•    At Kumpala, floodwaters lifted a Mahindra Thar and Maruti Swift, leaving the vehicles stranded mid-road. Dramatic videos of the incident circulated widely, drawing large crowds.
________________________________________

Relief Measures Underway

Rescue and relief teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, and local emergency services, are on high alert. Shelters are being set up for displaced residents, and restoration work is ongoing in affected areas.

The district administration has issued a red alert, urging people in vulnerable zones to evacuate immediately and avoid hilly or low-lying areas.

floodings1.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 29,2025

sidduhari.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in Mangaluru post the murder of a muslim youth and said efforts were being taken to bring communal harmony there.

The coastal district is on the boil following the murder of a youth on May 27 in Bantwal. Prohibitory orders have been clamped there till May 30.

The Chief Minister on Thursday visited Congress MLC B K Hariprasad’s residence where he had a discussion on the prevailing situation in Dakshina Kannada district.

“We had a general discussion on the prevailing situation in Mangaluru. There should be communal harmony in that region. There should not be any hatred among Hindus and Muslims. We have to bring harmony there, for which we had a discussion,” Siddaramaiah told reporters after visiting Hariprasad’s house.

He said he has asked Hariprasad to visit Mangaluru.

Regarding the revengeful killings in Dakshina Kannada, Siddaramaiah said, “We will take action as per law against anyone involved in it irrespective of how influential that person is. No one is above the law. Law alone is above all.” When asked whether anti-communal task force will be constituted, Siddaramaiah said he will discuss about it.

Police have detained three people including prime suspects Deepak and Sumith in connection with Rahiman murder case.

The killing comes close on the heels of notorious rowdy sheeter cum Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty’s murder on May 1.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 26,2025

monsoonmangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, May 26: Coastal Karnataka continues to be battered by relentless monsoon rains for the third consecutive day, bringing widespread disruption, landslides, and urban flooding across Dakshina Kannada. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the red alert for the coastal region for the next five days, as emergency teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

In Mangaluru, severe waterlogging has crippled traffic at major junctions such as Kottara, Malemar, and Mahaveera Circle, while minor flooding has inundated areas like Urva, Matadakani, Kudroli, and Kodialbail (West). Surrounding localities including Thokkottu, Goodinabali, Marakada, and Panambur are also submerged.

Reports of landslides in hilly terrains have prompted authorities to issue precautionary closures. Acting Deputy Commissioner Anand K ordered all Anganwadi centers to remain shut, citing public safety. Schools operating from unstable buildings are also being evacuated as a preventive measure.

Rainfall has surpassed 150 mm in multiple areas within a 24-hour period. Notably:

Bellare (Sullia): 200.5 mm

Sarapady (Bantwal): 190 mm

Belandur (Puttur): 190 mm

To manage the escalating situation, one NDRF team has been stationed in Puttur, while two SDRF teams are active in Mangaluru and Subrahmanya. Panchayat development officers have been directed to implement immediate relief measures, with rescue boats and JCBs on standby.

Elsewhere in Uttara Kannada, landslides have been reported near Kumta, and rising river levels around Belthangady have put low-lying areas at risk of flooding.

Amid public distress, authorities have sought urgent intervention from NHAI after ongoing highway construction allegedly led to water entering residential areas. Meanwhile, rough sea conditions have forced early-returning fishing boats back to New Mangalore Port.

With more rainfall expected in the next 48 hours, officials remain on high alert, urging citizens to stay indoors and follow weather advisories.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2025

israelgaza.jpg

Gaza City, May 24: The Israeli military renews deadly strikes on Gaza residential areas, killing at least 76 since yesterday, with casualties continuing to rise amid the genocidal war.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after Israeli military attacks since midnight local time.

An Israeli strike hit a residential building in Khan Yunis, killing at least four and injuring dozens, according to local media reports. 

Meanwhile, a separate attack on a home in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza left two dead and several injured.

Doctor lost nine kids in single attack

Alaa Al-Najjar, a physician at Nasser Hospital, lost nine of her children in the Israeli forces' brutal attack on Khan Younis.

The assault destroyed the Al-Najjar family home and triggered widespread fires across the neighborhood.

Civil defense crews recovered all nine bodies from the rubble, with eight remains severely dismembered by the force of the attack.

Al-Najjar received the news while treating children at Nasser Hospital’s pediatric ward. Her killed children ranged from 2 to 16 years old, and her husband was among the wounded.

Gaza's health ministry reported at least 76 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Friday alone.

The strikes that lasted into Friday morning came a day after Israeli tanks and drones attacked a hospital in northern Gaza, igniting fires and causing extensive damage, Palestinian hospital officials said on Thursday.

UN: 599,000 Gazans re-displaced

Israel is drawing increasing global condemnation over its genocide, with growing demands to lift aid restrictions as Gaza's humanitarian situation reaches catastrophic levels.

The United Nations reports the blockaded territory has endured a total Israeli siege for almost three months, while aid agencies warn that famine now threatens nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that 81% of Gaza is now trapped in Israeli-militarized zones, displacement orders, or overlapping high-risk areas, leaving civilians with nowhere safe to flee.

The UN estimates that in Gaza, over 599,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire, including 161,000 in just one week (15–21 May).

Israeli authorities maintained a complete blockade on Gaza for 11 consecutive weeks from March 2 to May 18, preventing all humanitarian aid from entering the territory.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. According to the health ministry of Gaza, it has killed at least 53,800 Palestinians there so far, mostly women and children.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.

On March 18, the regime resumed the strikes on Gaza, breaking the nearly two-month-long ceasefire. Israel had enforced a total blockade on Gaza before resuming the offensive, preventing any food, medical supplies, or goods from entering the besieged territory.

Israel has been condemned for using starvation as a weapon of war against Palestinians.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.