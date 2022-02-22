  1. Home
  2. Total 5 arrested in history sheeter Bajrang Dal activist murder case

Total 5 arrested in history sheeter Bajrang Dal activist murder case

News Network
February 22, 2022

Shivamogga, Feb 22: Two more persons have been detained in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old history sheeter and Bajrang Dal activist here, police sources said on Tuesday. Three people were already arrested in relation to the case and they are residents of this district headquarters town, they said.

Harsha was stabbed to death on Sunday night at Bharathi Nagar in the city allegedly by a group of men, who had arrived in a car. Police suspect the involvement of seven people in the murder.

"Investigations are underway to find out their (those arrested and detained) links with various political and social outfits", sources said.

In view of the tense situation, the district administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges today as well. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are also in force here.

Three police teams have been formed to track the other murderers who are at large, they added.

Following the incident, the city witnessed violence, arson, stone-pelting and damage to the properties during the funeral procession on Monday that left at least three persons, including a photojournalist and a policewoman, injured. Several two-wheelers were either damaged or torched.

Police tried to bring the situation under control by firing in the air and lathi charge to disperse the crowd, and made way for the funeral procession to move further and the final rites to take place. Police personnel have been deployed at every nook and corner of the city. The district authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

A few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha's murder, and demanded NIA probe into it.

Eshwarappa, who is from the district alleged that "Musalman goondas" are behind Harsha's murder. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged that Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 21,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18.

The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India has so far only started vaccinating children aged 15 and above. According to government figures, more than 76 million children between 15 and 17 years have been inoculated mainly using Covaxin.

The emergency use approval for restricted use in the 12-18 age group for Corbevax is based on interim results of an ongoing mid to late stage clinical study, Biological E said in an emailed statement.

Corbevax in late last December was given emergency use approval for use in adults, but it has yet to be included in the national immunisation programme.

Nearly 1.76 billion vaccine doses have been used in India's vaccination programme so far, of which about 84 per cent has been a domestic version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot produced by the Serum Institute of India.

India's third wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron coronavirus variant has largely receded, with the country reporting 16,051 infections on Monday compared to more than 300,000 in late January. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
February 22,2022

Udupi, Feb 22: Miscreants belonging to Sangh Parivar have attacked the family of one of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court and damaged their property in Udupi last night.

In a series of tweets, Hazra Shifa, the petitioner, demanded that a case be filed against the attackers.

The miscreants attacked 'Bismillah Hotel' at Malpe run by Hyder Ali, the father of Shifa. 

"My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," she tweeted.

According to Shifa, her 20-year-old brother -- Saif -- is admitted to Hitech Hospital, Udupi.

Masood Manna, who is known to Shifa, said in a tweet that a mob of 150 people attacked Saif.

"He was a victim as his sister @hazra_shifa is still fighting for her rights, her #Hijab. Not only students but families' lives are at stake as well. Stringent action must be taken!" Manna tweeted.

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the case where Muslim girls and women are demanding that they be allowed to be wear hijab in classrooms.

The bench comprising Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit was constituted to hear the case against the hijab ban.

On January 1, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India, a students’ outfit protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab.

This was four days after they requested the principal Rudre Gowda permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. 

Meanwhile, the Campus Front of India has expressed suspicion that Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat may have had a role to play in the attack on hijab petitioner’s family. 

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, CFI district president Aseel Akram said, "about six persons from the violent mob together beaten up the family members," he said.

He said that Hyder Ali began to receive threatening calls after a video captured by a hidden camera of a private television channel was aired.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 13,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 13: Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K V has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within 200 meter radius of schools and colleges in the district from February 14, 6 am to February 19, 6 pm.

The order is being imposed following a request by the Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

Gathering of more than five persons, protest, shouting slogans, and holding procession is banned in the area.

Further, possessing and transporting weapons, collecting stones, explosives are banned. The order also said that by making derogatory remarks against government institutes/organisations, officers are banned.

The DC further said that the direction of the High Court should strictly adhere.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.