Tougher covid curbs in Dakshina Kannada: Essentials only between 6am and 9am from May 7; no events after May 15

Jeddah, May 1: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, has denied that authorities will request curfews during Ramadan or Eid.

“Rumors spread from time to time, and this is one of the circulating things nowadays, and they are not true,” he said. “The concerned and specialized committees are continuing to follow the situation closely, but no request has been sent to enforce curfews neither in Ramadan nor Eid,” he added.

Al-Aly stressed the importance of adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures, saying “if society abides by these measures — wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, avoiding large gatherings and adhering to the numbers allowed, especially during Eid — we won’t need further restrictions or curfews.”

He added that more than half of the critical COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were people over the age of 60, and urged the public to receive their vaccines.

So far, 9,123,778 people have been inoculated in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,957.

The MoH reported 1,056 new cases, meaning that 417,363 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,826 active cases, with 1,335 of them in critical condition.

According to the MoH, 446 of the new cases were in Riyadh, with 253 in Makkah, 136 in the Eastern Province and 33 in Madinah.

In addition, a further 1,071 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 400,580 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 16,903,813 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 65,194 carried out in the past 24 hours.