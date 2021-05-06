  1. Home
  Tougher covid curbs in Dakshina Kannada: Essentials only between 6am and 9am from May 7; no events after May 15

Tougher covid curbs in Dakshina Kannada: Essentials only between 6am and 9am from May 7; no events after May 15

coastaldigest.com news network
May 6, 2021

Mangaluru, May 6: In the wake of continued spike in the covid-19 cases in the coastal Karnataka, the district administration has decided to enforce tougher rules in Dakshina Kannada.

An emergency meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city wherein elected representatives and officials discussed the measures to be implemented to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus.

Following the meeting DC Dr K V Rajendra said that from May 7 onwards people will be allowed to purchase essential commodities only between 6 am and 9 am. By 10 a.m. no one should be there on the roads or footpaths. All shopkeepers should reach their homes by 10 a.m. People can purchase medical supplies from the nearest pharmacies.
  
Vehicles of those who move around unnecessarily will be seized. The police department will initiate tougher measures to prevent needless roaming on the streets. There will be no provision for events like marriage, housewarming and birthdays.
 
Besides, the district administration has banned all programmes including weddings and family events from May 15. Those who have already obtained permission for such events are supposed to postpone the event. 

May 1,2021

Jeddah, May 1: The Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, has denied that authorities will request curfews during Ramadan or Eid.

“Rumors spread from time to time, and this is one of the circulating things nowadays, and they are not true,” he said. “The concerned and specialized committees are continuing to follow the situation closely, but no request has been sent to enforce curfews neither in Ramadan nor Eid,” he added.

Al-Aly stressed the importance of adhering to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures, saying “if society abides by these measures — wearing masks and keeping a safe distance, avoiding large gatherings and adhering to the numbers allowed, especially during Eid — we won’t need further restrictions or curfews.” 

He added that more than half of the critical COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom were people over the age of 60, and urged the public to receive their vaccines.

So far, 9,123,778 people have been inoculated in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 11 more COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 6,957.

The MoH reported 1,056 new cases, meaning that 417,363 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,826 active cases, with 1,335 of them in critical condition.

According to the MoH, 446 of the new cases were in Riyadh, with 253 in Makkah, 136 in the Eastern Province and 33 in Madinah.

In addition, a further 1,071 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 400,580 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 16,903,813 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 65,194 carried out in the past 24 hours.

May 2,2021

May 2: BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar, who was a personal assistant (PA) to two MLAs and a Zilla Panchayat president, is now an MLA after winning the Basavakalayan Assembly seat which fell vacant following the demise of Congress MLA B Narayanrao, who had died of Covid-19 complications last year.

Salagar defeated Congress candidate Mala B Narayanrao by a margin of about 19,000 votes. While Salagar had polled 70,554 votes, his nearest rival Mala B Narayanrao managed to get 50,108 votes

Sharanu, who was born in V K Salagar village in Kamalapur taluk of the district, is an MSc and MEd holder. He was appointed as a primary school teacher in 2002. At the same time, he worked as a personal assistant to the then MLA Revu Naik Belamagi. Sharanu was also the personal assistant of Zilla Panchayat president from 2004 to 2011, and Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh for a year in 2013.

He was promoted to high school as an assistant teacher in 2011 but he resigned in 2014 to join the Congress.

Miffed over not getting a ticket to contest from Chinchansur Zilla Panchayat constituency in Aland taluk in 2016, he quit the Congress and joined the BJP. He was then appointed as BJP’s Kalaburagi rural mandala president and campaigned for Basavaraj Mattimud in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Differences cropped up among the BJP workers in Gulbarga rural assembly constituency and the segment was also reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidate. Being a Veerashaiva Lingayat, he thought he can’t nurture a political future in the segment and shifted his politics to the Basavakalyan constituency and continued to work for the party there. 

His wife Savitri was the supervisor of a hostel run by the Social Welfare Department. Later, she passed the KAS examination in 2016 and became the tahsildar of Basavakalyan. She has now been transferred.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 25,2021

Udupi, Apr 25: In the wake of the rising Covid cases in Karnataka, BJP Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje has urged Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to declare a health emergency in the state.

She has also urged the government to take over 50 per cent of beds in private hospitals so that Covid patients can be treated.

She has also asked the government to provide details relating to the availability of the vital Remdesivir and oxygen on a daily basis in order to ensure there is no anxiety among patients on likely shortage.

