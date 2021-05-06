Tougher covid curbs in Dakshina Kannada: Essentials only between 6am and 9am from May 7; no events after May 15

Mangaluru, May 6: In the wake of continued spike in the covid-19 cases in the coastal Karnataka, the district administration has decided to enforce tougher rules in Dakshina Kannada.
An emergency meeting was held in Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city wherein elected representatives and officials discussed the measures to be implemented to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus.
Following the meeting DC Dr K V Rajendra said that from May 7 onwards people will be allowed to purchase essential commodities only between 6 am and 9 am. By 10 a.m. no one should be there on the roads or footpaths. All shopkeepers should reach their homes by 10 a.m. People can purchase medical supplies from the nearest pharmacies.
Vehicles of those who move around unnecessarily will be seized. The police department will initiate tougher measures to prevent needless roaming on the streets. There will be no provision for events like marriage, housewarming and birthdays.
Besides, the district administration has banned all programmes including weddings and family events from May 15. Those who have already obtained permission for such events are supposed to postpone the event.
