Toxic tragedy at MRPL: 2 die after inhaling leaked gas; 1 injured during rescue attempt

Mangaluru, July 12: A routine inspection at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) turned fatal on Saturday when two field operators lost their lives after inhaling leaked Hydrogen Sulfide (H₂S) gas. The incident occurred near tank FB7029 A, a dry slop service unit with a floating roof, in the Oil Movement Area (OMS) of the plant.

The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra Bhartiya (33) from Prayagraj and Bijil Prasad (33) from Kerala. A third operator, Vinayak Myageri from Gadag, who rushed to the tank in an attempt to rescue his colleagues, also fell ill due to gas exposure and is currently undergoing treatment in Mangaluru. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the gas leak was minor and has since been contained. He confirmed that a police case will be filed based on the statements from the families of the deceased.

In a statement, MRPL said that both affected workers were found unconscious on top of the tank and were given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

High-Level Probe Ordered

In response to the incident, MRPL has constituted a high-level committee of Group General Managers to investigate the exact cause of the gas leak and identify any lapses in safety protocols. The company also stated that all relevant statutory authorities are being informed.

Top Officials Visit Site

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Santhish Kumar visited the site and held discussions with MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath. The ADC ordered a thorough inquiry and directed MRPL to provide generous compensation to the families of the victims. He also emphasized the urgent need to reinforce safety standards across the plant.

Mangaluru Tehsildar Prashath Patil and Surathkal Deputy Tehsildar Naveen Kumar were also present during the inspection.

As the investigation unfolds, the tragic deaths of two young field operators raise serious questions about on-ground safety practices and emergency response protocols at one of India’s key petrochemical hubs.