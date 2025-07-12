  1. Home
  Toxic tragedy at MRPL: 2 die after inhaling leaked gas; 1 injured during rescue attempt

Toxic tragedy at MRPL: 2 die after inhaling leaked gas; 1 injured during rescue attempt

News Network
July 12, 2025

MRPL.jpg

Mangaluru, July 12: A routine inspection at the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) turned fatal on Saturday when two field operators lost their lives after inhaling leaked Hydrogen Sulfide (H₂S) gas. The incident occurred near tank FB7029 A, a dry slop service unit with a floating roof, in the Oil Movement Area (OMS) of the plant.

The deceased have been identified as Deep Chandra Bhartiya (33) from Prayagraj and Bijil Prasad (33) from Kerala. A third operator, Vinayak Myageri from Gadag, who rushed to the tank in an attempt to rescue his colleagues, also fell ill due to gas exposure and is currently undergoing treatment in Mangaluru. His condition is reported to be stable.

According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the gas leak was minor and has since been contained. He confirmed that a police case will be filed based on the statements from the families of the deceased.

In a statement, MRPL said that both affected workers were found unconscious on top of the tank and were given first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

High-Level Probe Ordered

In response to the incident, MRPL has constituted a high-level committee of Group General Managers to investigate the exact cause of the gas leak and identify any lapses in safety protocols. The company also stated that all relevant statutory authorities are being informed.

Top Officials Visit Site

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Santhish Kumar visited the site and held discussions with MRPL Managing Director Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath. The ADC ordered a thorough inquiry and directed MRPL to provide generous compensation to the families of the victims. He also emphasized the urgent need to reinforce safety standards across the plant.

Mangaluru Tehsildar Prashath Patil and Surathkal Deputy Tehsildar Naveen Kumar were also present during the inspection.

As the investigation unfolds, the tragic deaths of two young field operators raise serious questions about on-ground safety practices and emergency response protocols at one of India’s key petrochemical hubs.

News Network
July 4,2025

Mangaluru, July 4: In a startling turn of events, a man who claims to be a former sanitation worker in Dharmasthala village has filed a sensational complaint alleging a series of brutal murders and systematic cover-ups spanning nearly two decades.

The complainant, represented by Bengaluru-based lawyers Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande, submitted a six-page letter to the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police and Dharmasthala police, detailing chilling claims of being forced to dispose of multiple bodies under threat to his and his family’s life.

Police officials on Thursday confirmed receiving the complaint, stating that an inquiry would be launched and action taken based on its findings.

The case first came to light after a letter from the lawyers began circulating on social media. The letter revealed their client's intent to approach Dharmasthala Police with disclosures on “heinous crimes” committed in the region, citing a “guilt conscience” as the reason for coming forward.

According to the complaint:

The man says he worked at Dharmasthala from 1995 to December 2014.

During this time, he was allegedly coerced into burying bodies in secret, under constant threat.

In December 2014, fearing for his life, he fled with his family and went into hiding in a neighbouring state.

He recently returned to a burial site, allegedly revisiting a spot where a body was exhumed — and submitted photographs as part of his complaint.

The complaint also alleges the involvement of “influential individuals” in the killings and subsequent intimidation. The man has sought protection under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018, before naming those responsible.

Lawyers Ojaswi and Sachin attempted to meet SP Dr Arun K on June 27, but he was unavailable during their visit.

The allegations — if proven — could open the doors to one of the most explosive criminal investigations in the region’s recent history.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2025

Bengaluru, July 7: In a significant public health move, the Karnataka government has decided to classify sudden deaths among individuals under 45 years of age as a 'notifiable disease' — requiring mandatory reporting and autopsy — amid rising concerns and speculation linking such deaths to Covid-19 vaccines.

Announcing the decision on Monday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government would begin systematically monitoring such cases to determine the actual causes. "If someone dies suddenly outside a hospital, it must be reported to the government, and an autopsy will be mandatory," he said.

The decision follows recommendations from an expert committee led by Dr. C.N. Ravindranath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The panel was tasked with investigating the rise in sudden cardiovascular events, including possible links to Covid-19 vaccination.

The committee, however, found no direct link between vaccines and cardiac deaths among the youth. Dr. Ravindranath explained that while there was a 5–6% rise in cardiac deaths post-Covid, the causes were multifactorial — primarily lifestyle-related, with smoking accounting for over half of the cases.

Minister Rao also clarified that no mRNA vaccines, which have been associated with rare myocarditis cases abroad, were administered in India. He reiterated that Covid-19 vaccines saved lives, and panic over vaccine safety was unwarranted.

The government is expected to issue formal directions soon regarding the classification and mandatory autopsy procedures.

News Network
July 12,2025

pilots.jpg

A month after the tragic Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that killed over 270 people, a preliminary investigation has revealed a chilling mid-air mystery: the aircraft’s engine fuel switches were inexplicably turned from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ just seconds after takeoff—cutting off fuel to both engines and dooming the flight within moments.

In the final moments captured on the cockpit voice recorder, one of the pilots was heard asking, “Why did you cut off?” to which the other pilot replied, “I didn’t.”

This haunting exchange is now at the centre of India’s worst aviation disaster in decades.

The 15-page report, released Saturday by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), sheds light on a puzzling chain of events aboard the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed shortly after takeoff on June 12. Data from the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders (EAFR) indicates that both engines’ fuel control switches were manually moved to CUTOFF within seconds of each other—an act that immediately terminated fuel supply to the engines.

Startlingly, the switches were then flipped back to RUN, suggesting the pilots tried desperately to recover the aircraft—but it was too late. The voice recorder went silent seconds later. The aircraft was airborne for just 32 seconds.

Shortly after, a panicked MAYDAY call was transmitted by one of the pilots. Air Traffic Control responded, asking for the call sign—but received no answer. Moments later, the aircraft nosedived and exploded outside the airport boundary, crashing into a hostel for medical students. Only one person aboard survived. Nearly 30 people on the ground were also killed.

The report confirms that Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced Line Training Captain with over 8,200 flying hours, was at the controls. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours. Both were certified fit and well-rested.

Investigators found no signs of sabotage but highlighted a known FAA advisory about a potential flaw in fuel control switch installations. A past bulletin warned that switches on some Boeing aircraft may be installed with a disabled locking mechanism—though it was not deemed an "unsafe condition" at the time.

The Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a backup system used in case of dual engine failure, deployed immediately after takeoff, as seen on CCTV footage—confirming total power loss. No bird strike or foreign object interference was observed.

In a chilling parallel, the report recalls a 1980s Delta Air Lines incident in which a pilot accidentally cut off engine fuel—but managed to restart mid-air due to higher altitude. The Air India crew wasn’t so lucky.

The AAIB is expected to conduct deeper forensic analysis into the fuel switch mechanism and crew inputs. Until then, one question echoes louder than ever: “Why did you cut off?”

