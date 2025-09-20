  1. Home
  Tragic fall into quarry claims 23-year-old man's life in Bantwal

Tragic fall into quarry claims 23-year-old man’s life in Bantwal

News Network
September 21, 2025

Bantwal, Sep 21: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident after falling into a stone quarry at Kanchinadka Padav in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ameer (23), son of Umar, a resident of Sutrabail in Ullal taluk. Ameer, who was unmarried, had gone to Sajipa Mooda village for work along with other laborers on September 20.

After completing the day’s work, he reportedly fell into a half-covered red pit near the worksite. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, but Ameer was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine how the fall occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at quarry and construction sites in the region.


News Network
September 11,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 11: The coastal tourism scene in Dakshina Kannada is set for a makeover, with the Karnataka tourism department announcing plans to develop two new resorts — one at the popular Tannirbhavi Beach and another at Kodikal, on the banks of the Gurupur River.

As per the 2025–26 state budget, the department has already initiated the process by inviting tenders for the appointment of consultants to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

During the Karnataka Tourism Investors’ Meet, held in Mangaluru on February 19 under the Tourism Policy 2024–29, officials revealed that 44 tourism nodes across the coastal belt have been identified for phased development through private partnerships.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said that tenders for the Tannirbhavi project were opened on August 7, with three bidders in the fray. The department is now in the final stage of appointing a consultant. “I have also brought to the notice of Tourism Minister H.K. Patil that the lack of a five-star hotel in Mangaluru is discouraging potential investors. In response, the minister assured that resorts at Tannirbhavi and Kodikal will be developed to fill that gap,” he said.

On the Kodikal project, D’Souza explained that the first round of tenders allowed only bidders empanelled with the Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department. However, following a pre-bid meeting where participants urged for wider competition, the government has agreed to float an open tender soon.

Officials said these projects, along with similar proposals in the pipeline, are expected to attract investors, boost tourism, and reshape the hospitality landscape of coastal Karnataka.


News Network
September 14,2025

Mangaluru: The Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga has launched a campaign to create awareness among parents—especially mothers—on the importance of healthy eating for children.

Organising secretary K Ratnakar Kulai said the initiative was born out of a study he conducted in schools over the past few months, where he observed students’ eating habits. The findings showed that many children depend heavily on junk food, prompting the Balaga to design a training programme for parents.

As part of the effort, a model training session was held recently. “We interacted with at least 100 students from classes VII to X in the last few months. Based on our observations, we felt the need to guide parents. Small groups of mothers will be trained to prepare simple, healthy dishes such as tambuli and unde, along with tiffin-friendly items,” Ratnakar explained.

The first training saw the participation of about 60 people, of whom 10 will serve as resource persons in future sessions. The Balaga also plans to release a handbook on healthy eating.

Ratnakar expressed concern that even school canteens were selling junk food, and some class VII students were already consuming antacids. “This is worrying. We want to encourage parents to rediscover traditional remedies and healthier food options. At a time when even parents enjoy junk food, we are working to rebuild healthier habits,” he said.

To spread the campaign further, the Balaga team plans to collaborate with organisations and associations and is open to giving live demonstrations on preparing healthy meals.

The group, which has long encouraged people to grow vegetables, flowers, ornamental and medicinal plants, is also holding a plant sale. Members will put up plants from their own gardens for sale on September 14 and 28, at the weekly market on Panje Mangesh Rao Road, Hampankatta, from 7am to 10am.


News Network
September 15,2025

New Delhi, Sept 15: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the entire Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying such a step is possible only in the “rarest of rare” cases. Instead, it paused the operation of two provisions that it found problematic.

What was stayed:

•    The rule that only a person who has been a Muslim for five years can create a Waqf.

•    The rule that allowed District Collectors to decide whether a property is Waqf land or government land.

The Court also clarified that the law restricting the number of non-Muslims in state Waqf boards and the central Waqf council to three will remain in place for now.

Why these provisions were paused:

•    On the first provision, the Court said it will remain on hold until states frame clear rules on how to determine whether a person is a practising Muslim.

•    On the Collector’s powers, the Court said that a Collector’s report cannot change the ownership (title) of a Waqf property unless endorsed by a High Court. Until then, Waqf Boards cannot create third-party rights on disputed properties.

Court’s reasoning:

The bench noted that Parliament’s laws enjoy a presumption of constitutionality. It said while some clauses may need protection, no case had been made out to suspend the entire Act.

Background:

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha on April 2 with 288 votes in favour and 232 against. The Rajya Sabha cleared it the next day after a 14-hour debate, with 128 votes for and 95 against. The law has faced several challenges to its constitutional validity, which the Court is currently hearing.


