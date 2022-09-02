  1. Home
  2. TRS hits back at FinMin with ‘Rs 1,105 Modiji LPG cylinders’

News Network
September 3, 2022

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled up a district collector in Telangana on not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at a PDS shop, supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday pasted Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

The posters put up on cooking gas cylinders carried Modi's photographs along with price of each cylinder—Rs 1,105. The TRS was targeting the Prime Minister on the massive hike in the price of cooking gas during the last eight years.

The TRS leaders pointed out that the price of LPG was only Rs 410 in 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister.

"You wanted pictures of Modi ji, Here you are @nsitharaman Ji," tweeted TRS leader Krishank Manne with a video clip of Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

The TRS's protest came a day after Nirmala Sitharaman hauled up Kamareddy district Collector Jitesh V. Patil as Prime Minister's photos were not displayed at a fair price shop.

She publicly expressed her anger saying that Centre is supplying free rice to poor under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana and yet Prime Minister Modi's photos did not find place in fair price shops of Telangana.

Sitharaman was on a visit to Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency since September 1 as part of BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana.

The Central minister's action came under criticism from various quarters.

TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao stated that he was appalled by the unruly conduct of the union finance minister with the District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy.

"These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking All India Services officers," he said.

Continuing his attacks on the central minister, Rama Rao on Saturday told Sitharaman that it's time to put up banners 'Thanks to Telangana' at PDS shops in all BJP ruled states.

"Since our FM is going around lecturing how 'Modi Sarkar' is the Giver. Here are the facts and figures. For every Rupee that Telangana contributes to the Nation, we only get back 46 paisa! Madam, time to put up a banner: "Thanks to Telangana in all BJP states' PDS shops," KTR tweeted. 

News Network
September 2,2022

Chitradurga, Sept 2: The district hospital in Chitradurga witnessed a tense atmosphere when a group of bhakts (devotees, followers and supporters) gathered in front of the hospital where Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault, was admitted for treatment. 

The bhakts were shouting slogans in his support.

In the early hours of Friday, the seer was admitted to the district hospital after he complained of a health problem. As the information came to light, a large number of devotees gathered in front of the hospital.

Police brought the situation under control by dispersing the crowd.

District Superintendent of Police K Parashuram rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation. Additional District Superintendent of Police Kumaraswamy is at the spot.

Soon after his arrest last night, Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody.

He was later shifted to a hospital after he complained of chest pain. 

Agencies
September 1,2022

California, Sept 1: An Indian-American man has been racially abused by a compatriot in the US state of California who hurled racist slurs that he is a "dirty Hindu" and a "disgusting dog,'' days after another hate crime was reported against four women from the community in Texas.

Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by 37-year-old Singh Tejinder in the Taco Bell at Grimmer Boulevard in Fremont, California on August 21, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Tejinder, of Union City, was charged on Monday with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Fremont Police Department said.

Tejinder was listed in charging documents as "Asian/Indian," the report said.

Jayaraman recorded the tirade, which lasted over eight minutes, on his phone, capturing the moment Tejinder told him: “You’re disgusting, dog. You look nasty. Don’t come out in public like this again.”

In the foul-mouthed rant, Tejinder called him a "dirty Hindu," repeatedly used the N-word, insinuated that Jayaraman didn’t eat meat and yelled “beef!” in his face. He appeared to spit at Jayaraman twice in the video.

At one point Tejinder was seen saying: "...this ain’t India! You...India up, and now you’re...America up,” the report said.

Jayaraman said he was frightened by the incident and was even more upset to learn later that the perpetrator was also Indian.

“I was scared, to be honest with you. I was infuriated on the one hand, but I was scared that what if this guy becomes too belligerent and then comes after me?” he told NBC Bay Area.

“I’m not here to pick a fight with you,” Jayaraman said. “What do you want? He said you know you Hindus are a shame, disgusting. Then he spat on me,” KTLA.com website reported.

Jayaraman says that’s when he and a restaurant employee called Fremont police. He says the man continued yelling for more than eight minutes.

Fremont police are still investigating the incident.

Jayaraman's video ended with Fremont police officers arriving, abc7news.com reported.

The police chief later addressed the community on social media.

Police Chief Sean Washington wrote: "We take hate incidents and hate crimes seriously, and understand the significant impact they have on our community. These incidents are despicable. We are here to protect all community members, regardless of their gender, race, nationality, religion, and other differences."

"We would like to urge the community to be respectful of each other and to immediately report any circumstances such as this that, upon investigation, may rise to the level of a crime. In the event of a hate crime, we will devote all available resources to follow up and investigate. Fremont is one of the nation's most diverse communities, and we are thankful for the contributions of community members from different cultures and backgrounds," the statement said.

On Friday, four Indian-American women were racially abused and smacked by a Mexican-American woman in the US state of Texas who hurled racist slurs at them that they are "ruining" America and should "go back to India".

The incident took place on Wednesday night in a parking lot in Dallas, Texas. The woman, identified as Esmeralda Upton, has been arrested.

The incident has shocked the Indian-American community across the country. 

News Network
September 2,2022

Chitradurga, Sept 2: Chief pontiff of Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who has been arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody, was taken to the district hospital here on Friday after developing some health complications in jail, police sources said.

Police sources said the seer was questioned for several hours after his arrest late on Thursday night. He reportedly developed some health complication soon after he was sent to jail.

Accordingly, he was taken to the district hospital for check-up. Soon after his arrest, Sharanaru, who has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for sexually abusing two high school girls, was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days' judicial custody, Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told reporters.

"After the order, he was taken to the hospital for medical examination and later sent to the jail," he said. The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat seminaries in the state was questioned at an undisclosed location by Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, the investigation officer in the case. He was later taken to the district hospital for a medical checkup, and subsequently produced before the first additional district and sessions judge at her residence.

The judge remanded the seer to 14 days' judicial custody, following which he was sent to the district prison, the Chitradurga SP said. Along with the pontiff of Murugha Math, four others have been booked with one person working at the 'Santvana Kendra' (counselling centre by the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department), while another one has been arrested. Two others are still at large for whom a search is on, police sources said.

Parashuram said the police would apply for his police custody for more questioning. A group of advocates had on Thursday wrote to the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court claiming that the investigation against the accused seer "is not being carried out in an unbiased, free and fair manner."

"He (the seer) has not even been summoned for investigation or his medical examination conducted. These lacunas in the investigation show that there is already prejudice caused on part of the investigation," the letter claimed.

It is alleged that the two girls, aged 15 and 16, studying in a school run by the math and residing in a hostel, also belonged to the monastery, were sexually abused. Apart from the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, cases have also been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the seer. In their letter, the group of advocates called for immediate intervention of the high court in monitoring the ongoing inquiry of the case in the interest of justice, so as to ensure fair and free investigations.

"The accused herein being an influential person not even being summoned by the investigating officer, let alone being arrested is utterly shocking," advocates Siddharth Bhupathi, Shreeram T Nayak, Ganesh Prasad B S, Ganesh V and Ponnanna K A said in the letter. Besides, the anticipatory bail plea moved by the seer was adjourned for today by a local court here. 

