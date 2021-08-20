  1. Home
  2. Truck terminals to come up at Baikampady, Uppinangady

News Network
August 20, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 20: Much needed fledged truck terminal will come up on NMPT land at Baikampady on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd president D S Veeraiah.

There is a need for setting up a truck terminal in each district. There are five truck terminals including at Yeshwanthpur, Dasapura, Hosapere, and Mysuru. Facilities for the sale of spare parts, clinic, rooms, stalls, toilets, and police outpost have been arranged at these truck terminals and a similar truck terminal is needed in Mangaluru, he said while speaking to newsmen here on Friday.

He said that the parking of lorries, trucks by the side of the highway has been resulting in accidents. Mangaluru is developing in terms of industries and business. The truck terminal should have come up in Mangalore. However, owing to lack of land, there was delay in the process. Now, the land belonging to NMPT will be used for constructing the terminal at Baikampady, he added.

he said that he will discuss with the transport minister about banning the parking of heavy vehicles, trucks, lorries by the side of the road.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a detailed project report will be sent to the Corporation within a month. The issue of whether to construct a truck terminal on PPP model or through D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal Ltd will be discussed. The truck terminal at Baikampady will be helpful for those travelling on NH 66. 

There are plans to set up another truck terminal on NH 75 near Uppinangady and four to five truck bays in the district. There are also plans to set up a terminal on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway on NH 275 as well, he said.

News Network
August 19,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Like last two weekends, the district administration will be imposing curfew in Dakshina Kannada this Saturday and Sunday (August 21 and 22) too to check the spread of covid-19. 

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V today. 

Only shops selling essential commodities and roadside vegetable and fruit stalls will be allowed to remain open these two days till 2 p.m. 

Restaurants will be open only for parcel service and home delivery. Bus, train and flight services will remain not be affected, said the DC. 

The weekend curfew will come to force in the district at 9 p.m. on August 20 and will remain until 5 p.m. on August 23. 

The Mangaluru city police will erect 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2021

saudibangera.jpg

Udupi, Aug 18: Harish Bangera, who spent around 19 months in jail in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after being arrested on charge of 'blasphemous' Facebook post against holy mosque of Makkah, finally walked free. 

A resident of Gopady village, Koteshwar near Kundapur in Udupi district, 34-year-old Bangera flew back to Bengaluru from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport on August 17. He was greeted by his wife Sumana, daughter Anishka and others at the airport. The family is expected to reach their home in Udupi by night.

Following investigation based on a complaint by Bangera's wife, Udupi police in Oct 2020 arrested Abdul Huyez and Abdul Thuyez, brothers from Moodbidri on charge of impersonating as Bangera on social media and posting blasphemous content.

This development had reportedly played a crucial role in securing the release of Bangaera.

saudibangeraairport.jpg

News Network
August 19,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: The Mangaluru International Airport has shown a massive growth in its domestic traffic with both arrivals and departures picking up pace in the first fortnight of August as compared to the same periods of June and July, with gradual re-opening of airports by various states and starting of flight services.

Latest data shows that 12,717 passengers departed from MIA from August 1 to 15 as compared to 7,784 passengers on July 1 to 15, a jump of 63 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 4,989 departures. Similarly, 13,924 passengers arrived in the first fortnight of August as compared to 8,495 passengers in July 1 to 15, a rise of 64 per cent. In the same period of June, there were 3,818 arrivals at the airport, a release from the MIA said.

MIA has worked relentlessly through the pandemic and has continuously provided uninterrupted connectivity to travellers while creating a safe environment for passengers and personnel, the release said.

The gradual opening of offices across India is complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth of services from the airport.

Air India Express started flights to the UAE on Wednesday after the MIA provided world class Rapid RT PCR facility at the airport in association with Apollo Diagnostics. As per the health requirements for the UAE-bound passengers, each passenger must have a negative rapid RT-PCR test conducted at the airport within six hours of boarding the flight.

In order to make it easier for the passengers to take their flights to Middle East and beyond, MIA has provided the facility.

The airport also has a separate facility for RT PCR tests for the benefit of passengers. In the last few months, MIA had implemented numerous SOPs, including the preventive measures laid down by health and government bodies to safeguard the well-being of the passengers and airport personnel, the release said.

