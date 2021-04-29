Twice covid negative in 10 days, 32-yr-old groom dies a day before wedding

Chikkamagaluru, Apr 29: After testing negative twice in 10 days, a 32-year-old man from Chikkamagaluru died at a designated Covid hospital in Shivamogga on Wednesday evening, a day before his marriage. Tests conducted after his death confirmed he had Covid, a family member said.

He was cremated as per covid guidelines in his village on Thursday, barely hundreds of metres from a choultry that was to host his marriage.

Prutviraj DM, from Devarakodige in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, returned home from Bengaluru two weeks ago after the government decided to impose night curfew in eight big cities to stem the rising tide of Covid cases.

The bridegroom used to work as a sales executive in Bengaluru. He is the eldest son of Manjunath, a farmer from Devarakodige. Early this year, his marriage was fixed for April 29.

Though his health condition wasn’t good as he suffered from stomach ailment and breathlessness after his return from Bengaluru, families of the groom and the bride decided to go ahead with the wedding plan as he tested negative for covid-19 twice.