Twice covid negative in 10 days, 32-yr-old groom dies a day before wedding

April 29, 2021

Chikkamagaluru, Apr 29: After testing negative twice in 10 days, a 32-year-old man from Chikkamagaluru died at a designated Covid hospital in Shivamogga on Wednesday evening, a day before his marriage. Tests conducted after his death confirmed he had Covid, a family member said.

He was cremated as per covid guidelines in his village on Thursday, barely hundreds of metres from a choultry that was to host his marriage.

Prutviraj DM, from Devarakodige in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, returned home from Bengaluru two weeks ago after the government decided to impose night curfew in eight big cities to stem the rising tide of Covid cases.

The bridegroom used to work as a sales executive in Bengaluru. He is the eldest son of Manjunath, a farmer from Devarakodige. Early this year, his marriage was fixed for April 29. 

Though his health condition wasn’t good as he suffered from stomach ailment and breathlessness after his return from Bengaluru, families of the groom and the bride decided to go ahead with the wedding plan as he tested negative for covid-19 twice.

April 27,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 27: In spite of chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s assertion that covid-19 situation in Karnataka is beyond control, the State Election Commission went ahead with elections to 266 wards of 10 local bodies in eight districts today as per schedule.

Elections are being held to 10 local bodies with 266 wards spread over eight districts - Ballari City Corporation in Ballari, Vijaypura Municipal Corporation in Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara City Municipal Corporation and Channapattana City Municipal Corporation in Ramanagara district, Gudibande Town Panchayat of Chikkaballapura district, Bhadravati City Municipal Corporation and Teerthahalli Town Panchayat in Shivamogga district, Beluru City Municipal Council of Hassan district, Madikeri City corporation of Kodagu district and Bidar City Corporation in Bidar.

Among these eight districts, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkballapura, and Ramanagara districts share their borders with Bengaluru city which has recorded more than 20,000 cases.

"Along with these 10 local bodies, there is one ward each in Bidar and Haveri district are facing bypolls. These polls are scheduled to be held on Tuesday (tomorrow)," the circular said.

The SEC maintained in its directive that these bodies were going to polls after the High Court had directed them to conduct elections, and Covid safety protocols were in place. 

April 28,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 28: The twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi reported as many as 1,328 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Both the district reported 664 cases each. 

Dakshina Kananda also recorded four new deaths today. With this the district’s total covid death toll mounted to 755. While Udupi’s death toll stood at 194. 

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V on Tuesday said that there was no shortage of beds, oxygen and Remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients across the district.

“Total beds reserved in government and private hospitals in the district is 4,816. Of these beds, 783 are occupied. As many as 4,033 beds are available. Among 783 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, 83 are at Wenlock Hospital,” he told reporters. 

There was a shortage of Remdesivir in private hospitals for the past two days, the DC said, adding that 1,000 vials of Remdesivir received by district administration were distributed among private hospitals.

April 18,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 18: The air customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport today thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold by intercepting a passenger from Dubai.

Aboobakar Siddiq Pulikoor hailing from Kasargod district of Kerala disembarked the Air India Express flight IX 384 coming from Dubai in the early hours of Sunday.

Acting on a tip off the officers subjected him to checking and found out that he had concealed the gold in his socks. Gold of net weight 504 grams valued at Rs 24.44 lakh was seized from him.

A surveillance team led by deputy commissioner of customs Dr Kapil Gade profiled and intercepted the passenger soon after he disembarked the flight.

Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is under progress.

Crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by superintendent Bhomkar, Vikas and Kshiti in the team.

