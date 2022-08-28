  1. Home
  2. Two Mangaluru college students, both relatives, killed in separate motorbike accidents

News Network
August 29, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 29: In two separate tragic incidents, two college students lost their lives when their motorbikes met with accidents in different places in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district today morning. 

The deceased are: Muhammad Shafeeq (20), son of K M Aboobakar, a resident of Karaya Mariyala in Belthangady taluk, and Muhammad Safwan (19), son of Ibrahim Khandiga, resident of Kalleri Kuppetti in Belthangady taluk. 

Both the victims are said to be relatives of each other. 

Shafeeq was a 2nd year BBA student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, while Safwan was a student of an Industrial Training Institute at Thumbey near Mangaluru. 

Shafeeq was on his way to college when his motorbike collided with another two-wheeler at Punjalakatte. Two others, travelling in the other bike also suffered critical injuries in the mishap. 

It is learnt that he normally used to go to college by bus. However, today he was heading to Mangaluru by motorbike.

Meanwhile, Safwan met with an accident when he was returning after dropping his father to his place of work at around 9:30 a.m. today. His motorbike was knocked down by a speeding tipper at near Kuppetti under the limits of Uppinangady police station. 

News Network
August 22,2022

Udupi, Aug 22: A man lost a huge amount from his bank account after he clicked the link of a message sent from an unknown person on his mobile phone. 

Subramanya Krishna Naika, 34, a resident of Parkala, has filed a complaint with CEN police station after losing Rs 93,804. 

In his complaint, Naika stated that he received a message on his mobile phone to update KYC. He thought that the message was sent by the bank itself and opened the link and updated the OTP. 

An amount of Rs 12,803 got debited immediately from his SBI bank account held at Eshwarnagar, Manipal branch. In addition, several other withdrawals happened and he lost Rs 93,804 in total.

A case has been registered and investigations are on. 

News Network
August 17,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 17: The National Investigation Agency sources on Wednesday said that 31-year-old Praveen Kumar Nettare, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist in Bellare town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, was murdered to create terror in the region.

The accused -- Zakir Savanur, Mohammad Shafeeq Bellare, Sheik Saddam Hussain Bellare and Mohammad Harris Bellare -- who are arrested in connection with the incident have revealed this during investigation.

The assailants did not intend to kill Nettare but avenge the killing of Masood and spread terror in the mind of locals, the sources added.

Karnataka police had arrested all the eight persons within 24 hours of the death of Masood on July 19.

The assailants followed Nettare, prepared a plan to hack him to death and executed it on July 26, the sources said.

Nettare's murder had led to the revenge murder of an innocent Muslim youth 23-year-old Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet at Surathkal. Police have cracked the case and arrested all six accused of murder.

Nettare's murder had led to resentment against the ruling BJP by its party workers and activists. The party members have also laid siege to the residence of Karnataka Home Minister causing severe embarrassment to the ruling party.

News Network
August 16,2022

Udupi, Aug 16: Security has been heightened in Udupi in the wake of communal tension prevailing in neighbouring Shivamogga district over objections by Popular Front of India against portraits of VD Savarkar put up in that city.

The police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle in Udupi city where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the 75th anniversary of independence.

The banner depicted Hindu Rashtra' with Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being described as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India.

PFI had given a memorandum to police to remove the banner from the circle. Udupi city municipal council had given permission to display the banner for three days as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

