Two Mangaluru college students, both relatives, killed in separate motorbike accidents

Mangaluru, Aug 29: In two separate tragic incidents, two college students lost their lives when their motorbikes met with accidents in different places in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district today morning.

The deceased are: Muhammad Shafeeq (20), son of K M Aboobakar, a resident of Karaya Mariyala in Belthangady taluk, and Muhammad Safwan (19), son of Ibrahim Khandiga, resident of Kalleri Kuppetti in Belthangady taluk.

Both the victims are said to be relatives of each other.

Shafeeq was a 2nd year BBA student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, while Safwan was a student of an Industrial Training Institute at Thumbey near Mangaluru.

Shafeeq was on his way to college when his motorbike collided with another two-wheeler at Punjalakatte. Two others, travelling in the other bike also suffered critical injuries in the mishap.

It is learnt that he normally used to go to college by bus. However, today he was heading to Mangaluru by motorbike.

Meanwhile, Safwan met with an accident when he was returning after dropping his father to his place of work at around 9:30 a.m. today. His motorbike was knocked down by a speeding tipper at near Kuppetti under the limits of Uppinangady police station.