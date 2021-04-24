Two undertrials injured in Mangaluru prison clash

  1. Home
April 25, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Two prisoners suffered injuries in a clash among jail inmates at district prison in Mangaluru on Sunday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the injured are Ansar who was arrested by Mulki police last month and Jainuddin who was arrested on the charges of dacoity in Moodbidri recently.

The accused Sameer had assaulted the duo using a spoon and other kitchenware. Ansar suffered injuries on his arm and leg, while Jainuddin has suffered injuries on his shoulders and back. 

The accused Sameer was arrested in a robbery case reported in Panambur and has been lodged in prison since last July. City police commissioner and other police officers have visited the spot.  

April 15,2021

kohli.jpg

The Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the SunRisers Hyderabad by six runs on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The win consolidated RCB's position at the top of the IPL points table with two wins from two matches.

Virat Kohli, tactically astute leading RCB during SRH's chase, however, endured a difficult time with the bat in hand.

Opening the innings, Kohli managed to score only 33 runs from 29 balls at a low strike rate of 113.79. Just when he was looking to free his arms and accelerate the innings, he top-edged a good length ball off Jason Holder in the 13th over and Vijay Shankar took a sharp catch to send the RCB captain back to the dugout.

On his way back to the dugout, a visibly disappointed and fuming Kohli smashed the boundary rope with his bat, thereby breaking the IPL's Code of Conduct. He also hit an empty chair near the dugout and has been reprimanded for these actions by match referee Narayanan Kutty.

An IPL statement said, "Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

Even though RCB managed to score only 149 on a turning Chennai pitch, it eventually proved to be enough as SRH, who needed 35 to win from four overs with eight wickets left, imploded dramatically to finish at 143.

"To be very honest, we are not overexcited with wins this season. We have plans. We traded Harshal (Patel) from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he's doing a great job," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"I told the guys: 'Don't think that we struggled to get to 149. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well.' Our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball. I think Maxi's innings was the difference for us," he added.

April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) State President D K Shivakumar today urged the state government to earmark Rs 30,000 crore for the Health sector.

In a tweet, he said the covid-19 positive cases have been increasing every day, particularly in Bangaluru. Affected persons have not got ICU, Redmisir and oxygen and shortage and situation becoming grim, the state government should stop the developmental activities and use the funds to take up all precautionary measures on a war footing.

Stating that the State has the highest number of Medical colleges, sufficient Doctors and paramedical staff, the government should make use of their services. The testing for covid-19 should be increased.

April 18,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: The High Court has directed the Karnataka government to reconsider the stand and take necessary decisions on attaching properties connected to former minister R Roshan Baig in connection with the multi-billion I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, also directed the government to consider paying the competent authority Rs 12.82 crore, spent by the IMA Group, to reconstruct a government school in Shivajinagar.

The bench noted that the government has completely ignored the powers vesting in it under the Karnataka Protection Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act 2004 on the question of attaching the properties of Baig. It said the government has only considered one aspect as to whether Baig had taken any financial benefits from the IMA group.

"If we accept the submission of the state that question of attachment of properties will be considered only after the submission of the final report of CBI, in every such case such a stand can be taken by the state government. It will defeat the very object of enactment in particular section 3 (2) of KPID Act," the bench said.

The court was informed that IMA had spent Rs 10.82 crore on construction and maintenance at V K Obaidullah Government School in Shivajinagar. The IMA group had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Block Education Officer. The competent authority, appointed under the KPID Act, had written to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, seeking payment of Rs 12.82 crore so that the money can be returned to the depositors. The bench asked the government to consider both attaching the school building and to pay Rs 12.82 crore to the competent authority.

“We are sure that the state government will seriously consider this issue, as prima facie, we are of the opinion that investors’ money deposited with IMA group cannot be converted to the construction of a school building of the state government,” the court said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), meanwhile, submitted that it is going to challenge the recent High Court order quashing the supplementary charge sheets filed against IPS officer Hemanth Nimbalkar.

