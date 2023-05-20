  1. Home
  2. Udupi: 17-yr-old booked for voting in NRI’s name during assembly polls

News Network
May 20, 2023

Udupi, May 20: A 17-year-old youth has been booked by Karkala town police in Udupi district on charge of voting during recently concluded Karnataka assembly polls in the name of another individual, who was in a foreign country.

Police said the youth in conflict with law had voted in the name of Suhas Shetty, who was overseas when assembly elections were held on May 10.

A case has been booked under sections 171(D) (impersonation) and 109 (abetment) of IPC based on a complaint filed by Tharanath Kotian, Congress committee president of Miyar village.

In his complaint, Kotian said the youth had introduced himself as Shetty to officials at the polling station (No 155) at Miyar in Karkala.

The complainant also raised suspicion that one Naveen and another BJP worker Rohith Shetty had abetted the youth to vote illegally. Police said an investigation is on.

News Network
May 13,2023

Congressvictory.jpg

Bengaluru, May 13: Putting up a united front and making corruption a central theme of its campaign coupled with pre-poll 'guarantees' of free power and rice and unemployment dole did the trick for Congress in defeating the BJP, which was weighed down by anti-incumbency.

In addition, the Muslim vote, which accounted for nearly 13 per cent of the electorate, consolidated in favour of the party, Congress sources said.

The Congress has promised to implement poll ‘guarantees’ — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti - on the very first day after coming to power in the state.

The Congress successfully wresting power in Karnataka after Himachal Pradesh will be a morale booster for the party in reviving its electoral fortunes and strengthening its credentials as the main opposition player against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I think this election is crucial. This result is the stepping stone for the party in the Lok Sabha election in 2024 .... I also hope that Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister of this country," party stalwart and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said.

With the win in Karnataka, the Congress has also bounced back after the recent losses in the Northeastern states and it will give the momentum needed to take on the battle-ready election machinery of the BJP later this year in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Congress, by and large, focused on local issues in this election and its campaign also was run by state leaders initially. However, its central leaders such as party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pitched in subsequently.

The Congress entered the campaign with the challenge of keeping at bay the factionalism, especially between the camps of its two chief ministerial aspirants -- Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar -- who were often seen to be engaging in political one-upmanship, but succeeded in putting up a united front and ensured that no rift came out in the open and derailed its prospects.

News Network
May 11,2023

Mangaluru, May 11: Following an untoward incident at Moodushedde, prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in five police station jurisdiction coming under Mangaluru Commissionerate limits.

The prohibitory order will be in force till 6am of May 14 in Bajpe, Kavoor, Moodbidri, Surathkal and Mangaluru rural police station limits, said DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar. 

A scuffle had broke out between Congress and BJP workers on Wednesday late evening resulting in stone pelting. Four persons including a police had suffered injuries, said Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain.  The situation is under control, he said. 

Miscreants had allegedly pelted stones at Moodbidri Congress candidate Mithun Rai's car on Wednesday evening. 

Police sources said when BJP workers who had gathered in Moodushedde allegedly shouted slogans in favour of the Prime Minister when Mithun Rai's vehicle passed by.

Enraged Congress party workers retaliated by shouting slogans in favour of Congress.

News Network
May 11,2023

sidda.jpg

Bengaluru, May 11: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Congress will come to power in Karnataka with a clear majority, and said that most exit polls are suggesting the same. 

"My understanding of people's pulse has been true. We will get the same results which I have expected. Congress will win 130 to 150 seats," Siddaramaiah said. 

A day after polling, he was speaking to mediapersons near his home at Sharadadevinagar in Mysuru, before he left for Bengaluru on Thursday.  

Siddaramaiah said, "Our seats will increase in the coastal area."

Assessing the situation in the old Mysuru region, he said, "There is a thick fight between Congress and JD(S) in some parts of the old Mysuru region. There is  no direct competition with BJP anywhere in the region." he said. 

About his constituency Varuna, Siddaramaiah said, "I will easily win in Varuna. Why would people vote for Somanna? What was his contribution to Varuna? He played caste politics and money politics there. JD(S) people have voted for BJP in Varuna. Yet, I will easily win in Varuna," he said.  

Expressing his displeasure over negative propaganda, he said, "Bhajarangal matter was not an issue at all, as we had clearly stated in our manifesto that we would only ban such organisations which would spoil the peace and harmony of the society. But BJP people created negative publicity about it. Also where did I tell all Lingayat leaders were corrupt? I had only stated that CM Basavaraj Bommai was corrupt. BJP people twisted that too and created negative publicity about it," he said. 

When asked if there was a necessity to safeguard MLAs, he questioned, "When people are giving clear majority, where is the question of safeguarding MLAs?" 

