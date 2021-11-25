Udupi: 3 college students meet watery-grave while swimming in rivulet

Bengaluru, Nov 25: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday requested JDS to support BJP in those constituencies where it is not contesting in the MLC election in Karnataka.

"Wherever they (JDS) are not contesting, I have requested them to give support to BJP," he told reporters here.

However, the JDS has been maintaining that it does not want to side with any of the national parties, but Congress leaders have been accusing JDS of having a secret understanding with the saffron party.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy rubbished the allegation saying that on the contrary Congress candidates have connections with BJP.

"Mantar Gowda is the son of a BJP leader. He is contesting from Kodagu. In Mandya, Congress has given ticket to Gooli Gowda, who served as a personal assistant of BJP minister S T Somashekar. It indicates that Congress is the B-team of the BJP," he alleged.

The JDS has fielded candidates in seven constituencies. Last elections, the party had won four seats.

In the 75-member house, BJP has 32 seats and Congress 29 seats, while JDS has 12.

BJP is hopeful of winning at least 15 seats, Yediyurappa said. BJP wants the support of JDS to push the legislation through the council.

As many as 121 candidates have filed 215 nominations, the election commission said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 and counting of votes will take place on December 14.