  1. Home
  2. Udupi: 3 college students meet watery-grave while swimming in rivulet

Udupi: 3 college students meet watery-grave while swimming in rivulet

News Network
November 26, 2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 26: Three teenage students met watery grave in Bhatrady rivulet near Mullugudde under the limits of Shivapura gram panchayat in Hebri taluk of Udupi district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan (16), Kiran (16) and Sonit (17). They were the students of government pre-university college, Hiriyadka.

The tragedy occurred when the trio had ventured into to rivulet to learn swimming. 

The bodies were recovered from the rivulet with the help of locals.

Hebri tahsildar Purandar, revenue inspector Hithesh, sub inspector Mahesh, leaders Suresh Shetty Shivapura and Ramesh Poojary visited the spot.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 25,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 25: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday requested JDS to support BJP in those constituencies where it is not contesting in the MLC election in Karnataka.

"Wherever they (JDS) are not contesting, I have requested them to give support to BJP," he told reporters here.

However, the JDS has been maintaining that it does not want to side with any of the national parties, but Congress leaders have been accusing JDS of having a secret understanding with the saffron party.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy rubbished the allegation saying that on the contrary Congress candidates have connections with BJP.

"Mantar Gowda is the son of a BJP leader. He is contesting from Kodagu. In Mandya, Congress has given ticket to Gooli Gowda, who served as a personal assistant of BJP minister S T Somashekar. It indicates that Congress is the B-team of the BJP," he alleged.

The JDS has fielded candidates in seven constituencies. Last elections, the party had won four seats.

In the 75-member house, BJP has 32 seats and Congress 29 seats, while JDS has 12.

BJP is hopeful of winning at least 15 seats, Yediyurappa said. BJP wants the support of JDS to push the legislation through the council.

As many as 121 candidates have filed 215 nominations, the election commission said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 and counting of votes will take place on December 14.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 24,2021

adaniGautam.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 24: Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani, has replaced Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani to become the richest man in India and Asia for the first time ever. 

Currently, Adani Group operates a slew of companies including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Power, among others.

Adani’s wealth has swelled up recently, especially after the onset of the pandemic. For instance, his total wealth stood at around $4.91 billion on March 18, 2020. As of now, his net wealth has touched nearly $90 billion - a rise of more than 1800%. 

On the other hand, Ambani’s net wealth has taken a slight hit after Reliance Industries scrapped the deal with Aramco, a Saudi Arabian public petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran. 

However, the change of fortune was expected to happen anytime soon. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani’s wealth had stood at $88.8 billion on Tuesday (November 23). On the other hand, Ambani’s net wealth stood at $91 billion.  

But on Wednesday (November 24), shares of Reliance Industries Limited dropped by 1.77% while the shares jumped 2.34%, closing in on the difference between the net wealth of Adani and Ambani. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 17,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 17: The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu have sounded high alert following the reports of Norovirus cases in Kerala’s Wayanad. 

The Norovirus infection was reported among 13 students of a veterinary college in Wayanad district and at least a dozen more are said to have been showing the symptoms.

The district administrations of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada, which share a border with Kerala, have instructed the field surveillance staff to safeguard water sources shared at a community level like community wells. Consuming drinking water disinfected with chlorine has been advised.

Kodagu administration acknowledged the disease it is highly contagious but the Dakshina Kannada administration said pre-emptive screening was not possible unless people show symptoms like nausea, diarrhea or vomiting. The district administrations have also advised the students not to eat stale food from hotels around college campuses.

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with Norovirus. One can get Norovirus from having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water, or from touching contaminated surfaces and then putting one’s unwashed hands in one’s mouth.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer Dr Kishore Kumar said, “It’s a zoonotic virus and can spread through contaminated food. If anyone has symptoms similar to gastroenteritis like stomach pain and diarrhea, their family members at home are most likely to be infected too as Norovirus spreads through touch of unwashed hands.

Dr Venkatesh R, District Health Officer, Kodagu, said, “It mainly comes from stale food and contaminated water. We can treat stomach pain, diarrhea and vomiting. We will be chlorinating water regularly as ours is a border district. Norovirus is rare but is highly contagious and the infected students in Kerala were living outside the college hostel. NIV Alappuzha confirmed it.

If we find any symptoms like fever and stomach pain we will test people here. We will be shortly issuing a circular asking people drink only lukewarm water. We need to give instructions to hotels to serve only freshly cooked food. Many visitors from Wayanad mostly go to Mysuru.”

Dr K H Prasad, District Health officer, Mysuru, said, “Bavali in HD Kote is the only check-post between Wayanad and Mysuru. Every day up to 200 vehicles take this route. We will be doing temperature surveillance of visitors to see if they’re feverish. We also screen Wayanad visitors coming in from Chamarajanagar’s Gundlupet to Mysuru’s tourist attractions.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.