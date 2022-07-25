  1. Home
  2. Udupi: 6 persons who travelled with monkeypox patient kept under observation

July 25, 2022

Udupi, July 25: As many as sex persons from Udupi district who had travelled with a monkeypox patient from Kerala earlier this month have been kept under observation.

Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M said that the district administration was taking all necessary precautions even though there was no reports of people with monkeypox symptoms in the district. 

According to district survey officer Dr Nagaratna, several people from Udupi district travelled in the aircraft in which the Kerala based monkeypox patient had come from Gulf to Mangaluru. 

“They have been quarantined. However, as six of them travelled sitting close to him, they were kept under close observation. None of them has monkeypox symptoms though the duration of their quarantine is about to expire,” she said. 

July 17,2022

woman.jpg

Bagalkote, July 17: The woman, who had apparently thrown Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle at Kerur town in Bagalkot district, has tendered an apology besides claiming that the cash slipped from her hand.  

The woman, identified as Razma, said to be a family member of one of the four persons injured in recent communal violence occurred at Kerur, has issued a statement recorded on video, apologising to the Congress leader for her outburst.

“When your (Siddaramaiah’s) car started, I wanted to approach you, and the cash slipped from my hands. If I have hurt you, please pardon me. All I wish for is that everyone live in harmony. Only the culprits must be prosecuted. We would want our leader, Siddaramaiah, to return,” Razma said in her video.

However, video footage of Friday’s incident clearly shows the woman thrown the cash at the vehicle. 

Thanking the former CM for his generous gesture, she added, “You handed the compensation to help us. My wish is to ensure action is taken against the offenders. Police have been detaining suspects but are yet to begin an investigation into the clashes.”

Razma’s neighbours and relatives – Bismillah Haneefsab Chikkur, Rajesab Jafarsab Malagali, Daval Mallik Mehboobsab Malagali, Rafeek Kareemsab Malagali, Haneef Chandsab and Yasmin Rajesab Malagali – too expressed regret over the manner in which they had conducted themselves during Siddaramaiah’s visit. They said that the targeting of innocent people during the clashes had left them dismayed.

“What we wished to say was that we really need is justice, and not compensation. If Siddaramaiah was hurt by our actions, we apologise,” they said.

July 22,2022

New Delhi, July 22: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code. 

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% in Class 12.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. 

An official confirmation on the exact date and time is awaited. As per several reports, CBSE results will be available by this month. When announced, students can check the latest updates regarding results here. 

Total candidates registered: 1444341
Appear: 1435366
Pass: 1330662
Pass percentage: 92.71%
Girls' pass percentage is 94.54% 
Boys' pass percentage is 91.25%
Girls outperform boys by 3.29%

July 20,2022

girldeath.jpg

Udupi, July 20: A 7-year-old girl was choked to death after gulping the chocolate in Bijur village near Baindur town in Udupi district today. 

The deceased schoolgirl has been identified as Samanvi, a 2nd standard student of Vivekananda English Medium School. According to police, the incident took place when the girl was boarding the school bus near her house.

Samanvi was not willing to go to school on Wednesday. However, the parents and family members convinced her to go to school. Her mother, Suprita Poojari also gave a chocolate to persuade her.

Seeing the school van coming, the girl in a hurry gulped the chocolate with the wrapper into her mouth, police said.

When she ran, the girl swallowed the chocolate with the cover which choked her to death. The girl collapsed at the door of the school bus. The family, friends and driver of the vehicle attempted to revive her and also shifted her to a private hospital immediately.

However, the doctors declared her dead and sent the body for postmortem.

Police say that the exact cause of death will be known once they receive the postmortem report. The school authorities have declared a holiday in the school. Baindur police are investigating the case.

