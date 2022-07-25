Udupi: 6 persons who travelled with monkeypox patient kept under observation

Bagalkote, July 17: The woman, who had apparently thrown Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle at Kerur town in Bagalkot district, has tendered an apology besides claiming that the cash slipped from her hand.

The woman, identified as Razma, said to be a family member of one of the four persons injured in recent communal violence occurred at Kerur, has issued a statement recorded on video, apologising to the Congress leader for her outburst.

“When your (Siddaramaiah’s) car started, I wanted to approach you, and the cash slipped from my hands. If I have hurt you, please pardon me. All I wish for is that everyone live in harmony. Only the culprits must be prosecuted. We would want our leader, Siddaramaiah, to return,” Razma said in her video.

However, video footage of Friday’s incident clearly shows the woman thrown the cash at the vehicle.

Thanking the former CM for his generous gesture, she added, “You handed the compensation to help us. My wish is to ensure action is taken against the offenders. Police have been detaining suspects but are yet to begin an investigation into the clashes.”

Razma’s neighbours and relatives – Bismillah Haneefsab Chikkur, Rajesab Jafarsab Malagali, Daval Mallik Mehboobsab Malagali, Rafeek Kareemsab Malagali, Haneef Chandsab and Yasmin Rajesab Malagali – too expressed regret over the manner in which they had conducted themselves during Siddaramaiah’s visit. They said that the targeting of innocent people during the clashes had left them dismayed.

“What we wished to say was that we really need is justice, and not compensation. If Siddaramaiah was hurt by our actions, we apologise,” they said.