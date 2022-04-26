  1. Home
Udupi | 9-yr-old girl playing on swing dies after being hit by car

News Network
April 27, 2022

Udupi, Apr 27: A nine-year-old girl who was playing on a swing in front of her house died after she was hit by a car at Beejady in Udupi’s Kundapur.

The victim has been identified as Pradhanya of Shettibettu household on the Neerswale Road in Beejady village.

According to Kundapur police, the freak mishap occurred when the deceased, Pradhanya, along with other children were playing on a swing tied to a tree.

One of her relatives allegedly drove the car that was parked near the house in a negligent manner and hit the girl. The girl suffered from severe head injury and later died. 

The police have arrested Santhosh (37), who drove the car and a case has been registered under IPC section 304 (A). 

