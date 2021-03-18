  1. Home
  Udupi: Abandoned woman gets a decent funeral thanks to Hindu-Muslim amity

March 18, 2021

Udupi, Mar 18: In a moving incident, Hindus and Muslims got together to arrange a decent funeral for an elderly Hindu woman, whose body was lying abandoned for five days at the mortuary of the District Hospital at In Udupi’s Ajjarakad where she died after one-and-a-half months of treatment. 

According to information later Sundari Moily’s mortal remains were cremated at Udyavara crematorium in the presence of her relatives and others on March 17.

65-year-old Sundari was admitted in the hospital around one-and-a-half months ago. She was suffering from a chronic disease and was bedridden with her mentally retarded sister at her home without medical treatment for months and there was no one to take care of her.

She was finally admitted to the hospital with the support of her relatives in Kunjarugiri near Katapady, her neighbour P A Hussain and a social worker from Ambalapady, Mr Vishu Shetty. She, however, breathed her last week in the hospital without responding to the treatment. 

When her relatives claimed her dead body, the hospital authorities refused to hand over as saying she was admitted as forsaken woman without heirs or relatives. They said if the body was to be released to the relatives, then they had to bring NOC from Padubidri Police Station and Gram Panchayat .Accordingly, the NOC was obtained from Gram Panchayat. Ravi Shetty, President of Padubidri Grama Panchayath, helped by signing the NOC. 

On the receipt of the NOC, the hospital authorities released the body to her relatives for the last rites. 

Thanks to the efforts of Udupi social worker Nithyananda Volakadu, NRI social worker/lawyer, P A Hameed Padubidri, Prakash Moily from Kunjarugiri, her neighbor P A Hussain and others, she received a respectable funeral rites in the end.

Hindu-Muslim bond

Prior to this, Sundari Moily had fallen sick around two years and was hospitalized and provided with all helps by her Muslim neighbour. When the duty doctor, reportedly ill-treated the patient in the hospital, her Muslim neighbour had protested and lodged a complaint. Even though the doctor lodged a counter complaint, the police had filed ‘B’ report and dropped the case following the statement from Sundari Moily.

The Muslim family's humanitarian gesture had sent a good message in and around the town.

Sundari Moily was married to Ramesh Devadiga from Karkala, who passed way 15 years ago. She was childless. She is now survived by her only sister, who is mentally challenged. Her two brothers, Koraga and Kitta also died years ago due to heart attack and electrocution respectively. Her mother, Radha Moily died around 7 years ago.
 

March 17,2021

New Delhi, Mar 17: Taking a cue from Australia, India should enact a law to make tech giants such as Facebook and Google pay local publishers of news content, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi demanded in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said, "The government must make Google, Facebook and YouTube pay print and news channels for the news content they are using freely."

The Indian government should take a cue from the Australian parliament that passed the world's first law last month to ensure news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, he said.

"I would urge the government of India that the way they have notified Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code to regulate social media and OTT platforms, they should enact a law on the pattern of Australian Code so that we can compel Google to share its revenue with traditional media," he added.

India, Modi said, should take the lead in making Google and Facebook pay a fair share of their earnings from domestically produced news content on the internet to the publishers.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remarked that the suggestion is "worth considering".

Modi said the traditional print and news broadcast media, whose content is freely available on platforms run by the tech giants, are passing through their worst phase in recent history as advertisements have shifted to tech platforms.

"They are in deep financial crisis. Earlier, it was because of the pandemic and now it is because of tech giants like YouTube, Facebook and Google," he said.

The traditional news media, Modi said, make heavy investments employing anchors, journalists and reporters who gather information, verify it and deliver credible news.

But advertisement, which is their main source of revenue, has in the past few years shifted away from them with the advent of tech giants like Google, Facebook and YouTube, he said.

"Advertising earnings are going to these tech giants (and) because of this print media, news channels are passing through a financial crisis," Modi said.

"I would urge (that) we should follow a country like Australia which has taken the lead by enacting a law -- News Media Bargaining Code -- by which they have compelled Google to share advertisement revenue with the news media," he said.

Google threatened to blackout news from its portal but ultimately surrendered, the BJP leader said.

"Australia has set a precedence and now France and other European countries are making laws for advertisement revenue sharing," Modi said.

March 10,2021

Lucknow, Mar 10: The father of a gang-rape victim was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, about 90 kilometres from here, a day after he lodged an FIR against two youths, one of whom was the son of a police inspector.

According to police sources, one of the accused, identified as Golu Yadav, was arrested while efforts were on to nab the other one, identified as Deep Yadav, whose father was a policeman in the neighbouring Kannauj district.

Sources said that Golu and Deep had kidnapped the 13-year-old girl from her home and allegedly gang-raped her after taking her to a secluded place on Monday. A case was lodged against the accused persons on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the father of the victim accompanied the police, who had conducted raids at several places to nab the culprits. On Wednesday morning, he was knocked down by a speeding truck near the Anupur crossing in the district. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The family members alleged that he came under the wheels of the truck after being pushed by one of the policemen. ''We have been receiving threats since registration of the case,'' said the brother of the gang-rape victim.

He said that Deepu Yadav's brother had also threatened them with dire consequences if they dared to file a case. ''My father has been murdered,'' the brother alleged.

Irate villagers blocked traffic on the Kanpur-Sagar highway in protest against the incident and demanding the arrest of the culprits. The blockade was lifted after senior officials intervened and assured action in the matter.

Police said that the driver of the truck was arrested and was being quizzed.
 

March 6,2021

Damoh (MP), Mar 6: Two persons attending the birthday bash of a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh Damoh's district have been killed over some dispute, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday at Banwar village under Nohata police station area after a dispute among the attendees of the function, Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chouhan said.

As per initial investigation, one of the deceased Jogendra Singh (30) died of a gunshot while another deceased Arvind Jain was beaten to death by some persons with stones and sticks, the SP said.

He said attackers have not been identified so far and further investigation was underway. According to sources in police, Jabera MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi was not present at the bash when the incident occurred.

Sources said Jain was a representative of the MLA at the function while Singh was a guest teacher. On the other hand, Damoh district Congress president Ajay Tandon accused the police of failure in maintaining the law and order.

"The incident occurred in the birthday party of BJP MLA Dharmendra Singh Lodhi at a time when the district is under high security due to the arrival of President Ram Nath Kovind," Tandon said.

President Kovind is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh beginning Saturday. He is scheduled to arrive in Jalhari village in Damoh district at 9.30 am on Sunday, from where he will go to Sangrampur village to attend 'Janjatiya Sammelan' organised by MP Tribal Welfare Department.

While the BJP MLA could not be reached for reaction, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said he was unaware of the incident. "The incident has nothing to do with the BJP. The law will take its own course," he said.

