  2. Udupi: Businessman duped of Rs 2 crore by ‘trusted’ associates in multiple ventures

News Network
January 13, 2025

Udupi: A resident of Karkala in Udupi district has accused five individuals of defrauding him of nearly Rs 2 crore under the guise of business partnerships.

Dawood Hakim, a resident of Ennehole in Marne village, Karkala, has filed a complaint stating that he operated a mobile sales and service business on Karkala Market Road for 15 years. He had known the accused for over two decades and trusted them implicitly.

According to Dawood, the accused convinced him to invest in multiple business ventures, including land dealings and a travel business, promising substantial returns and partnership benefits. Believing their assurances, Dawood reportedly handed over cash, gold, and a vehicle.

However, the promised profits never materialized, and the accused allegedly failed to return the money or assets. Dawood claims this deception has caused severe financial distress to him and his family, amounting to a loss of around Rs 2 crore.

A case has been registered at the CEN police station, and investigations are underway.

News Network
January 7,2025

ausafmang.jpg

Mangaluru: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a young medical store owner on Monday, January 6, near Tiblapadavu, Natekallu, located on the outskirts of the city.

The victim, identified as 25-year-old Ausaf, was the proprietor of Hajira Medicals and the son of Jaleel, a resident of Derlakatte. 

The unfortunate incident unfolded as Ausaf was riding his bike from Derlakatte toward Tiblapadavu. Upon approaching a divider near Tiblapadavu, a lorry made a sudden turn, resulting in a collision between the motorbike and the rear of the lorry. Ausaf succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Having completed his education a few years ago, Ausaf had taken up the responsibility of managing Hajira Medicals at Derlakatte Junction. He was well-known in his community for his dedication and service.

Authorities at the Mangaluru South Traffic Police Station have registered a case, and CCTV footage capturing the incident is under review. The tragic loss has left the local community in shock, mourning the untimely demise of a promising young entrepreneur. 

News Network
January 6,2025

Two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) were reported in Bengaluru on January 6 - a 3-month-old baby who has been discharged and an 8-month-old who is recovering at a hospital in the Karnataka capital. This marks the first reported cases of HMPV in India.

The infected infants and their families have no recent travel history, ruling out exposure from other regions or countries, the health department said.

HMPV is a respiratory virus that often causes mild symptoms resembling a cold but can lead to other complications, particularly in infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. The virus can occasionally trigger pneumonia or exacerbate chronic respiratory conditions. Cases typically rise during the winter and early spring.

The Centre announced on Sunday that it is monitoring HMPV and other respiratory viruses, especially following recent reports of increased respiratory illnesses in China. A Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) convened on January 4 to evaluate the situation, with representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and other health organisations participating.

Respiratory illnesses in China align with seasonal variations caused by viruses such as influenza, RSV, and HMPV. Current surveillance data from India does not indicate any unusual surge in respiratory infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As a precaution, the Centre has increased laboratory capacity for HMPV testing. The ICMR will monitor HMPV trends throughout the year, alongside other respiratory illnesses such as influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). A robust network of surveillance systems, including those operated by ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), continues to track respiratory infections across the country.

Hospitals have been advised to strengthen isolation protocols for suspected cases, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and promptly report ILI and SARI cases through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

Precautions to Take:

To reduce the risk of HMPV infection, individuals are advised to:

  • Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid close contact with people who have respiratory symptoms.
  • Wear masks in crowded or high-risk areas, especially during seasonal outbreaks.
  • Maintain good indoor ventilation by keeping windows open when possible.
  • Disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly, such as doorknobs, toys, and tables.
  • Monitor infants, the elderly, and people with chronic illnesses for symptoms like persistent cough or breathing difficulties.
  • Seek prompt medical attention if respiratory symptoms worsen or persist. 

News Network
January 8,2025

tannirbhavi.jpg

Mangaluru: The Tannirbhavi beach stretch up to the forest department's Tree Park is on the brink of a remarkable transformation under the ‘One Beach, One Destination’ initiative. This ambitious project aims to elevate the beach into a top-tier tourist hotspot through comprehensive upgrades and strategic developments.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP shared updates during a press briefing on Tuesday, revealing that fresh tenders have been floated for maintaining the main beach. The technical evaluation of tenders for the Tannir Bhavi Blue Flag Beach is nearing completion, with the financial bids set to open shortly. “We are pleased to see major players participating in the tender process,” the DC remarked.

For the main beach, the maintenance contract will span 10 years. Meanwhile, the Blue Flag Beach’s successful bidder will face a progressive financial model—starting with a Rs 50 lakh payment in the first year, escalating to Rs 2 crore by the 10th year, alongside a minimum 5% revenue share for the administration. “Upon completion of the development, the beach will feature continuous activities to enhance its appeal,” he added.

Approximately 90% of the beach’s development work is already complete. Eco-friendly initiatives such as waste management systems and solar installations are operational at the Blue Flag Beach. While entrance work by Mangaluru Smart City Limited is ongoing, the beach remains accessible to the public. Entry fees, set in accordance with Blue Flag guidelines, aim to support sustainable maintenance efforts.

The ‘Blue Flag’ certification represents a global standard in eco-tourism, ensuring clean bathing water, state-of-the-art amenities, safety measures, and sustainable development. Karnataka’s Padubidri and Kasarkod beaches are among the few in India to hold this prestigious certification.

Mangaluru Smart City Limited is spearheading the development of the 1.8-acre area, with an investment of approximately Rs 16 crore. Once completed, the Tannirbhavi Beach is expected to stand out as a vibrant and eco-friendly destination, drawing tourists and locals alike.

