  2. Udupi: Class 10 girl student ends life by self-immolation

August 1, 2022

Udupi, Aug 1: A teenage girl ended her life today by self-immolation at her house at Koravadi in Kumbhashi village near Kota in Udupi district.

The deceased has been identified as Ananya (15), a Class 10 student of Padukare government high school. She was reportedly suffering from depression for past few days. 

It is learnt that, Ananya, who was supposed to go to school in the morning, reportedly poured kerosene over herself and set herself on fire. 

Neighbours rushed to her rescue when she started scream. A partially burnt Ananya was taken to a hospital where she breathed her last. 

Ananya’s parents live in Bengaluru. She was living with her grandmother and aunt. 

A case has been registered in this regard at Kundapur police station. Investigations are on.

July 25,2022

New Delhi, July 25: Droupadi Murmu took oath of office as the 15th President of India on 25 July in the Central Hall of the Parliament. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of the office.

She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India 

In her first address as President at the Central Hall of Parliament, Droupadi Murmu said, “While Standing in the Parliament - the symbol of expectations, aspirations and rights of all Indians - I humbly express my gratitude to all of you. Your trust and support will be a major strength for me to carry out this new responsibility."

She also said that, “I am fortunate to have got this opportunity to serve during the 75th year of independence."

“I am the first leader to be elected the country's President who's born after India's independence," she said. 

“It is the greatness of our country that a woman from a poor background like mine is elected to this chair. My election is proof that the poor in India can dream and make them come true,” she said.

“Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor person in India... Today, I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount for me,” Murmu said and added, “Today I feel proud to lead such a progressive India.”

Earlier in the day, Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, at Raj Ghat and also visited Rashtrapati Bhavan where she was welcomed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

The former Jharkhand Governor marked a historic victory over Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in the president polls on July 22.

The results for presidential election were declared on Thursday in which it was revealed that Murmu bagged 2,824 votes against her opponent Yashwant Sinha who only secured 1,877 votes. A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling on July 18.

After the declaration of results, Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and senior BJP leaders heaped congratulatory messages on Murmu over her historic win. PM Modi said that she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, while Kovind wished her for the successful tenure in the highest office of the country.

In 1997, Murmu began her political career by joining the BJP and was first elected as the councilor of the Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat. She was then became the chairperson of the same panchayat in 2000 and later, sered as the BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha’s vice president. In 2007, she was conferred Nilkhantha Award for the best MLA in the Odisha assembly and became the first woman governor of Jharkhand in 2015.

The term of former President Ram Nath Kovind came to an end on 24 July.

July 26,2022

Washington, July 26: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed its annual growth projection for India by 0.8 percentage points to 7.4 per cent for 2022 and forecast "increasingly gloomy developments" for the global economy such as high inflation, downturn in China because of Covid-19 and spillovers from the war in Ukraine.

The fund cut its 2023 projection for India also by 0.8 percentage points to 6.1 per cent. These revised forecasts are relative to those in the fund's April world outlook report.

The 2022 cut for India "reflects mainly less favorable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening", said the fund's World Economic Outlook Update, titled "Gloomy and More Uncertain".

The World Bank has also slashed its projections for India to 7.5 per cent from 8 per cent for 2022-23, blaming it on a surge in Covid-19 cases, related mobility restrictions and the war in Ukraine.

The IMF forecast for India was called "rational" by an official who spoke on background.

"Given the gloomy global outlook and inflation contagion, IMF's growth forecast for India moderating it down by 0.8 percentage point is rational. Indian economy seems to be far more resilient at this point in time as others like US and China are talking a bigger hit with the forecast cut down to 1.4 and 1.1 percentage points respectively," the official said.

"Further, IMF continues to project India's growth rate in 2022 as the fastest growing major economy with 7.4 per cent and only other country around this rate is Saudi Arabia with 7.6 per cent. Nearest to this ASEAN-5 at 5.3 per cent while China is way down to 3.3 per cent."

The IMF projected a rather grim outlook for the world at large, saying it was facing "increasingly gloomy developments in 2022 as risks (that it had warned in April) began to materialise".

And they are: higher inflation worldwide, specially in the US and major European economies, triggering a sharp tightening in global financial conditions; a sharper-than anticipated slowdown in China, reflecting Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns; and further negative cross-border effects from the war in Ukraine.

The IMF slashed its global growth forecast to 3.2 per cent for 2022 and 2.9 per cent in 2023, down from April estimates of 3.6 per cent for both years.

"The outlook has darkened significantly since April," IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in a statement. "The world may soon be teetering on the edge of a global recession, only two years after the last one."

The report acknowledged that though it had warned of inflation, it had not expected it to go so high. At 9.1 per cent for both, inflation has been the highest for the US and the UK in 40 years and at 9.8 per cent in the euro area, it's the highest since the inception of the unified monetary system; and, the report said, emerging and developing economies are also expected to be experiencing inflation at the rate of 9.8 per cent.

With wages not keeping pace in both advanced and emerging markets and developing economies, the report shows that household purchasing power will be eroded.

In China, ongoing Covid-19 outbreaks and mobility restrictions have "disrupted economic activity widely and severely", the fund said, and slowdown in China "has global consequences".

It added: "Lockdowns added to global supply chain disruptions and the decline in domestic spending are reducing demand for goods and services from China's trade partners."

The continuing war in Ukraine is causing "widespread hardship", the report said, detailing the disruptive and debilitating effect it's having on life -- 9 million Ukrainians fleeing the country, for instance -- and economy with existing sanctions on Russia and those coming on its energy export to Europe. 

July 29,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 29: Thousands mourners thronged Muhyiddeen Juma Masjid at Surathkal’s Mangalapete today for the funeral prayers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil, whow as hacked to death last night by car-borne assailants. 

Following post-mortem, the mortal remains were shifted from the victim’s home at Mangalapete today morning. The body was later shifted to nearby masjid for public viewing.

Fazil was be buried in the graveyard belonging to the same mosque after the funeral prayers. 

No untoward incidents were reported during the funeral rites as mourners prayed for the departed soul and maintained peace till the end. 

Meanwhile, the police have stepped up the security in the region. Over 2,000 police personnel are deployed in the area.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till July 30 morning. All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched. 

