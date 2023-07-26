Udupi dist admin bans heavy vehicles on NH-169A till Sept 15 as cracks appear on Agumbe Ghat

  1. Home
News Network
July 27, 2023

agumbe.jpg

Udupi, July 27: The Udupi district administration has banned movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway-169A, connecting Udupi with Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, from Thursday, July 27 to September 15.

This order follows after roads on the Agumbe Ghat hair-pin bends 6, 7 and 11 have started showing signs of cracks, and as a retaining wall has collapsed.

The ghat stretch connects Shivamogga to the coastal cities of Mangaluru, Udupi, Karkala, Moodbidri and Manipal.

According to the district administration, the heavy vehicles can take two alternative routes to Thirthahalli from Udupi. They are, Thirthahalli, Agumbe, Sringeri, Mala Ghat, Karkala, Udupi or Thirthahalli, Mastikatte, Siddapura, Kundapura, Udupi.

News Network
July 20,2023

airport.jpg

Mangaluru, July 20: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has operationalised two additional passenger boarding aerobridges, taking the total number of such facilities at the airport to six.

The new facility gives the airlines much needed operational flexibility to use it, especially during monsoon where shifting passengers from the plane on the apron to the terminal and vice-versa from the open bay poses a challenge, a release from MIA said here on Thursday.

Attached to the new integrated terminal building, these aerobridges also enable the airport to optimally utilise the 11 parking stands available on the apron. While six of these stands are connected to the terminal with aerobridges, the remaining are open bays.

The airport operationalised the new aerobridges in consultation with the stakeholders that includes the airlines and the airport security group of CISF to ensure a seamless experience for the passengers.

The aerobridges can be used with narrow-bodied planes like Airbus A320, A321 or Boeing 737-800 that the airlines operating to this airport utilise for domestic and international operations to the coastal city.

The airport has been using aerobridges since 2010 and has steadily gone on to increase their numbers to the current six. 

News Network
July 16,2023

Mangaluru, July 16: Four swimmers from Puttur Aquatic Club (PAC) will represent India at The Commonwealth Lifesaving Championships 2023 to be held at Windsor, Ontario, Canada, from September 13-17.

Sweerkith Anand, Thrishul Gowda and Dhanvith from PAC, and Neil Mascarenhas, an ex-student from PAC, were selected on the basis of their brilliant performance at the 18th National Pool Lifesaving championship held at Ray Centre, Wilson Garden, Bengaluru, recently. 

They competed with more than 250 participants from all over India. At the national meet, Sweekrith won two gold and two silver medals, and Thrishul won two gold medals. The duo participated in the World Lifesaving Championships-2018, held in Adelaide Australia. Meanwhile, Dhanvith secured two gold and one silver medal and Neil Mascarenhas bagged a bronze medal.

Coach Partha Varanashi and Coach Rohith train the swimmers at the Dr Shivarama Karantha Balawana Swimming Pool, Puttur, and at St Aloysius College Swimming Pool, Mangaluru.

News Network
July 25,2023

floodsiddu.jpg

Mangaluru, July 25: As torrential rains continue to batter many parts of Karnataka hampering normal life, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he and his Cabinet colleagues will be touring different parts of the state in teams to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister has convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs on Wednesday evening via video conferencing, to assess the weather and crop condition in the state.

"There has been rain in many places across the state. In June there was deficit rain, but in July it is slightly above normal," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he will review the situation in Haveri district today and added that he and the other Ministers will be touring in teams in districts, which have received heavy rains and there was flooding, in the days to come. 

"I will go to Udupi, Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada), Uttara Kannada and other districts. Krishna Byre Gowda (Revenue Minister) has gone to Kodagu, Agriculture Minister (N Cheluvarayaswamy) is accompanying me," he added.

Responding to a question on reports that money is being collected from women during the registration for "Gruha Lakshmi" scheme, which promises Rs 2,000 per month to women head of the family, Siddaramaiah said, it is free for everyone, and if anyone is collecting money and if there is evidence for it, a criminal case will be booked against them. 

