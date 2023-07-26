Udupi dist admin bans heavy vehicles on NH-169A till Sept 15 as cracks appear on Agumbe Ghat

Udupi, July 27: The Udupi district administration has banned movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway-169A, connecting Udupi with Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, from Thursday, July 27 to September 15.
This order follows after roads on the Agumbe Ghat hair-pin bends 6, 7 and 11 have started showing signs of cracks, and as a retaining wall has collapsed.
The ghat stretch connects Shivamogga to the coastal cities of Mangaluru, Udupi, Karkala, Moodbidri and Manipal.
According to the district administration, the heavy vehicles can take two alternative routes to Thirthahalli from Udupi. They are, Thirthahalli, Agumbe, Sringeri, Mala Ghat, Karkala, Udupi or Thirthahalli, Mastikatte, Siddapura, Kundapura, Udupi.
