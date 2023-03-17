  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Engineering lecturer, on his way to Sode Moola Mutt, killed in car-truck collision

News Network
March 18, 2023

Udupi, Mar 18: A ghastly road mishap involving a truck and a car claimed the life of a lecturer of a private engineering college at Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district.  

The deceased is identified as Anantesha Rao (45). He is survived by wife Sripriya Anantesh, principal of a private college in Mangaluru and a son.

It is learnt that Rao’s car collided with a container truck at Honnavar when he was travelling to Sode Moola Mutt from Udupi. Rao died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. 

News Network
March 12,2023

Udupi, Mar 12: Two elderly women from Udupi district passed away at the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia during their Umrah pilgrimage. 

The deceased are Mariyamma and Khatijamma, both in their late sixties. They were residents of Kota in Brahmavara taluk of Udupi. 

The two women, said to be relatives, were part of nearly three dozen pilgrims that had undertaken pilgrimage through a Mangaluru based agency. They had started journey on March 1.

It is learnt that Mariyamma died of heart attack on March 9 in Makkah when the group was gearing up to head to Madeenah after completing Umrah rituals. Khatijamma, who had fallen sick, passed away a couple of days later, i.e. on March 11. 

The last rites of both the women were held in Makkah. 

News Network
March 16,2023

New Delhi, Mar 16: An Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crashed near Mandala, Arunachal Pradesh, today. The helicopter was performing an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, when it was reported to have lost contact with the air traffic control (ATC) at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23. Search parties have been organied, and operations are underway to look for the crew in the helicopter.

"An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh, was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15am today. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched," said, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati.

Based on the preliminary reports, two pilots were on board the Cheetah helicopter. Teams of Army, SSB, and police have left for the crash site. Furthermore, the weather in the area is reported to be foggy with low visibility of up to 5 meters.

The helicopter involved in the crash is reported to be a Cheetah Helicopter, which is one of the old choppers in the Army's and IAF's fleet. The aging fleet of the aforementioned helicopters will be replaced by the indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopters (LUH). These new-generation helicopters will be incorporated in the three-tonne category and will be loaded with advanced features.

It is to be noted that Arunachal Pradesh is considered one of the most unfavourable places for aircraft operations. Furthermore, the North-Eastern state has witnessed multiple aircraft crashes in the past. In October 2022, an Indian Army's ALH helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh's Migging, killing five personnel onboard, including two pilots. 

News Network
March 12,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 12: As the heat wave has led to sporadic forest fires on the Western Ghats, the South Western Railway has formed a special team to monitor and douse such fires between Subrahmanya and Siribagilu of the Mangaluru - Bengaluru route.

On Saturday, a Mangaluru-Vijayapura train was stopped at Subrahmanya Road railway station due to a forest fire.

According to sources, six incidents of fire have been reported last three days. “Whenever a fire is reported near the track, the movement of the trains is stopped. We have deputed our men to the section to monitor the fire situation. Stationary watchmen have been deputed to all the sensitive areas up to Subrahmanya Road from Sakleshpur,” a source said. 

“On noticing fire near the track, a message was sent to the nearest station master. Immediately, a BFR wagon with a 10,000-litre capacity water tank proceeded to the place to douse the fire," it added. 

DCF Mangaluru Division Dr Dinesh Kumar Y K said that when he along with railway officials inspected forest areas near Siribagilu and Yedekumeri on March 8, railway officials revealed spotting a forest fire at Siribagilu which is likely to affect the movement of trains. 

“During the inspection, I suggested using jet pipes to douse the fire,” DCF said.

He said that the railway personnel are monitoring the forest fire and in case they come across a fire, they will spray water to prevent the spread along the track. 

On forest fires in other parts of the district, the DCF said that they are under control.

