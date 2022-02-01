  1. Home
  2. Udupi hijab row: Students defying BJP govt order sent out of classrooms

Udupi hijab row: Students defying BJP govt order sent out of classrooms

News Network
February 1, 2022

Udupi, Feb 1: The protesting Muslim girl students of the Government Girls Pre-University College here, who attended their Class wearing ‘hijab’ thereby defying the Karnataka government order, were sent out of the respective Classrooms on Tuesday.

The issue is more likely to be blown into a major controversy as February 1 is celebrated as the World Hijab Day.

The entry to media has been prohibited in the premises of the college and security has been beefed in the campus to avoid any untoward incident.

The government recently issued an order to maintain the status quo in the college until the high-level committee submitted a report on allowing hijab along with uniform.

Incidentally, February 1 is celebrated as World Hijab Day. Aliya Assadi, one of the protesting students, said on her social media platform that the protesting girls will come to the college wearing hijab, which is their religious and constitutional right. “The college is being run on the tax money that we gave to the government. There is no necessity for anyone’s interference. Our judicious fight can’t be sidelined by threats."

BJP MLA Raghupathy Bhat had earlier stated that the police have been informed about the matter and no outer persons, including those from the Muslim as well as Hindu organisations will be allowed into the campus as the hijab row has put the academic career of the 1,000 students studying in the college at stake. The students have to be ready for examinations, which are going to be held in another two months.

He further stated after holding a meeting that the students, who are protesting for wearing hijab in Classrooms, are being told to come to the college campus only if they decide to shun hijab. “Otherwise, we have clearly told them not to come to the college and spoil the academic environment," he said. On the other hand the students have moved a petition in the High Court seeking relief in this regard.

“We have told them clearly to come to the college only if they have decided to come to class without a hijab. They can’t come to the premises of the college and spoil the college academic environment. We have also informed the police regarding the entry of media and other organisations into the campus," he stated.

“In another 2 months exams are nearing. Parents are complaining that every day, international media is coming, various Muslim organisations and Hindu organisations are visiting. There will be no entry to the college from Tuesday. They can submit the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner," he said.

One among the protesting students moved the state High Court seeking relief. Resham Farooq, the student has said the ‘wearing of hijab as a fundamental right under Articles 14 and 25 of the Indian constitution’. The student has sought interim order from the High Court regarding students attending classes wearing hijab.

News Network
February 1,2022

Sivankutty Sreedharan Trivandrum, Mohanan Mahesh Ramakrishnan Nedumpara and Sudhakaran Suseela Sumesh Kollam, all are residents of Kerala were finally sent on final exit through the Indian Embassy with the help and facilitation of Adv. P.A.Hameed Padubidri, a social worker and lawyer from Udupi district based in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

The trio were the marble workers arrived in Saudi Arabia few years ago from Trivandrum, Kerala. All were on the individual visa and were working in tiles and marbles companies in Riyadh.

Amongst the three, Sivankutty and Mohanan Mahesh were with good terms with their sponsor respectively. However, their sponsor refused to renew their residence permits (Iqama) during the Covid-19. 

According to Sivankutty, he and Mohanan Mahesh even paid the fee amount to the sponsor for renewing their Iqamas, but he refused to do so. They were without valid Iqamas for more than a year and became jobless. The sponsor also filed an absconding case (Huroob) against them in the Passport Department (Jawazath). 

The case of Sumesh Kollam is bit different. His sponsor endorsed a final exit visa before the employment contract completed for him to leave Saudi Arabia within two months as he didn't want him to be on his sponsorship. He landed in a tight spot and sought for helps from various persons and organization, but all went in vain. 

Finally, all the three persons contacted Adv P A. Hameed Padubidri seeking his help to come out from their predicaments. 

Adv. P.A.Hameed approached the Indian Embassy in Riyadh requesting the Embassy officials to repatriate them immediately to India to their home towns in Kerala. He also helped them to register their names in the repatriation list of the Embassy. 

Finally, they were given final exits to leave Saudi Arabia for India by the Embassy after going through the required legal formalities. Sivankutty and Mohanan Mahesh left for Trivandrum from Riyadh last week and Sumesh left for India a few days ago respectively and reached their hometowns safely. 

They expressed their immense thanks to the Embassy officials and gratitude to Adv. P.A.Hameed, who helped them a lot in enabling and facilitating them to exit from Saudi Arabia. 

News Network
January 21,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Karnataka government, on Friday, decided to revoke the weekend curfew that the state government had imposed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"This is subject to the condition that if the rate of hospitalisation goes up from the current 5%, we will impose weekend curfew again," said Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

However, night curfew will remain across the state. More details to follow. 

