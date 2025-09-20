  1. Home
  2. Udupi Intensifies Street Dog Management and Sterilisation Efforts

Udupi Intensifies Street Dog Management and Sterilisation Efforts

News Network
September 21, 2025

Udupi, Sept 21: With street dogs increasingly causing inconvenience and safety concerns for the public, Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. has issued strict directions to local authorities to strengthen population control measures. The announcement was made during the District Prani Daya Sangha committee meeting at Rajatadri on Saturday.

The DC highlighted reports of street dogs attacking commuters, particularly those alighting from trains and buses at night. She emphasized that sterilisation remains the most effective and humane method to control the street dog population. Local bodies, both urban and rural, must allocate funds annually and actively implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

To ensure the programme’s success, local authorities are required to maintain proper infrastructure, including hygienic operation theatres, adequate kennels, scientific dog-catching facilities, post-operative care for four days, and trained veterinary staff. Alternatively, the work can be entrusted to registered animal welfare organisations approved by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

During the 2024–25 financial year, a total of 1,754 dogs (534 male and 1,220 female) were sterilised under the ABC programme. Up to August 2025, 771 dogs (183 male and 588 female) have already been sterilised. The DC directed that sterilisation efforts be intensified before the end of the current financial year to ensure better population control.

“Animals and birds have the right to live on this earth like us. Any mistreatment or cruelty towards them will attract action under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” the DC noted. She also referred to a recent Supreme Court directive making it the responsibility of local bodies—including city corporations, municipalities, and panchayats—to manage street dog populations and ensure public safety.

Beyond sterilisation, local bodies are instructed to identify ward-wise feeding spots, segregate rabies-infected and aggressive dogs in special shelters, administer vaccines and preventive care, and set up dedicated helplines for reporting incidents involving street dogs.

As part of the district’s rabies and zoonotic disease prevention drive, free rabies vaccines are being provided to both pet and street dogs at all veterinary hospitals. The DC stressed the importance of vaccinating street dogs alongside pets to achieve the state’s goal of becoming rabies-free by 2030.

Officials present at the meeting included District Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Manu Patel, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr. M.C. Reddappa, Udupi City Municipal Council Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, and other senior representatives.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 16,2025

azhar.jpg

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri has revealed that top commander Masood Azhar's family was "torn into pieces" during an attack by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

In a viral video, Kashmiri, who is seen accompanied by gun-wielding personnel, describes how the forces attacked them after identifying their hideout.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Embracing terrorism, we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country."

He says, "After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was torn apart by the Indian forces in Bahawalpur."

The address comes months after Operation Sindoor, which aimed to destroy terror establishments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

On May 7, 2025, the Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor, targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke and several other sites.

The operation also targeted key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen in Sialkot, along with additional LeT facilities in Barnala and Muzaffarabad.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
September 9,2025

Qatar.jpg

Israeli warplanes have launched airstrikes on the headquarters of the Hamas resistance movement in the Qatari capital, Doha, in what Israeli media described as an "assassination operation."

The airstrikes came as Hamas leaders had reportedly convened to discuss the latest US proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli military issued a statement confirming that it had conducted what it called “a precise strike” targeting Hamas’ senior leadership.

A senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity that the group’s leaders were targeted while discussing US President Donald Trump’s proposal.

A senior Israeli official told Israel's Channel 13 that Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau in the West Bank, were in the meeting when it was struck.

Reports also suggested that longtime Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, whom Israel tried to assassinate in Jordan in 1997, was present at the meeting as well.

Hamas sources, however, said the leadership delegation, headed by al-Hayya, survived the attack.

Qatar condemns 'cowardly attack' 

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “cowardly Israeli attack” on the Hamas headquarters in Doha, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to Qatar's security. 

“The State of Qatar confirms that it will not tolerate any action targeting its security or sovereignty,” it said. “Investigations are ongoing at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available.”

The attack came two days after President Trump called on Hamas to accept his proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, issuing what he called his "last warning" to the Palestinian group.

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

An unnamed Israeli official told Israel's Channel 12 that President Trump had given the green light for the Israeli strike on Doha. 

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar confirmed on Tuesday that the regime had accepted Trump’s new proposal for a captives release and ceasefire in Gaza.

“The war in Gaza can end tomorrow,” the minister said in a press conference in Croatia.

Hamas said on Sunday that it had received “some new ideas” from the US through mediators on how to reach a ceasefire. The movement said it would welcome any new effort to end the Israeli aggression.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
September 8,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 8: The lure of quick profits in the stock market has cost a city resident a staggering ₹1.1 crore, after he was drawn into an elaborate scam run through WhatsApp.

The ordeal began on July 17 when the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group run by a man identifying himself as Virender Singh. Claiming expertise in stock trading, Singh promoted a platform called Russell Investment and assured high, risk-free returns.

He later introduced the complainant to “Kristin,” who posed as a customer relationship officer. On August 11, Kristin personally guided him to open a trading account through a registration link, which displayed Indian and US stocks — giving the appearance of a legitimate platform.

Convinced by repeated promises of huge profits, the man began transferring funds. Between August 13 and September 2, he moved a total of ₹1.1 crore via RTGS and NEFT into bank accounts shared by the fraudsters.

Trouble surfaced when he attempted to withdraw his money. The scammers demanded an additional 20% payment as “tax,” warning that his funds would otherwise be blocked. Alarmed, he consulted friends and quickly realised he had been duped.

The case has now been registered at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station. Investigations are underway to track down the culprits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.