Udupi man gets life imprisonment for raping, impregnating stepdaughter after 2nd marriage

Mangaluru, Jan 30: The police inaction against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell who delivered two communally provocative speeches in two days in two places of Karnataka and openly defended massacre of Muslims has sparked alarm in poll-bound Karnataka.

In Tumakuru

Sharan Pumpwell, the Pranth Saha Karyadarshi of VHP attended the Shaurya Yathre event of Bajrang Dal held in Tumakuru Saturday, January 28, and defended the 2002 Gujarat carnage, saying: “We have killed 2,000 people as revenge for the murder of 59 kar sevaks.”

“…None of the Hindus sat at home with their hands tied. They all got down to the streets. They entered each house. 59 kar sevaks were killed but the count of the number of people who were killed as revenge is still not available. It is estimated that around 2,000 people were killed. This is the bravery of Hindus,” he added.

Referring to the murder of one Mohammed Fazil, 23, near Surathkal in Mangaluru, Pumpwell said: “In order to respond to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed him; not in an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths.”

Responding to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that Dakshina Kannada was becoming a Hindutva factory, Pumpwell said: “Siddaramaiah says that Dakshina Kannada district is becoming a Hindutva factory. Not only Dakshina Kannada, but Tumakuru will also become a Hindutva factory. And in the coming days, all districts in Karnataka will turn into Hindutva factories.”

In Dakshina Kannada

The very next day, i.e. on Sunday, January 29, Sharan Pumpwell addressed the Shourya Yatre, organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and reiterated that Hindutva activists murdered Mohammed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Sullia.

“Hindus showed their power in Gujarat and it is not a massacre. Bajrang Dal is ready to fight if needed. When Praveen Nettaru was murdered, the entire Hindu community wept.

We wept for the sacrifice of a good karyakartha. But our karyakartas did not keep quiet. We killed Fazil in public view in Surathkal. You must have seen the video, of how brutally he was murdered. That is our power,” Sharan said.

He further said there is a need for a Hindu MLA at Ullal. “There may be many terrorists in Ullal. If NIA conducts searches, they need to be traced. Though PFI is banned, their workers are plotting to murder our activists,” he said.

Demand for arrest

Meanwhile, condemning Mr. Pumpwell’s statement State president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla said in a statement in Mangaluru that he should be arrested for making, what the DYFI said, provocative statement.

“Mr. Pumpwell’s speech prompted genocide,” Mr. Katipalla said.

The DYFI said that the VHP leader in his speech has threatened about making more such attacks by the Sangh Parivar. He had even justified Gujarat riots.

“This is a matter of grave concern. His speech has created fear psychosis in the minds of people and has aimed at polarising the society ahead of State Assembly elections. There should be a re-investigation into the murder of Fazil. As the VHP leader has openly justified the Surathkal murder, the role of Mr. Pumpwell and other Sangh Parivar leaders should be probed,” Mr. Katipalla said.