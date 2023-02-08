  1. Home
  2. Udupi man gets life imprisonment for raping, impregnating stepdaughter after 2nd marriage

February 8, 2023

Udupi, Feb 8: A Pocso court in Udupi has sentenced a 49-year-old man to life in prison for sexually harassing his minor stepdaughter.

According to the chargesheet, Ganesh Nayak, who was later convicted, entered into a second marriage with the mother of the victim and was residing with them.

Nayak had in October 2021 sexually abused the minor stepdaughter after giving her juice laced with alcohol when his wife was away in another town for work.

When the mother returned after three months, she came to know that her daughter was pregnant. When the victim narrated her ordeal, a complaint was lodged at Kundapur police station in January 2022.

A charge sheet was filed in the court by then Circle Inspector K R Gopikrishna. A total of 10 witnesses were examined during trial.

Besides life imprisonment, Judge Srinivasa Suvarna also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, failing which he will have to undergo an additional one-year imprisonment.

Public prosecutor Y T Raghavendra appeared for the prosecution.

January 28,2023

Park.jpg

Udupi, Jan 28: The Parashuram theme park, with a 33-foot-bronze statue of Lord Parashuram, was inaugurated atop Umikal hill at Bailur in Karnataka's Udupi district by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after the inauguration on Friday evening in Karkala taluk, the chief minister said a masterplan will be drawn to promote culture and temple tourism in coastal Karnataka. Bommai said the coastal region has immense potential for attracting tourists and the government is chalking out a number of schemes to promote tourism.

The government aims to bring in overall development in the region by developing ports and roads. The government does not want to offer promises on packages, but is trying to improve the lives of the people, he said.

Bommai added that the inauguration of the park is historic as Lord Parashuram is said to be the creator of Tulunadu. He was brave and strong and received the blessings of Lord Shiva, the chief minister said. 

State Minister for Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar, who represents Karkala in the assembly, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje who represents Udupi-Chikkamagaluru in the Lok Sabha, Fisheries Minister S Angara, MLAs Lalji Mendon and Raghupati Bhat and noted actor Rishabh Shetty were present on the occasion.

The Parashuram statue installed atop Umikal hill in Bailur, located by the side of National Highway between Udupi and Karkala, is already attracting thousands of tourists from various parts of the country. The theme park has a bhajan mandir, museum, open air amphitheatre, drawings depicting life of Lord Parashuram, audio-visual gallery and a restaurant. The park was set up by the Nirmiti Kendra in Udupi district.

January 30,2023

ullal.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 30: The police inaction against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sharan Pumpwell who delivered two communally provocative speeches in two days in two places of Karnataka and openly defended massacre of Muslims has sparked alarm in poll-bound Karnataka. 

In Tumakuru

Sharan Pumpwell, the Pranth Saha Karyadarshi of VHP attended the Shaurya Yathre event of Bajrang Dal held in Tumakuru Saturday, January 28, and defended the 2002 Gujarat carnage, saying: “We have killed 2,000 people as revenge for the murder of 59 kar sevaks.”

“…None of the Hindus sat at home with their hands tied. They all got down to the streets. They entered each house. 59 kar sevaks were killed but the count of the number of people who were killed as revenge is still not available. It is estimated that around 2,000 people were killed. This is the bravery of Hindus,” he added. 

Referring to the murder of one Mohammed Fazil, 23, near Surathkal in Mangaluru, Pumpwell said: “In order to respond to the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru, youths in Surathkal killed him; not in an isolated place but in an open market. This is the power of Hindu youths.”

Responding to former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that Dakshina Kannada was becoming a Hindutva factory, Pumpwell said: “Siddaramaiah says that Dakshina Kannada district is becoming a Hindutva factory. Not only Dakshina Kannada, but Tumakuru will also become a Hindutva factory. And in the coming days, all districts in Karnataka will turn into Hindutva factories.”

In Dakshina Kannada

The very next day, i.e. on Sunday, January 29, Sharan Pumpwell addressed the Shourya Yatre, organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal at Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district and reiterated that Hindutva activists murdered Mohammed Fazil to avenge Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Sullia.

“Hindus showed their power in Gujarat and it is not a massacre. Bajrang Dal is ready to fight if needed. When Praveen Nettaru was murdered, the entire Hindu community wept.

We wept for the sacrifice of a good karyakartha. But our karyakartas did not keep quiet. We killed Fazil in public view in Surathkal. You must have seen the video, of how brutally he was murdered. That is our power,” Sharan said.

He further said there is a need for a Hindu MLA at Ullal. “There may be many terrorists in Ullal. If NIA conducts searches, they need to be traced. Though PFI is banned, their workers are plotting to murder our activists,” he said.

Demand for arrest

Meanwhile, condemning Mr. Pumpwell’s statement State president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Muneer Katipalla said in a statement in Mangaluru that he should be arrested for making, what the DYFI said, provocative statement.

“Mr. Pumpwell’s speech prompted genocide,” Mr. Katipalla said.

The DYFI said that the VHP leader in his speech has threatened about making more such attacks by the Sangh Parivar. He had even justified Gujarat riots.

“This is a matter of grave concern. His speech has created fear psychosis in the minds of people and has aimed at polarising the society ahead of State Assembly elections. There should be a re-investigation into the murder of Fazil. As the VHP leader has openly justified the Surathkal murder, the role of Mr. Pumpwell and other Sangh Parivar leaders should be probed,” Mr. Katipalla said.

January 25,2023

VHP.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Supporters of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Karnataka protested against the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s newly-released movie Pathaan. Several supporters came out on streets with banners and posters demanding a boycott of the film. This comes hours after the VHP spokesperson earlier in the day said they will not oppose the film “for the time being”. 

“Keeping our earlier objections in mind, changes made in the film are correct. After watching the film, if we find anything objectionable, then we'll reconsider opposing the film,” VHP spokesperson Shriraj Nair said. 

On Tuesday, the VHP’s Gujarat unit had also withdrawn its protest against the film expressing satisfaction over removal of “objectionable” contents from the film. 

The film came under fire by the right wing groups for featuring actor Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Several leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had sought a ban on the film, which is scheduled to release on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has revised the "obscene song" and "lewd words" in the film and hence the right-wing groups will no longer protest against its release, the Gujarat VHP's secretary Ashok Raval said in a statement.

Talking to news agency PTI, Raval claimed that in its recent circular, the censor board has made 40 to 45 corrections regarding songs, colour and clothes, which resolve the issues and hence, they no longer need to protest.

The right-wing groups had earlier threatened to stop the release of the film in Gujarat, while the state government had assured police protection to theatres following a representation made by multiplex owners.

