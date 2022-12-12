Udupi: Man, who had murdered an innocent to fake own death, kills self in jail

Udupi: Sadanand Sherigar, prime accused in the case of a charred body found inside a car at Haneberu in Ottinenne in Udupi district, ended his life by suicide during the wee hours at Hiriyadka district jail on Sunday, December 11.

The 52- year-old undertrial hailed from Peradka village in Mala in Karkala taluk.

The police confirmed that he hanged himself using his "lungi" inside the cell where he lived with other inmates.

He was earlier working as a private surveyor and later involved himself in stone mining works.

It can be recalled that Sadanand Sherigar had faked his death as he was facing a criminal case.

He wanted to fake his death to end charges pending against him in court. In July, 2022, Sadanand took the help of his associate Shilpa, who earlier worked in a government office on a contractual basis. The duo picked a man Ananda Devadiga from Karkala and took him in his car to Byndoor with the help of two others.

Devadiga was forced to drink alcohol laced with sleeping tablets. After this, he was immolated with the car to depict it as a case of murder of Sadanand himself. As Sadanand was elusive, police investigated the gruesome murder and cracked the case by finding the real motive.