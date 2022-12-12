  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Man, who had murdered an innocent to fake own death, kills self in jail

Udupi: Man, who had murdered an innocent to fake own death, kills self in jail

News Network
December 12, 2022

car.jpg

Udupi: Sadanand Sherigar, prime accused in the case of a charred body found inside a car at Haneberu in Ottinenne in Udupi district, ended his life by suicide during the wee hours at Hiriyadka district jail on Sunday, December 11.

The 52- year-old undertrial hailed from Peradka village in Mala in Karkala taluk.

The police confirmed that he hanged himself using his "lungi" inside the cell where he lived with other inmates.

He was earlier working as a private surveyor and later involved himself in stone mining works.

It can be recalled that Sadanand Sherigar had faked his death as he was facing a criminal case.

He wanted to fake his death to end charges pending against him in court. In July, 2022, Sadanand took the help of his associate Shilpa, who earlier worked in a government office on a contractual basis. The duo picked a man Ananda Devadiga from Karkala and took him in his car to Byndoor with the help of two others.

Devadiga was forced to drink alcohol laced with sleeping tablets. After this, he was immolated with the car to depict it as a case of murder of Sadanand himself. As Sadanand was elusive, police investigated the gruesome murder and cracked the case by finding the real motive.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 8,2022

fahad.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A youth from Dakshina Kannada district, who working in Qatar, lost his life in a ghastly road mishap on December 6. 

The deceased has been identified as Fahad (24), elder son of Abdul Rahman and Haliamma couple from Kanchinadkapadav – Chattekkal in Bantwal taluk, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. 

Fahad had gone to Qatar on a driver's visa only five months ago. He was working as a driver in Saudi Arabia earlier and had come back to hometown during the covid pandemic.

It is learnt that the mishap took place Fahad was returning after leaving the son of his boss in a resort. He had spoken to his family members over phone hours before the crash. 

The family is shell-shocked over the unexpected death. 

Fahad’s father Abdul Rehman hailed from Sajipa. His mother hailed from Bangle Gudde, Panemangalore. His younger brother is a student of 10th standard at the Sharada high school.

The mortal remains of Fahad are expected to reach home today. His last rites will be held at Sajipa Mosque burial ground, said his family members.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 30,2022

Madikeri, Nov 30: Activists of Hindutva outfits affiliated to BJP reportedly chased away a Muslim trader who had arrived to do business during the 'Shashti Utsava' at the Harihara Subrahmanyeshwara Temple at Kogadu's Gonikoppal Tuesday.

It is said that a gang of saffron shawl-clad men started verifying identity cards of traders to find out if any non-Hindus were doing business. 

When they came to know that one of the traders who had set up a petty stall belonged to Muslim community, they threatened and chased him away, sources said.  

Police said that neither the temple trustees nor traders filed any complaint. The temple had recently clarified that traders from all faiths were allowed during the 'Shashti Utsav'.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 28,2022

nmpt.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 28: The New Mangalore Port received the first cruise ship of the current cruise season on Monday.

The cruise ship MS Europa 2 was called at berth number 4. It arrived with 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta. Its carrying capacity is 42,830 gross tonnage and her current draught is reported to be 6.3 metres. Her length overall (LOA) is 224.38 meters and her width is 29.99 meters.

The cruise vessel arrived from Mormugao in Goa and from Mangaluru it sailed to Cochin port.

Officials from New Mangalore Port Authority had made all arrangements to welcome the cruise passengers. In fact, the cruise season commenced after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements were made for medical screening of passengers, 11 immigration and four customs counters were set up for the purpose.

In addition, six coaches of bus and cars, 15 prepaid taxis, were ready to take the passengers. A meditation centre was also set up by the Department of Ayush and cultural programmes portraying Indian mythology were performed on the occasion.

The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangaluru including St Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi temple, 1000 Pillar Basadi and mall.

In fact, the last cruise vessel the port received was on February 18, 2020 with 1,800 passengers and 800 crew on board. Later, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise vessels were not allowed to enter the port in March 2020 on the direction of the Government of India. In fact, 22 cruise vessels had called at the port in the year 2017 and 26 vessels during 2018. 
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.