Udupi: Minister Eshwarappa, his aides booked in contractor Santosh Patil death case

Udupi, Apr 12: A case has been registered against BJP veteran and Rural Development K S Eshwarappa at Udupi Town Police Station under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide), based on the complaint filed by Prashanth Patil, relative of contractor Santhosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life at a lodge here yesterday.
The complainant names Eshwarappa, and his two assistants Basavaraju and Ramesh as responsible parties for the death of Santhosh Patil.
The family members had arrived in Udupi late on Tuesday and said that they would not allow the body to be sent for post-mortem till Eshwarappa is arrested.
Santhosh Patil’s relative Suresh Patil said, “We want all those who were responsible for the death of Santhosh Patil to be arrested."
Santhosh Patil had visited Eshwarappa more than 80 to 90 times in the past, for the release of funds for the road work that was completed. Before ending his life, Santhosh Patil, in a message now widely circulated on social media, blamed Eshwarappa for his death.
According to sources in the state police, “there may not be any opposition to send the body for the post-mortem.”
The police will conduct an investigation to ascertain the role of the Minister and others accused in the complaint of abetting the suicide of the contractor, the source added.
