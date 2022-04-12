  1. Home
Udupi: Minister Eshwarappa, his aides booked in contractor Santosh Patil death case

News Network
April 13, 2022

Udupi, Apr 12: A case has been registered against BJP veteran and Rural Development K S Eshwarappa at Udupi Town Police Station under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide), based on the complaint filed by Prashanth Patil, relative of contractor Santhosh Patil, who allegedly ended his life at a lodge here yesterday. 
 
The complainant names Eshwarappa, and his two assistants Basavaraju and Ramesh as responsible parties for the death of Santhosh Patil.

The family members had arrived in Udupi late on Tuesday and said that they would not allow the body to be sent for post-mortem till Eshwarappa is arrested.

Santhosh Patil’s relative Suresh Patil said, “We want all those who were responsible for the death of Santhosh Patil to be arrested."

Santhosh Patil had visited Eshwarappa more than 80 to 90 times in the past, for the release of funds for the road work that was completed. Before ending his life, Santhosh Patil, in a message now widely circulated on social media, blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

According to sources in the state police, “there may not be any opposition to send the body for the post-mortem.”

The police will conduct an investigation to ascertain the role of the Minister and others accused in the complaint of abetting the suicide of the contractor, the source added.

April 12,2022

minister.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 12: Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa turned down the demand of the opposition Congress seeking his resignation after a contractor who had accused him of demanding 40 per cent commission was found dead in a Udupi hotel on Tuesday.

Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. He had earlier accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission on the work executed by him. The minister not only dismissed the allegations but also filed a defamation suit against him. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.

"There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere," Eshwarappa said. The minister reiterated that he did not know Santosh. According to him, based on Santosh's allegation, the Union Ministry for Rural Development had written to the RDPR in Karnataka and accordingly, an answer was given.

"It is very clear that I am not wrong. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice has been sent to him. Now I have learnt through you that he has committed suicide. Other than that, I don't know anything else," Eshwarappa said. The opposition Congress demanded the Minister's resignation after the contractor allegedly ended his life in Udupi.

‘Arrest KSE’

On the other hand the family of Santosh Pati has demanded immediate arrest of Eshwarappa.  “Eshwarappa needs to be arrested. Until this is done, we won't cremate him (Santosh), we won't do anything. Justice needs to be ensured,” said Santosh’s cousin Prashanth Patil. 

“It is evident, the work he carried out at Hindalga panchayat. He was in contact with Eshwarappa himself who had come there. But no payment came through and I don't know what the conversations were between them. We will be filing a complaint soon,” he added.  

April 13,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amidst Congress leaders' demand for his resignation, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that he would not tender his resignation under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Eshwarappa said that the whole thing is "nothing but a political conspiracy," and demanded high level probe into the suicide of Belagavi contractor Santosh Patil.

Eshwarappa said he has not seen Santosh Patil's face even once. He said that Patil's suicide note was sent on WhatsApp on April 12th, which is not hand written and it has no signature, and so, it can't be authentic. He added that the suicide issue has not reached Central leaders yet and that he was not asked to resign at all.

Eshwarappa said following the complaint by Santosh Patil to the BJP central leaders alleging that he had demanded 40 per cent commission to clear the bill for carrying out road works in Belagavi, he had filed defamation case against him and a news channel. The court had issued notice to them. "I suspect Patil might have taken the extreme step out of fear," Eshwarappa said.

Eshwarappa, who is also MLA from Shivamogga Urban constituency, said, Patil had been to Delhi and submitted copes of complaint to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh alleging that his department demanded 40 per cent commission to clear his bill. The Union ministry had sought clarification on this. "Our officials had clearly stated that they can't clear the bill as the road work was carried out flouting the norms," he said.

He said as per the norms, work has to be approved from the concerned department and work order had to be issued. "But in this case, no norms had been followed. So how can we clear the bill?," he questioned.

Referring to the suicide note, BJP leader said it is written that Patil had severe financial crisis. "If it is true, how did he go to Delhi and who bore his travel expenses?," he questioned and said he would meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shortly.

When questioned whether Patil was a BJP worker, Eshwarappa said he spoke to Belagavi Rural BJP Unit president and he made it clear that Patil had no link with the party, but he was a member of some Hindu organisation.

Slamming the Congress, he said they are trying to use this suicide case to oust him from the cabinet fearing that he may become chief minister soon. But he would not step down at all.

April 9,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 9: More than sixty intellectuals, thinkers and a few prominent politicians in Karnataka are facing death threat for defending Muslim girls when government imposed ban on hijab in the wake of protest launched by Campus Front of India girls in Udupi.  

The Kottur police in Vijayanagara distirct have decided to provide security to Kannada writer Kum Veerabhadrappa after he received a letter threatening to kill him.

“I have been receiving threatening calls. A letter has been written to threaten me. I considered it seriously and decided to lodge a complaint with the SP. The Kottur police assured me to provide security,” he said.

A two-page anonymous letter delivered at the writer’s Kottur residence on April 6 states that Kum Veerabhadrappa, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and 61 intellectuals spoke in favour of hijab and Muslims, besides writing a letter to the government against Bhagavad Gita.

“They indulged in anti-national activities and their destruction was imminent. Their demise was nearer. They should prepare for their funeral as death might strike them in any form,” it added.

The letter, mentioning ‘Sahishnu Hindu’, has been posted from Bhadravathi. 

