  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Muslim boy students boycott classes after Milagres College boycotts hijab girls

Udupi: Muslim boy students boycott classes after Milagres College boycotts hijab girls

coastaldigest.com news network
February 18, 2022

protest_0.jpg

Udupi, Feb 18: Confusion prevailed at Milagres College in Kalyanpura in Udupi when students staged a protest demanding to allow wearing headscarves inside classrooms on Friday.

Supporting girl students, Muslim boys boycotted the classes. There were 24 girl students from PU and 35 girl students from degree college who staged protests.

It is learnt that exams are going on in the college. Strict police security has been deployed at the premises.

One of the students told the media that the college has been denying entry to girls wearing hijab for the past three days. She said that while the college allowed hijab inside the campus, the Muslim girls were asked to remove hijab inside the classroom.

Confusion prevailed among students of many colleges, mainly caused by the interpretation of the High Court interim order, leading to tense moments and protests in front of many colleges. Parents also accompanied the protesting students in a few cases.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2022

vijayapura college.jpg

Vijayapura, Feb 7: A mild communal tension prevailed in Vijayapura district after students belonging to saffron outfits launched an anti-hijab agitation in different colleges.

Protesting against the girl students attending schools and colleges wearing hijab, students of two colleges in Indi taluk of the Vijayapura district attended their classes wearing saffron shawls on Monday. 

The incident took place at Shanteshwar PU College and GRB Degree College in Indi town. 

Administrative board of the both colleges called an emergency meeting and declared holiday to avoid controversy. 

The students have been directed to come college wearing uniform as per the government order.

Vijayapura is considered a BJP stronghold and also communally sensitive.

Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of the state capital known as Silicon Valley of India, planned to take preventive measures fearing surfacing of hijab row. The administration has started distributing uniforms, shoes and books to students and aiming to complete the exercise as early as possible.

The Karnataka High Court will take up the hearing of petitions by Muslim students on hijab row on Tuesday. The students have sought directions for the government and education department to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes. The state government has stated that they would frame a policy on uniform once the High Court gives its orders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has condemned the move of the Government PU College in Kundapura for allegedly denying permission to girl students to attend classes wearing hijab.

He alleged that owing to the pressure from outside forces, the college authorities have decided to deny permission to the students. "It is not right to deny permission to attend classes by breaking the system that was followed for the last several years," he said.

He said that he has discussed the issue with Udupi Deputy Commissioner and has asked that the practice be allowed inside the classroom.

Terming it as a sensitive issue, Khader said that the failure on the part of the state government to take a clear stand on the issue and silence the government makes one wonder over the motive behind the government's move.

Khader further said that he has discussed the issue with Mangalore University vice chancellor and promised to hold a discussion with the minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 14,2022

Patna, Feb 14: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka as "completely meaningless" and said it requires no debate.

Giving the example of Bihar, Nitish Kumar said, “The hijab controversy is meaningless. In Bihar school, everyone wears the same type of clothes but if someone puts something on her head (hijab) or sandalwood on the forehead, what can be done about it?"

Nitish Kumar further said that all people have their own way of life and no one should interfere in it.

“The hijab controversy is nothing special in our eyes. Some people have their own way. We do not interfere in that," said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar said that there is no need for debate or attention on things like the hijab controversy. “Some things don't need attention. What is the need to argue about all these things?" Nitish Kumar said.

The controversy over hijab in Karnataka began on January 1, 2022, when Muslim schoolgirls at Udupi Women's Pre-University college were stopped from attending classes while wearing hijab.

Since then, multiple incidents have taken place all over Karnataka where Muslim girls have come to classes wearing hijabs and Hindu students began wearing saffron shawls as a sign of protest.

The Muslim girl students have filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court in this regard. The matter is now sub-judice in the High Court.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.