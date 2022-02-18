Udupi: Muslim boy students boycott classes after Milagres College boycotts hijab girls

Udupi, Feb 18: Confusion prevailed at Milagres College in Kalyanpura in Udupi when students staged a protest demanding to allow wearing headscarves inside classrooms on Friday.

Supporting girl students, Muslim boys boycotted the classes. There were 24 girl students from PU and 35 girl students from degree college who staged protests.

It is learnt that exams are going on in the college. Strict police security has been deployed at the premises.

One of the students told the media that the college has been denying entry to girls wearing hijab for the past three days. She said that while the college allowed hijab inside the campus, the Muslim girls were asked to remove hijab inside the classroom.

Confusion prevailed among students of many colleges, mainly caused by the interpretation of the High Court interim order, leading to tense moments and protests in front of many colleges. Parents also accompanied the protesting students in a few cases.