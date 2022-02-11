  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Parents lodge complaint after personal details of hijab students shared on social media

Udupi: Parents lodge complaint after personal details of hijab students shared on social media

News Network
February 11, 2022

Udupi, Feb 11: Parents of six Muslim girl students, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, have lodged a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared by some people on social media.

The parents, who submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain.

The parents have expressed fear that miscreants might use the details to threaten the girls.

Vishnuvardhan said the girls’ parents have submitted a written complaint to him. Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, he said.

It is suspected that the college authorities might have leaked the details of the girls. 

The chairman of the College's Development Committee (CDC) is Udupi’s BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who has been maintaining since December 2021 that Muslim students in hijab are not allowed inside classrooms. 

According to those girls, the admission documents were submitted only to the college and nowhere else.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2022

Udupi, Feb 7: The BJP-government backed Hindutva agitation against hijab has spread to one more college in Udupi. Students having links with saffron organisation today demanded that the Muslim girl of MGM College to remove hijab before entering the campus.

The pro-Hindutva students have threatened to launch saffron shawl agitation if the Muslim girls failed to expose their hair in the college. “We will wear saffron shawl, dhoti and rudraksh beads if Muslim girl students continued to cover their hair with scarf,” the claimed.

They also have reportedly warned to forcefully impose the recent controversial order issued by the Karnataka government not to wear hijab inside any government school and college premises.

Meanwhile, principal of the college held meeting with students of both groups and asked the Muslim girl students to enter the classroom without hijab from February 8.

Leaders of Hindu Jagarana Vedike and other hardline Hindutva organisations are reportedly encouraging the Hindu students of the college to launch agitation against hijab. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 28,2022

San Francisco, Jan 28: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that US President Joe Biden "is treating the American public like fools" after Biden met with executives from rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor earlier this week, Fox Business reported.

Biden invited GM CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley to the White House along with other business leaders to discuss his administration's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation, which was stalled in the evenly split Senate after US Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., refused to support the legislation.

The massive spending bill would bump up the $7,500 tax credit to $12,500 for union-made electric vehicles and would also make GM and Tesla eligible for the existing tax credit again after they hit the 200,000-vehicle limit for the credit.

Biden touted GM's recent $7 billion investment in Michigan to ramp up electric vehicle production, the report said on Thursday.

"Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before," the president tweeted after the meeting, prompting the response from Musk that Biden was treating the American public "like fools".

Musk also tweeted that "Biden is a damp [sock] puppet in human form" and "Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle."

It is not the first time that Musk has taken shots at Biden. The electric vehicle pioneer said in September that the administration was "maybe a little biased" and "seems to be controlled by unions."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 8,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 8: The final timetable for the Pre University Course II (PUC II) examinations scheduled to be held between April 16 May 6, 2022, has been released.

On January 18, the department had issued a tentative timetable and sought objections from the parents. Students and their parents can visit the department's website for more details.

Time table:
April 16: Mathematics,  Education and Basic Maths
April 18: Political Science and Statistics
April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
April 20: History and Physics
April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Arabic, French
April 22: Logic and Business Studies
April 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry
April 25: Economics
April 26: Hindi
April 28: Kannada
April 30: Sociology,  Electronics and Computer Science
May 2: Geography and Biology
May 4: English
May 6: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.