  Udupi: PU student dies in hospital after scooter hits divider at Hejamadi

Udupi: PU student dies in hospital after scooter hits divider at Hejamadi

News Network
February 21, 2022

Udupi, Feb 21: A teenager lost his life after his scooter met with an accident near Hejamadi toll plaza in Udupi district. 

The deceased has been identified as Yusuf, son of Iqbal bin Mayyaddiyaka from Deen Street, Padubidri.

He was doing first PUC in Narayana Guru Pre-University College,  Mulky. He is survived by parents, two sisters (younger, he was the eldest only son), grand parents & relatives and friends. 

He was very energetic and decent boy known in the locality, sources said. 

It is learnt that he lost his control over his scooty and hit the divider. His legs were crushed under the wheel of a lorry going on the same direction. 

He was immediately rushed to Mukka Srinivas hospital, where they referred to A.J.Hospital due to the nature of his critical condition. Hence, he was taken to A J.Hospital and was there in ICU. 

As he didn't respond to the treatment, he was declared dead yesterday evening. accident took place at around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday.

News Network
February 16,2022

Dharwad, Feb 16: Senior poet Nadoja Channaveer Kanavi, who had recovered from Covid-19 infection, passed away at a private hospital at Sattur near Dharwad on Wednesday following multi-organ failure.

He was 93 and is survived by his daughter and four sons. His wife Shantadevi had passed away last year.

Kanavi was admitted to a private hospital on January 14 after he complained of respiratory problems. On admission, Kanavi tested Covid-19 positive and was shifted to ICU. However, he had recovered from the infection but continued to remain on a ventilator for several days.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that the government will bear his medical expenditure.

Bommai, during his visit to Hubballi on February 13, had visited Kanavi and wished him a speedy recovery. However, the health condition of Kanavi deteriorated on February 14. The doctors treating Kanavi had said that the chest infection was not responding to the medications and he was drowsy.

The blood pressure had fallen and medications were started to maintain the blood pressure.

There was further deterioration in his kidney function and the nephrology team was taking care of the same.

However, he failed to respond to medical treatment and breathed his last on Wednesday.

Born on June 18, 1928, at Hombal village in Gadag (then Dharwad) district, Channaveera Kanavi came to Dharwad to study at RLS High School. Murugha Mutt provided him shelter and food till he completed his schooling. After matriculation, he joined the Karnatak College for BA and that was where the poet in him bloomed, thanks to the then principal of the college, Dr V K Gokak, an eminent litterateur who was honoured with the Jnanpith Award.

Kanavi did his M A in Kannada from Karnatak University in 1952. Soon, he joined the publication wing of the University as a secretary and served there for 31 years before retiring as its director in 1983.

Kanavi has brought out 26 collections of poems starting with ‘Kavyakshi’ in 1949. He has published 28 books on criticism and essays. He had the privilege of several prestigious awards and positions coming his way. He was honoured with the Central Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of poems ‘Jeevadhwani’ in 1982, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi Award in 1985, Karnatak Rajyotsava Award in 1989, Pampa Award in 1999, ‘Nadoja’ honorary D Litt by Hampi Kannada University in 2002, honorary doctorate by Karnatak University in 2004 and Ambikatanayadatta National Award in 2012.

He was a member of Central Sahitya Akademi, Karnatak Sahitya Akademi, Kannada Book Authority, Karnatak University syndicate, president of Akhila Karnataka Kendra Kannada Kriya Samiti, Kannada Development Authority and Dharwad Sahitya Sambhrama Organising Committee. Kanavi had the privilege of presiding over the 65th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held at Hassan in 1996. He had inaugurated the 'Mysuru Dasara Utsav' in 2016.

News Network
February 18,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 18: The Karnataka government on Friday contended before the High Court that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

"We have taken a stand that wearing hijab is not an essential religious part of Islam," Advocate General of Karnataka Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the High Court comprising Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit.

The AG also rejected the charge of some Muslim girls, who challenged the Karnataka government's order on February 5 that barred students from wearing hijab or saffron scarves saying that it violated Article 25 of the Constitution.

"Article 25 gives freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion to the citizens of India. The government order also does not violate Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution," Navadgi argued.

Article 19(1)(a) guarantees to all its citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The Advocate General also contended that the February 5 order of the state government was in accordance with the law and there was nothing to object in it.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

News Network
February 12,2022

A day after the United States waded into the controversy over ban on Hijabs in the schools in Karnataka, the government of India said that the “motivated comments” on its “internal issues” were not welcome.

New Delhi apparently reacted to a tweet by Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom. Hussain had argued in the tweet that the ban on Hijab in schools in Karnataka had violated religious freedom.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi stated on Saturday that the matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in Karnataka was under judicial examination by the High Court. “Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said. “Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities.”

Hussain tweeted on the Hijab controversy in Karnataka late on Friday.

“Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire,” Rashad Hussain, the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, tweeted. “The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”

Hussain, an Indian-American attorney and diplomat, was appointed by President Joe Biden’s administration last year as the US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

He was the first US Government official to publicly make a comment on the controversy that erupted in Karnataka.

Hussain’s comment on the controversy over Hijab in India came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on the sideline of a meeting of the a Quad Foreign Ministers at Melbourne in Australia.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier hit out at the Government of India for depriving Muslim girls of education and called it a “grave violation of fundamental human rights”. “To deny anyone this fundamental right & (and) terrorise them for wearing a hijab is absolutely oppressive. The world must realise this is part of Indian state plan of ghettoisation of Muslims,” Qureshi had posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Biden Administration has been tacitly conveying to the Modi Government concerns in the US over the perception that India was backsliding on human rights and freedom of speech and religion. The US President as well as his Vice President Kamala Harris subtly nudged the Prime Minister to protect democratic principles of India, when they had hosted him in Washington DC on September 24 last year.

The US has been nudging India on the issue of declining religious freedom even during Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump’s four-year term in the White House.

Hussain’s predecessor Samuel Brownback had in June 2020 expressed concern over violence and discrimination against religious and ethnic minorities in India.

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom – an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission – on November 5 last year reiterated its plea to the Biden Administration to designate India – along with Russia, Lebanon and Vietnam – as a 'Country of Particular Concern' in view of the impact of the policies implemented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s government in New Delhi on religious freedom of the minority Muslims, Sikhs and Christians as well as of the Dalits and the Adivasis.

The Modi Government, however, has been defending its track record in protecting democratic principles, human rights and religious freedom.

