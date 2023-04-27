  1. Home
Udupi: Rahul Gandhi promises fishermen Rs 10 lakh insurance cover, Rs 25 subsidy per litre of diesel

April 27, 2023

Udupi, Apr 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs one lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and Rs 25 subsidy per litre of diesel up to a maximum of 500 litres per day, if Congress is voted to power in Karnataka.

During an interaction with members of the fishing community at Kapu in Udupi district, he alleged that corruption and price rise are hurting the fisherfolk, and getting bank loans has become difficult.

“Fish population is decreasing, operation cost is going up resulting in increase in fish price. That’s why we want to help you and offer you some relief,” the former Congress president said. "We will do three things for you: Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs one lakh interest-free loan to fisherwomen and a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre of diesel up to 500 litres diesel a day,” Gandhi said.

“All these assurances will be implemented in the first cabinet meeting of the next government,” he said, adding the Congress would not just give promises, but will begin to act on the first day.” 

For the Karnataka polls, the Congress had already announced four key ‘guarantees’: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), in the event of coming to power in the state.

Stating that the upcoming elections was a fight between two ideologies, Gandhi said the Congress would work for the poor and downtrodden.

He said the present BJP government in the state was not one elected by the people and that crores of rupees were spent by that party to "purchase" MLAs. “The government is not elected by you, but was bought by BJP with money power. This is the truth known to all in Karnataka."

Even BJP MLAs were now saying that the chief minister’s post is for sale for Rs 2,500 crore, he added.

With the contractors’ association filing a complaint that the BJP government had been demanding 40 per cent commission for implementing any work, people had realised the corruption of the present government, he said.

Gandhi also alleged that there were corrupt deals involved in the appointment of teachers, police inspectors and assistant engineers, and that the money being spent by the ruling party was being collected from the people.

“Who are the beneficiaries of your money? They are not spending it for the health or education sectors, but for some of their millionaire friends,” he alleged.

Gandhi said the Congress would ensure that public money reached the people. Karnataka will vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.

April 17,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 17: The Congress in Karnataka has got a shot in the arm with senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar switching over to it.

Buoyed by the development, the party has clearly set its eyes on drawing the Lingayat vote bank to its side.

Lingayat vote bank is standing firmly with BJP so far. With the joining of former D.C.M. Laxman Savadi and Shettar, both senior Lingayat leaders from the saffron party, the Congress has already started working towards it. The party is projecting that the exit of Shettar is a setback to the community.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has announced that following the joining of Shettar, his followers, leaders across the state are joining the party. "I am authorising the district committees to complete the formalities of their joining at the respective places," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated, in BJP, Yediyurappa was the top leader and second to him is Shettar. Yediyurappa was insulted by the BJP. He was thrown out of CM's post. "He (Yediyurappa) wept at the time of his resignation.

After Yediyurappa, Shettar is the Lingayat community leader. Denial of ticket to Shettar is ill conceived. It has threatened his self respect, his community and his followers. "Jagadish Shettar is not confined to the north Karnataka region. He is a state-wide leader. Denial of ticket to a person like him, who does not have any allegations is a big crime by BJP," he said.

The BJP party which was upbeat about its chances after the release of first and second list of candidates is in utter shock and surprise with the unfolding of events. BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, reacting to Shettar's exit stated that though it is a temporary setback for the party, they will face it.

Shettar had also stated that there is an attempt to finish off Lingayat leadership within BJP. Sources in Congress revealed that the party has already started projecting Shettar and Laxman Savadi as Lingayat faces of the party. Till date, Congress did not have similar mass leaders from the Lingayat community.

The Lingayat vote bank had abandoned Congress after late CM Veerendra Patil's unceremonious dethroning in 1990. Under the leadership of Patil, a Lingayat strongman, Congress had won 178 seats out of 224 MLA seats in 1989, which is its largest victory till date.

The grand-old party is seeing the development as a golden opportunity to draw the Lingayat vote bank to its side. BJP insiders maintain that with Yediyurappa retired from electoral politics, the saffron party will face an uphill task to keep the Lingayat vote bank intact, from which it derives its core strength ahead of Assembly polls. 

April 14,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 14: MLC and BJP in-charge for Mangaluru constituency Prathap Simha Nayak has expressed confidence that the saffron party will win from Mangaluru constituency in the upcoming assembly election.

Nayak told reporters at the zonal media centre of the BJP here on Thursday that the party has taken it as a challenge to win Mangaluru constituency, which is represented by Congress MLA UT Khader.

“We will defeat him this time for sure,” he said.

Nayak said the incomplete residential complex in Ombattukere in Ullal is a testimony to Mr. Khader’s inability to work for the development of constituency. “People of Ullal want a change in their elected representative this time,” he said.

 

The MLC said that the party has taken a step forward to fielding 60 new candidates from among the 212 Assembly constituencies for which names have been announced in the State. “These new candidates form more than 1/4th of the 224 Assembly constituencies,” he said, and added that the party has given representation to all communities.

U T Khader has failed to work as per people’s aspirations, alleged Sathish Kumpala, BJP’s candidate for Mangaluru constituency.

April 20,2023

Lingayat leaders of the BJP have raised the pitch for unleashing the "Lingayat CM" campaign in poll-bound Karnataka to counter the Congress' narrative to brand the ruling party as "anti-Lingayat".

The politically influential Lingayat community forms about 17 per cent of the state's population, mostly in northern parts of the state which the BJP counts as its strong vote-base. Senior Lingayat leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quit the BJP over denial of ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections and joined the Congress.

The ruling party has been on a damage control mode since then with the Congress accusing it of doing "injustice" to Lingayats and being "anti-Lingayat".

Lingayat leaders from the BJP met at the residence of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday evening, where there were suggestions for countering the Congress narrative by projecting that the next CM would be from the community in the event of the party coming to power. On Thursday, responding to questions from reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed that the meeting decided to strongly counter the "misinformation" being spread by the Congress on "some issues."

"There were some suggestions (on 'Lingayat-CM). Dharmendra Pradhan (the Union Minister who is the Karnataka election in-charge of the BJP) was also there. He (Pradhan) said he would convey our feelings (on the need for Lingayat-CM) to the high-command". When a reporter again asked about the Congress narrative branding the BJP as "anti-Lingayats", the Chief Minister sought to counter him: "You want to keep the issue alive?" In the last 50 years since 1967, the Congress has not made a Lingayat a Chief Minister except for the nine-month tenure of Veerendra Patil, Bommai said.

"Don't ask this question again," he told the reporter. There were several instances of how the Congress treated senior Lingayat leaders, the Chief Minister said, adding that people would not forget how the Congress tried to break the community (demanding a separate religious status to the community) to create a "vote bank" five years ago. "There is respect, honour and opportunity for all in the BJP," Bommai said and alleged that the Congress "cheated" Dalits, Lingayats and Backward Classes. 

