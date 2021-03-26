  1. Home
  2. Udupi records 210 new covid-19 cases including 184 from MIT campus

News Network
March 26, 2021

Udupi, Mar 21: The coastal district of Udupi today reported 210 new covid-19 cases and 184 of them were from MIT, Manipal which has been declared as a containment zone by the district administration on March 17.

With the 184 new positive cases on Sunday, the total number of COVID positive cases from the MIT, Manipal campus has reached around 500. 

With this the total positive cases in the district mounted to 24,790 among which 742 are currently active. The district has so far seen 190 covid related deaths. 

During the month of February when the COVID positive cases had come down, 1,200 to 1,300 tests were conducted on a daily basis. Now the authorities have the target to conduct 2,000 tests per day to go with the method of trace and treat the covid patients.

Meanwhile, with 72 new cases, Dakshina Kannada's total number of covid cases has mounted to 35,455. Currently only 596 cases are active. The district has also seen 740 deaths including today's two deaths.

Media Release
March 15,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The Dakshina Kannada district unit of Aam Aadmi Party has sought further clarification from MSCL and Mayor Premananda Shetty on PMC termination. AAP-DK maintains that the response released via the Deccan Herald article dated 5thMarch, 2021 was not satisfactory and is still concerned about the effective utilization of Rs 2,000 Crores of taxpayer’s money by Mangalore Smart City Limited (MSCL).

Commenting on the same, AAP - DK Convenor and RTI Activist Rajendra Kumar said, "We understand from the above-mentioned Deccan Herald article that the PMC termination has no bearing on the smart city projects and commend the action taken by MSCL. Our sole intent is to ensure that the tax payer’s money is not wasted, so insist, that the impact be assessed and details be shared across the public domain.

He further added that MSCL needs to maintain transparency in its operation and address the following:

1.    Execution strategy of its projects post termination of the contract with M/s Wadia Techno Engineering (WTE)
a.    Will an in-house team be hired or a new PMC consultant be appointed?
b.    As per the technical evaluation report (TER), MSCL requires a PMC to have -   
>>    Similar type of work in a single urban infrastructure project with consultation fee not less than 10 crores in last 7 years.
>>    Implementation of ICT project of project value not less than 5 Crores in last 7 years.
>>    Successfully structured and signed concession agreement PPP project in last 7 years
Does MSCL possess the above experience to execute projects, which is a prerequisite? If so, can MSCL specify who on its payroll will satisfy the above?

c.    The key personnel as per the TER of MSCL mentions the highly qualified/ experienced manpower. This includes team leader with urban management specialist, infrastructure/structural expert, PPP specialist, E-Governance/ ICT specialist, to name few. About 50 nos. of key professionals are being referred. Can MSCL guarantee the availability of such specialist personnel and in required numbers, either on MSCL payroll or in the payroll of the consultant to be hired?

2.    The benefits & disadvantages (including the cost and technical impact) of terminating the PMC contract with WTE.

3.    Detailed report on the impact on schedule of its projects (ongoing & proposed) as an effect of PMC termination. 

News Network
March 19,2021

New Delhi, Mar 19: India saw 39,726 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,15,14,331, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Registering an increase for the ninth day in a row, the total active caseload has reached 2,71,282, which now comprises 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.26 per cent, the data stated. 

The daily rise in infections (39,726) was the highest recorded in 110 days, while the death toll increased to 1,59,370 with 154 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. 

As many as 41,810 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on November 29.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,83,679, while the case fatality rate has further to 1.38 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 23,13,70,546 samples have been tested up to March 18 with 10,57,383 samples being tested on Thursday.

News Network
March 26,2021

New Delhi, Mar 26: India saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months.

Registering an increase for the 16th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 4,21,066 comprising 3.55 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.09 per cent, the data stated.

The 59,118 new infections reported in a span of 24 hours were the highest since October 18, 2020. The death toll increased to 1,60,949 with 257 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 61,871 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 18.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,64,637, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 23,86,04,638 samples have been tested up to March 25 with 11,00,756 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 257 new fatalities include 111 from Maharashtra, 43 from Punjab, 15 from Chhattisgarh, 12 from Kerala, 11 from Tamil Nadu and 10 from Karnataka.

A total of 1,60,949  deaths have been reported so far in the country including 53,795 from Maharashtra, 12,641 from Tamil Nadu, 12,471 from Karnataka, 10,978 from Delhi, 10,316 from West Bengal, 8,773 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,201 from Andhra Pradesh and 6,517 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

