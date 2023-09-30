Udupi records over 11,400 dog bite cases, 2 deaths in just 8 months

  1. Home
News Network
September 30, 2023

Udupi, Sept 30: Karnataka’s coastal district of Udupi, which is famous for its Hindu temples, is now one of the top districts with the maximum number of dog bite cases reported in the country.

In the first eight months of this year, i.e., between January and August 2023, the district has recorded as many as 11,407 cases of dog bites, according to official data. Two persons have also died in these eight months from dog bites in the district. 

The rise in dog bite cases can be attributed to increasing number of stray dogs, with local authorities, particularly in rural areas, indifferent to the predicament. 

Local urban bodies like CMC, TMC, town panchayat, and gram panchayat are yet to take up animal birth control (ABC) programmes in a sustained manner. 

According to Dr Shankar Shetty, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Udupi district, the sterilization and ABC programme should be conducted with the co-operation of local authorities like gram panchayat. 

The animal husbandry department is ready to cooperate by providing necessary technical support to the panchayats across the district, he said. 

Sources said though a tender was floated for sterilization and the ABC programme, not many NGOs came forward. The gram panchayats should set aside the necessary grant backed by a proper action plan to implement the ABC programme in a time-bound manner. 

Dr Nagabhushan Udupa, DHO Udupi, said people should take immediate treatment in case of a dog bite as the delay would lead to complex problems. The government health facility centres offer good treatment, he added.

News Network
September 26,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 26: Two persons have been arrested for allegedly entering a mosque compound in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

The accused have been identified as Keerthan from Bilinele village in Puttur and Sachin from Kaikamba in Mangaluru, police sources said on Tuesday.

The accused who came in a motorbike, allegedly entered the premises of the mosque on Sunday night and raised the slogans. They left the place on seeing the religious head of the mosque who came out on hearing the noise.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at the mosque. Further investigation is on, the sources said.

News Network
September 18,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 18: The Cauvery Water Management Authority has asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, a senior Jal Shakti Ministry official said on Monday.

The direction came after an emergency meeting was held on Monday in which both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu gave their representations.

In the meeting, Karnataka said it could release 3,000 cusecs while Tamil Nadu demanded 12,500 cusecs of water, the official said, adding that an agreement was reached to release 5,000 cusecs of water for the next 15 days, after which the matter would be reviewed again.

Taking note of the severity of drought in the Cauvery Basin in Karnataka, which has been increasing and putting at greater risk even drinking water needs and minimum needs of irrigation, the state made submissions that it is not in a position to release water unless the inflows into reservoirs improves, the official said. 
 

News Network
September 21,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 21: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday left for New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J P Nadda to discuss the alliance between the two parties in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The former Chief Minister said his father and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda also may hold talks on this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if required.

Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, is in Delhi.

"This evening there is a meeting, once we have the outcome of the meeting, tomorrow I will share everything openly with your Delhi correspondents", Kumarswamy said before leaving for the national capital.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there has been no discussion on seat sharing between both parties till now.

"Neither have we thought about it (seats) so far, nor have they (BJP) proposed anything in this regard. When we discuss in the evening, we will discuss in detail about the current situation in all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats, what was the situation in the earlier election and what is the situation after the 2023 Assembly polls", added.

Asked whether the alliance will be finalised today, Kumaraswamy said, "Let's see". To a question as to whom he will be meeting in Delhi, he said, "Discussion is with their (BJP) decision makers like Amit Shah (Home Minister) and their President J P Nadda. If required Narendra Modi and Deve Gowda will talk".

Talks on alliance between the two parties have been in the limelight ever since veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, who is also a parliamentary board member of the party, had earlier this month said his party will have an understanding with JD(S) for the Lok Sabha elections, and the regional outfit will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

However, Yediyurappa subsequently said discussions in this regard have not reached finality yet, and Modi and Shah, who are busy with other responsibilities, may discuss and decide on the issue in a few days.

The BJP had swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

In the elections to the 224-member Assembly held in May this year, the Congress bagged 135 seats, while the BJP secured 66 and the JD(S) 19.

Following the Assembly poll results, there were reports that JD(S) would enter into an alliance with the BJP to fight the Lok Sabha polls. It was also said that the JD(S) leaders had met BJP central leadership in Delhi in this regard.

However, Deve Gowda had subsequently indicated the party will contest the Lok Sabha polls alone.
JD(S) had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running an coalition government under the Chief Ministership of Kumaraswamy.

Following the Assembly poll debacle, BJP, wary of its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, seems to be open for an alliance with JD(S), aimed at regaining maximum number of seats, sources from both parties said, adding, it hopes JD(S) votes may get transferred to it, especially in the old Mysuru region where the regional party has significant presence.

For JD(S), it is a matter of survival, and the party hopes to better its prospects by forging an alliance with BJP in the backdrop of the Congress reported attempts to weaken it by wooing its leaders, they said.

JD(S) had earlier formed governments in coalition with both BJP and Congress respectively for 20 months from January 2006, and for 14 months from May 2018, with Kumaraswamy as the chief minister.

