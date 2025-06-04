  1. Home
  Udupi reports covid-linked death as Dakshina Kannada steps up preparedness measures

Udupi reports covid-linked death as Dakshina Kannada steps up preparedness measures

coastaldigest.com news network
June 4, 2025

Udupi/ Mangaluru, June 4: A 65-year-old cancer patient from Belle village in Kaup taluk, Udupi district, passed away at a private hospital in Manipal on Tuesday, June 3. The patient, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive during his hospital stay.

Officials from the revenue and health departments visited the deceased's home to raise awareness about Covid-19 precautionary measures and urged villagers to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The patient's last rites will be conducted on Wednesday as per Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, three female Covid-19 patients aged 64, 57, and 29 years who had tested positive in May have fully recovered and been discharged from care.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. H.R. Thimmaiah emphasized that the current Covid variant is mild and the public need not panic. As per government guidelines, all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and 5% of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases will be tested for Covid-19. All positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

To streamline testing, all hospitals in the district, including private institutions, are required to send samples exclusively to the laboratory at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. A district-wide dry run to demonstrate Covid preparedness will be conducted on Wednesday.

Dr. Thimmaiah assured that government hospitals are fully equipped with adequate medicines, oxygen beds, cylinders, ICUs, ventilators, masks, test kits, PPE kits, and functional oxygen plants to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply.

News Network
May 28,2025

Bantwal, May 28: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 15 individuals, including two identified locals—Deepak and Sumit Acharya—in connection with the brutal murder of Abdul Rahman (34) and the attempted murder of Kalandar Shafi, which occurred on Monday in Irakodi, Kariyala village, Bantwal taluk.

The FIR, filed at Bantwal Rural Police Station, comes a day after the shocking mob attack that claimed the life of Abdul Rahman, a pickup driver and masjid secretary, and left his companion severely injured.

According to the police complaint, the victims had gone to deliver a load of sand to a residence in Irakodi when they were suddenly ambushed by a group of 15 men. Two of the attackers—Deepak and Sumit—were recognized by the victims as acquaintances from the same locality.

The complaint states that Rahman was pulled from the driver’s seat and hacked with swords, knives, and iron rods. When Shafi tried to intervene, he too was stabbed multiple times and left critically injured.

While being rushed to the hospital, Shafi reportedly named Deepak and Sumit as part of the mob, a key piece of information that led to the FIR being registered. The details were communicated to police by Mohammad Nisar, who assisted in admitting Shafi to the hospital and filed the official complaint.

Police sources say that all 15 accused are being investigated for murder, attempt to murder, and offences possibly motivated by communal hatred. The case has taken a serious turn with the inclusion of named suspects in the FIR and is expected to move toward arrests in the coming days.

Authorities have assured that the investigation will be handled with urgency and fairness.

News Network
June 3,2025

palestis.jpg

Israeli forces have opened fire again on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid from a distribution site in Gaza, raising the number of those killed whilst trying to obtain food to more than 75 people in less than six days.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded an independent investigation into the repeated mass shootings of aid seekers in Gaza.

“It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,” he said. “I call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

The Israeli military has shamefully denied targeting civilians, claiming its soldiers fired “warning shots” at individuals who “posed a threat”.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, three Palestinians were killed and at least 35 wounded when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution site in Rafah operated by the US and Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which Israel and the United States back.

The ministry reported that at least 75 Palestinians had been killed and more than 400 wounded whilst queuing for food since May 27 at aid distribution sites run by GHF.

“The Israeli military opened fire on civilians trying to get their hands on any kind of food aid without any kind of warning,” Al Jazeera reported from Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.

“This is a pattern that’s been widely condemned by international aid organizations because it enhances the breakdown of civil order without ensuring humanitarian relief can be received by those desperately in need.”

According to reports, Israeli snipers and quadcopter drones routinely monitor aid sites run by GHF.

Monday's killings came hours after Israeli forces shot dead at least 35 Palestinians at two US-Israeli food distribution points in Rafah and central Gaza.

Eyewitnesses and local officials said that Israeli troops opened fire directly at civilians, shooting them in their head or chest.

On Sunday, the Commissioner General of the UN’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said the newly established aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip have become “death traps” for starving civilians in the blockaded territory. 

Philippe Lazzarini further condemned the aid delivery and distribution model introduced by the Israeli regime and the US, saying, “This humiliating system has forced thousands of hungry and desperate people to walk for tens of miles to an area that’s all but pulverized due to heavy bombardment” by the Israeli military.

He also noted that aid deliveries and distribution must be at scale and safe, emphasizing that this can only be done through the United Nations, including UNRWA.

Munir al-Barsh, Director General of the Health Ministry in Gaza, condemned “the international silence regarding the massacres being committed against the starving residents of the Gaza Strip," adding that severe shortages of medical supplies in the territory are producing "dire conditions" at hospitals.  

He went on to say that 3000 trucks carrying badly needed medical supplies are currently stalled at the border, accusing Israel of "deliberately spreading infectious diseases and epidemics” by the blockade.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has escalated dramatically since March 18, when the Israeli regime violated its ceasefire agreement with the resistance group Hamas.

According to the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), Gaza suffers from phase 5 famine, and nearly 71,000 children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition.

News Network
May 25,2025

uaedrasriram.jpg

Chennai-based Sriram Rajagopalan, a retired engineer who returned to India in 2023 after decades of working in Saudi Arabia, has become the first-ever winner of the United Arab Emirates Dirham 100 million (approximately ₹230 crore) grand prize in Emirates Draw's MEGA7 game. This unprecedented win, announced on May 22, 2025, marks the largest individual payout in the platform's history .

Rajagopalan's victory came on March 16, 2025, when he randomly selected seven numbers on his phone using a stylus with his eyes closed. His numbers matched the draw, making him an overnight multi-millionaire. In an emotional letter to Emirates Draw, he expressed his gratitude:

“The moment I got your call, my world stopped. My hands shook. My heart beat so fast, I thought time itself had frozen.”

Raised in a modest, middle-class household, Rajagopalan spent years working abroad to support his family. The sacrifices were many, and dreams often postponed, until this life-changing moment. He shared that his 88-year-old mother, once weary from life's struggles, now glows with happiness. He plans to donate a portion of his winnings to charity and views the jackpot as a chance to build generational wealth.

Emirates Draw, operated by Tycheros (Isle of Man) Limited, paused its UAE operations at the end of 2023 following new regulations introduced by the UAE’s Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (CGRA). The company has since shifted its focus to international markets .

Comparison with Other Notable Winners

Junaid Rana (Pakistan): In October 2021, Pakistani expat Junaid Rana won Dh50 million in the Mahzooz draw. A former driver earning Dh6,000 a month, he used the winnings to reunite his family in Dubai, invest in businesses back home, and fulfill lifelong dreams, including buying his dream car and securing a comfortable future for his ailing brother.

Aravind Appukuttan (India): Sharjah-based Indian resident Aravind Appukuttan won Dh25 million in the Big Ticket draw in December 2023 through a free ticket. Sharing the prize with 20 friends, he called it a dream come true and urged others to keep their hopes alive. He plans to pay off loans and save the rest.

