  Udupi: Sambar deer dies after being hit by Mumbai-Mangaluru train

Udupi: Sambar deer dies after being hit by Mumbai-Mangaluru train

News Network
December 13, 2022

Udupi, Dec 13: A male sambar deer reportedly died after being hit by a train near the Indrali Railway bridge in Karnataka's Udupi on Monday.

Udupi deputy range forest officer Suresh Ganiga said the sambar deer was hit by a Mumbai-Mangaluru train at around 6 a.m. The animal was about five-year-old.

The forest department rushed to the spot to examine the animal after the railway police informed them.

The body has been disposed of as per the forest department rules. Postmortem reports are awaited.

News Network
December 10,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 10: Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since this morning.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 19 Degrees Celsius respectively," India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next 48 hours, issued earlier on Saturday said.

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Forecasting light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, a release said, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Chikamagalur and Hassan districts, it added. 

News Network
November 29,2022

BJP.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 29: A BJP MLA in Karnataka has warned of action against a call by hardline Hindutva organisations to boycott Muslim traders from carrying out their businesses during the Subramaneshwara fair in Bengaluru.

The activists and the Bajrang Dal have demanded that only Hindu traders should be allowed to carry out business during the fair which sees the participation of thousands of devotees.

Uday B Garudachar, the MLA from Chikpet constituency, has clarified that there would not be any new rules because of Hindu activists demand and people of all religions are permitted to carry out their businesses.

"Only allowing Hindu traders is not tenable. If anyone tries to create problem in the fair, legal action will be initiated against them," he added.

"We are elected representatives and got elected after getting votes of people belonging to all religions. There is no room for discrimination. The tradition which has been followed for years will be carried forward."

Expressing their outrage against the decision, the Hindu activists argue that Hindu traders are not allowed to carry out business in the surrounding areas of mosques.

They have also challenged the MLA to allow Hindu traders to carry out business near mosques in his Assembly constituency.

Garudachar also said that action will be initiated if Hindu traders are not allowed to carry out business surrounding mosques in his constituency.

However, the police department has made tight security arrangements during the fair on Tuesday.

News Network
December 10,2022

crownprince.jpg

Riyadh, Dec 10: Wrapping up the Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development,Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the resolve of the Arabs to strive for their progress and prosperity.

“We assure the whole world that the Arabs will race for progress and renaissance once again. We will prove that every day,” he said while announcing the conclusion of the summit.

On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, the Crown Prince chaired the GCC-China summit and the Arab-China summit held at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on Friday.

The summits were held on the occasion of the three-day official visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia. Several Gulf and Arab heads of state and leaders attended the summits.

