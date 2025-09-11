  1. Home
  2. Udupi shocker: 19-year-old ends life after losing hard-earned money to cyber fraudsters

coastaldigest.com news network
September 11, 2025

Udupi, Sept 11: In a tragic case highlighting the human cost of online fraud, a 19-year-old youth working as a rubber tapper in Karkala ended his life after losing ₹7,000 to cyber scammers.

The deceased has been identified as Sujek Ram, originally from Jharkhand. His elder brother, Manuram (30), lodged a complaint stating that Sujek had been employed in a plantation in Karkala.

On August 15, around 2 pm, Sujek allegedly consumed pesticide in his room after receiving a fraudulent mobile message and losing ₹7,000. He was rushed to Karkala Government Hospital, shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and later admitted to a private hospital. Despite weeks of medical care, he succumbed on September 7.

Police said the financial loss had driven the youngster into acute distress, prompting him to take the extreme step. Ajekar police have registered a case and are investigating.

August 28,2025

bhagawat.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 28: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cited conversion and illegal migration as key reasons behind what he termed “demographic imbalance” and said while the government is trying to curb illegal immigration, society also needs to do its part.

Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.

The RSS sarsanghchalak was asked about the Sangh’s view on illegal infiltration.

"The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part. Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 30,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 30: An unsuspecting investor in Dakshina Kannada has lost a staggering ₹24.9 lakh after falling victim to a fake online share trading app. Police have urged the public to remain alert against such scams.

According to a complaint lodged with the CEN Police, the victim, C. Subrahmanya from Bantwal taluk, received a call on July 20 from an unknown person who claimed to represent the stock trading platform Fivepaisa.

He was then tricked into downloading a fraudulent app called Fivepaisamax through a link sent by the caller. Initially asked to invest ₹5,000, Subrahmanya deposited ₹40,000 and managed to withdraw only ₹1,000. Convinced by further promises of profit, he continued investing larger sums.

In multiple transactions, he transferred a total of ₹24.9 lakh to the fraudsters’ accounts. When he attempted to withdraw his remaining funds, the app blocked him, and he realised he had been duped.

Police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials have cautioned citizens to avoid downloading investment apps from unverified links and to rely only on official platforms.

