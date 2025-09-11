Udupi shocker: 19-year-old ends life after losing hard-earned money to cyber fraudsters

Udupi, Sept 11: In a tragic case highlighting the human cost of online fraud, a 19-year-old youth working as a rubber tapper in Karkala ended his life after losing ₹7,000 to cyber scammers.

The deceased has been identified as Sujek Ram, originally from Jharkhand. His elder brother, Manuram (30), lodged a complaint stating that Sujek had been employed in a plantation in Karkala.

On August 15, around 2 pm, Sujek allegedly consumed pesticide in his room after receiving a fraudulent mobile message and losing ₹7,000. He was rushed to Karkala Government Hospital, shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and later admitted to a private hospital. Despite weeks of medical care, he succumbed on September 7.

Police said the financial loss had driven the youngster into acute distress, prompting him to take the extreme step. Ajekar police have registered a case and are investigating.