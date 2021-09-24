Udupi: Three lecturers end lives in Karkala in 10 days

  1. Home
News Network
September 24, 2021

Udupi, Sept 24: Three lecturers from three different institutions have ended their lives in last ten days in Karkala town of Udupi district. 

32-year-old Ravalanath Sharma, who was working as a lecturer in a private college in Karkala had hanged himself to death in his parental house on September 12. He was reported suffering from depression. 

41-year-old Mamata, who was working as a lecturer at SVT Pre-University College, ended her life on September 22 in her residence at Peruvaje. 

In a separate incident, a 75-year-old retired teacher killed himself inside by hanging himself inside the compound of his house on September 23. He was earlier working as a lecturer at Bhuvanendra College in Karkala. 

Karkala town police are investigating all these three cases.

News Network
September 22,2021

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed that failure to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan may lead to civil war in the country.

He also reiterated the Taliban to form a government that respect human rights, and ensure Afghanistan’s soil is not used to house terrorists that could be a threat to security, reported Geo News.

“If they do not include all the factions [in the government] sooner or later they will have a civil war. That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry,” Khan said during an interview with UK media.

The prime minister also said that eventually Afghan women would "assert their rights". When asked how much time that would require, he said: "A year, two years, three years."

"It's just too early to say anything because it's barely been a month, and after 20 years of civil war, they (the Taliban) have come into power," the prime minister said in the report.

News Network
September 20,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 20: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed that several Congress legislators were ready to join the BJP. He was responding to a question from reporters here on his statement that the Congress was trying to lure BJP leaders.

"They (Congress) will certainly make such attempts, but already several Congress legislators are ready to come with us. You will get to know soon who all they are. So any such attempts by Shivakumar (KPCC chief) or anybody else will not be successful," he said. He said BJP will win more than 140 seats and come back to power.

Addressing the BJP state executive meeting at Davangere on Sunday, the veteran leader had asked party men not to take opposition parties lightly, as they have their own strategy and strengths, and that Congress leaders were trying to contact several party leaders.

He had also alleged that Shivakumar was making attempts to contact party leaders, but he would not succeed.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the BJP''s state unit has sought permission from the central leadership to induct several leaders from various parties, and was waiting for the nod. "List has already been sent to the central leadership," he said.

However, responding to Yediyurappa''s claims about him trying to contact BJP leaders, Shivakumar said he wouldn''t like to disclose his party''s strategy.

"Why should I disclose our strategy?. I don''t want to disclose our strategy. Who is with whom.. who wants to come with whom. Yediyurappa has said something, Ashoka has said something or some other leaders might have said something, lets wait for some time," he said in response to a question.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said today that if anyone wants to join the party voluntarily, it would be considered.

News Network
September 23,2021

Udupi, Sept 23: Three college students were saved from drowning at Malpe beach, about six kms from here, by lifeguards on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the students named Nitin, Manjunath and Kiran, all 19 years, were part of a 35-member group from a college in Shivamogga that had come to the beach for a tour by bus.

They said the three students were swept away by tidal waves while the other students were at the beach.

Life Guard Madhukar Salian, along with other lifeguards, were able to rescue the students, police added
 

