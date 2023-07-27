Udupi video case: BJP worker held for derogatory tweet against Karnataka CM’s female family members

Bengaluru, July 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she tweeted an abusive comment against female family members of Karnataka chief minister amidst saffron party’s attempt to give communal tinge to Udupi college washroom video case.

BJP worker Shakuntala Nataraj was detained for questioning after Congress worker Hanumantharaya filed a complaint with High grounds police station against her distasteful tweet targeting wife and daughter-in-law of chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Shakuntala’s tweet was in response to Congress leaders’ remarks against BJP for giving communal tinge to an incident at a paramedical college in Udupi wherein three girls were accused of secretary filming their classmate in the washroom.

As the news of alleged video began to spread the Sangh Parivar activists released the fake obscene videos of girls on social media and claimed that Muslim girls are secretly filming Hindu girls’ videos in washroom.

Police have registered FIR against three girls, college administration and those who spread fake videos.

According to the FIR, they were attempting to film one of their friends on July 18 at the Netra Jyothi College of Optometry and Paramedical Science, but a student from another stream ended up using the bathroom. The case against the three women and the college administration was registered under sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 175 (omission to produce document to public servant by person legally bound to produce it) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (e) (punishment for violation of privacy) of Information Technology Act.

This is not the first time Shakuntala has posted such controversial posts. Earlier, she had posted a fke mosque photo in an attempt to paint a communal colour to terrible train accident that took place in Odisha. The post was subsequently deleted.