  2. Udupi video case: BJP worker held for derogatory tweet against Karnataka CM’s female family members

News Network
July 28, 2023

Bengaluru, July 28: A Bharatiya Janata Party worker has been taken into custody by the High Ground Police Station after she tweeted an abusive comment against female family members of Karnataka chief minister amidst saffron party’s attempt to give communal tinge to Udupi college washroom video case. 

shakuntala.jpg

BJP worker Shakuntala Nataraj was detained for questioning after Congress worker Hanumantharaya filed a complaint with High grounds police station against her distasteful tweet targeting wife and daughter-in-law of chief minister Siddaramaiah. 

Shakuntala’s tweet was in response to Congress leaders’ remarks against BJP for giving communal tinge to an incident at a paramedical college in Udupi wherein three girls were accused of secretary filming their classmate in the washroom. 

As the news of alleged video began to spread the Sangh Parivar activists released the fake obscene videos of girls on social media and claimed that Muslim girls are secretly filming Hindu girls’ videos in washroom. 

Police have registered FIR against three girls, college administration and those who spread fake videos. 

According to the FIR, they were attempting to film one of their friends on July 18 at the Netra Jyothi College of Optometry and Paramedical Science, but a student from another stream ended up using the bathroom. The case against the three women and the college administration was registered under sections 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence) and 175 (omission to produce document to public servant by person legally bound to produce it) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 (e) (punishment for violation of privacy) of Information Technology Act.

This is not the first time Shakuntala has posted such controversial posts. Earlier, she had posted a fke mosque photo in an attempt to paint a communal colour to terrible train accident that took place in Odisha. The post was subsequently deleted.

News Network
July 20,2023

swedishembassy.jpg

Baghdad, July 20: Hundreds of Iraqi protesters have stormed the Swedish embassy in the capital Baghdad and set part of it on fire in protest against the second planned desecration of the Holy Qur’an in Sweden.

The angry protesters, who were reportedly the supporters of prominent Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, stormed the main gates of the embassy building on Thursday, holding up copies of the Qur’an and chanting pro-Sadr slogans.

“We are mobilized today to denounce the burning of the Qur’an, which is all about love and faith,” a protester told AFP. “We demand that the Swedish government and the Iraqi government stop this type of initiative.”

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry condemned the torching of the Swedish embassy building In a statement, saying the Iraqi government had instructed security forces to carry out a swift investigation, identify the perpetrators and hold them to account.

Following the incident, Sweden’s Foreign Ministry announced that its embassy staff in Baghdad are “safe”.

The ministry further said Iraqi authorities have the responsibility to protect diplomatic missions and staff, adding that attacks on embassies and diplomats “constitute a serious violation of the Vienna Convention.”

The development comes as Swedish authorities have approved an assembly to be held later in the day outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where organizers plan to burn a copy of Muslims’ holy book as well as the Iraqi flag.

Two people are set to participate in the demonstration, Swedish media reported on Wednesday, adding that one of them is the same person who set a Qur’an on fire outside a Stockholm mosque in June.

On June 28, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant stomped on the Qur’an before setting several pages alight in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque. The insult to the Muslim holy book was made under the authorization and protection of the Swedish police. 

The incident, coinciding with the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha and the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, drew the anger of Muslims from across the world.

News Network
July 22,2023

thakur.jpg

New Delhi, July 22: There is a long list of heinous crimes against women in Opposition-ruled states such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but it is playing politics over the Manipur incident, the BJP alleged on Saturday.

Tension mounted in the hills of strife-torn Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur referred to some cases of crime against women registered in Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal to hit out at Opposition parties.

"Over one lakh cases of crime against women have been registered in Rajasthan in the last four years. A total of 33,000 cases pertain to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan," Thakur alleged.

On the sacking of a Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, he said that on the instructions of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked the minister for expressing concern over crimes against women in state.

News Network
July 27,2023

sea.jpg

Mangaluru, July 27: A gloomy atmosphere prevailed across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada as the red alert by IMD continued on Thursday. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains continued to lash parts of the district.

IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rainfall of more than 114 mm to 204 mm likely to occur at isolated places over all the districts of coastal Karnataka. There will also be thunderstorms with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds with wind speeds reaching 40-50kmph in isolated places over all the coastal districts till Saturday.

Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) issued a rough sea alert, stating high waves in the range of 3.5-3.7m were predicted along the coast from Mangaluru to Karwar till Thursday.

There was widespread rain along the coast on Wednesday that caused loss of life and damage to property. 

However, with the rain intensity reducing, the water level in the rivers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts went down on Wednesday, from the high levels of Monday.

In Dakshina Kannada, one more person drowned, taking the death toll this monsoon to seven. The deceased is Muzambil aka B Ismail,32, a resident of Halekote, Ullal. He drowned when he accidentally slipped and fell into the sea at Kasba Bazar.

Some roads in Bantwal taluk were blocked due to a hillock caving in and boulders falling on the roads. Gusty winds resulted in some tiled houses getting damaged in the region.

Dakshina Kannada received an average rainfall of 69mm, with Moodbidri taluk receiving the highest at 100mm, followed by Kadaba and Bantwal taluks receiving more than 70mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, till 8.30am on Wednesday.

The damage to Mescom infrastructure was 73 poles, two transformers and 3 km of supply lines in the last 24 hours. Udupi district received an average of 94mm of rainfall. Hebri taluk received the highest rainfall at 113mm, followed by Byndoor at 97mm.

Kodkani in Siddapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district, received the highest rainfall in the state at 203mm, and Nadpalu in Karkala taluk received 142mm of rainfall.

India Meteorological Department has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea, stating that squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Karnataka coast till July 28.

