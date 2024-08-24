  1. Home
  Udupi: Woman allegedly abducted and raped by Instagram friend; 2 held

News Network
August 24, 2024

Udupi: A young woman was allegedly drugged and raped after being kidnapped in Karkala town of Udupi district, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested two persons in the case and registered a case under sections of abduction and rape of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Udupi superintendent of police Dr Arun K said that the arrested accused have been identified as Altaf and Xavier Richard Quadros. As per the preliminary investigation the survivor woman and accused Altaf, knew each other from past three months through Instagram and hail from the same locality.

Altaf had allegedly called the woman on Friday afternoon and asked her to meet him. When the victim arrived at the decided spot, she was allegedly kidnapped in a vehicle. Two of Altaf’s friends also joined him. Later, Altaf forced the woman to drink alcohol and raped her. The accused had allegedly spiked the drink.

After committing the crime the accused had dropped the victim home, the SP said.

"The rape accused Altaf and another person identified as Savera Richard Kardosa who supplied beer bottles to the accused, have been arrested and their vehicles have been seized. The victim has been shifted to KMC Manipal Hospital for treatment. The legal procedures will be completed as per the law and further action would be initiated in the case," the SP stated.

He added that on social media, false news regarding the incident which was not in the complaint filed with the police and the medical report is being spread.

“We will investigate who is behind spreading the false news about the case and initiate action," he warned.

The case has been registered under Sections 135, 64, 3(5) of the BNS Act.

The statement of the victim would be recorded before the court and legal action would be initiated against the accused, the SP stated.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2024

shetty.jpg

Udupi: In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the community in mourning, a bright young student from a local private college tragically lost his life after falling from a moving bus in Udupi’s Karkala taluk on Wednesday, August 21.

Janit Shetty, a 19-year-old second-year BSc student, was heading from Karkala to Mangaluru when the unthinkable happened. In a cruel twist of fate, he was thrown from the private bus onto the unforgiving road, where he was fatally struck by the bus's back wheels.

Despite the frantic efforts of bystanders and medical professionals, who provided first aid at a nearby hospital and rushed him to Manipal for advanced treatment, Janit’s injuries were too severe. His life, full of dreams and aspirations, was tragically cut short.

The loss is profoundly felt by his grieving mother and younger sister, who now face an unimaginable void in their lives. The entire community shares in their sorrow, mourning the loss of a young life taken far too soon.

News Network
August 17,2024

trekking.jpg

Mangaluru: In an exciting development for adventure enthusiasts, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has lifted the ban on trekking in the Netravati Peak area within the Belthangady Wildlife Range of Kudremukh National Park, as well as in other parts of the district. 

This decision, announced on Saturday, reopens opportunities for nature lovers to explore the region's breathtaking landscapes.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP confirmed that trekking to the district's hilly ranges and peaks, along with other adventure activities conducted by homestays, resorts, and the forest department, can now resume. However, he emphasized the need for necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of participants.

The ban was initially imposed to safeguard the public from potential hazards, such as landslides, lightning, and tree falls, brought on by heavy monsoon rains. Following a comprehensive report from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division in Karkala, the administration deemed it safe to lift the restrictions.

With the ban now lifted, thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts can once again immerse themselves in the district's stunning natural beauty, all while adhering to safety guidelines.

News Network
August 12,2024

caraccident.jpg

Udupi: The national highways traversing Udupi district have become increasingly perilous, with over 1,000 accidents recorded in 2023 alone, tragically resulting in the loss of 222 lives. In response to these sobering figures, the police department has pinpointed 21 high-risk areas, or "black spots," where accidents are recurrent, prompting the district administration to instruct the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement urgent safety measures.

The surge in accidents has been primarily attributed to two factors: the unscientific design of roads and junctions, and the reckless over-speeding by motorists. Of the identified black spots, four are within the jurisdiction of the Udupi traffic police station, while three fall under the Byndoor police station. The district administration has mandated that NHAI install warning signs, create zebra crossings, and deploy traffic police at these vulnerable locations to mitigate the risk of further accidents.

In total, the district recorded 1,284 accidents on its national highways in 2023. Alongside the 222 fatalities, 1,381 individuals sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. Alarmingly, the police department reports that 90% of these incidents were caused by excessive speed.

Three years ago, a collaborative study conducted by students and experts from MAHE MIT, alongside NHAI and the district police, shed light on the dangers posed by the unscientific design of roads. The study revealed that road dividers and U-turns are often installed due to pressure from the owners of nearby establishments, such as wedding halls, petrol stations, hospitals, and shopping centers. Ideally, three lanes should be available before a U-turn is made, but this is frequently not the case, particularly in areas where local residents have influenced the placement of these turns. Additionally, driving on the wrong side of the road has been identified as another significant cause of accidents, according to Raghavendra Holla, an assistant lecturer of civil engineering at MIT Manipal.

Dr. K. Vidyakumari, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating, “Appropriate instructions have already been issued to the police department and NHAI to prevent accidents on highways. We must also implement ambulance mapping with trauma care centers on highways, and highway engineers have been advised to convene special meetings every month to address these pressing issues.”

The call for immediate action underscores the urgent need to rectify these dangerous conditions, as the community grapples with the devastating impact of these preventable tragedies.

