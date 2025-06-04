  1. Home
Udupi youth loses ₹16 lakh in UK job visa scam by Mangaluru ‘academy’

coastaldigest.com news network
June 4, 2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A young job aspirant from Udupi district was allegedly cheated out of ₹16 lakh by a Mangaluru-based academy that falsely promised a UK employment visa.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a resident of Vadderahobli village in Kundapur, her 26-year-old son responded to a Facebook advertisement by an "academy" in Kodialbail, Mangaluru, which claimed to facilitate UK visas within 90 days for a payment of ₹16 lakh.

The youth visited the office where the accused allegedly took ₹2 lakh in cash as an advance and verified his documents. Subsequently, the accused persistently called the victim, warning that delays in the remaining payment would result in cancellation of the visa process.

The family went on to transfer ₹3 lakh from the complainant’s daughter’s account on October 27, 2023, followed by another ₹13 lakh on December 1, 2023. Despite paying the entire amount, no visa was issued. Calls to the accused eventually went unanswered as his phone was switched off.

On March 20, 2024, the complainant visited the office again. The accused provided a written assurance on stamp paper, promising to either deliver the visa in three months or refund the money within six months.

When that too failed, he issued an account-payee cheque of ₹16 lakh dated October 3, 2024, in the victim’s name. However, the cheque bounced when presented on December 16, 2024, with the bank citing "Funds Insufficient."

Kundapur Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is ongoing.

News Network
May 29,2025

New Delhi: In what many view as yet another blow to the Muslim community, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government has decided to exclude unregistered waqf properties, including those classified as ‘waqf by user’, from its upcoming Central Waqf Portal — a move that critics say could lead to the erasure of lakhs of historic Muslim endowments across India.

Expected to be launched in early June, the new portal will replace the existing Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI). But unlike WAMSI, which allowed broader inclusion, the Central Waqf Portal will enforce a rigid three-tier verification process (maker-checker-approver), requiring fresh registration of all existing entries — a bureaucratic maze that may disproportionately affect small waqf caretakers and historically recognized waqf lands maintained by usage over centuries.

The move will particularly affect over 4.2 lakh ‘waqf by user’ properties, which have been preserved through generational community use and are often unregistered due to colonial and post-colonial neglect — not due to any illegitimacy. Denying them recognition under the new system raises concerns about a deliberate effort to delegitimize Muslim community assets.

Under the new process:

•    The mutawalli (caretaker) must now act as the ‘maker’, entering data into the system;

•    A Waqf Board official will serve as the ‘checker’;

•    A government-appointed authority — not necessarily from the community — will act as the final ‘approver’.

This centralized control and discretionary power at the “approver” level opens the door to biased rejections and political interference, critics warn.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, now tightly controlled by the central government, claims the process will ensure “transparency” — yet it provides no clarity on how traditional waqf lands will be protected or what redressal mechanisms will be in place for unjust exclusions.

Experts argue this move fits into a larger pattern of state-led encroachment on Muslim institutions — from the demolition of madrasa structures in Assam to the targeting of Urdu schools and the UCC narrative.

According to government figures, over 8.7 lakh waqf properties exist in India, spread across 39 lakh acres. With the exclusion of unregistered properties, vast swathes of Muslim community land may effectively become unprotected, opening them up to state acquisition or corporate takeover.

Even while claiming “digital modernization,” the Modi government’s Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 appears to be a tool for institutional disempowerment of Muslim endowments, critics say. The move comes amid rising concerns over the shrinking space for minority rights, and the increasing use of bureaucratic measures to weaken Muslim self-governance in religious and community affairs.

Waqf Board officials from various states participated in a training session recently — but several raised concerns informally about the lack of consultation with grassroots Muslim stakeholders.

Observers warn: “The new portal doesn’t just register properties — it redraws the legal boundary between community ownership and state control.”

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has officially amended its tobacco control law, raising the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and increasing the fine for violations under COTPA from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, received the President’s assent on May 23 and was published in the Karnataka Gazette Extraordinary on May 30, bringing it into immediate effect.

The amendment aligns Karnataka with other progressive states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, which have already implemented similar restrictions.

Key Changes in the Law:

•    Age Limit Raised:

Under the amended Section 6, the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products is now prohibited to anyone below the age of 21. The provision also bans the sale:
o    Within 100 meters of any educational institution
o    Of loose cigarettes or single sticks

•    Fine Increased:

Penalties under Sections 21, 24, and 28—including smoking in public places and sale of tobacco to underage individuals—have been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

•    Complete Ban on Hookah Bars:

A new Section 4A prohibits the opening or running of hookah bars, including in eating houses, pubs, bars, and restaurants.
Offenders face imprisonment of 1 to 3 years and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh under new Section 21A.

•    Expanded Public Usage Ban:

Section 4 has been expanded to cover both smoking and spitting of tobacco in public places.

The state government had initially announced its intent to make these changes in September 2023, aiming to strengthen its tobacco control framework and discourage youth addiction.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2025

Bantwal, June 2: All five individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahman have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. 

A group of persons on May 27 attacked Abdul Rahman and Kalandar Shafi, who were unloading sand from a pick-up truck at Ira Kodi, with lethal weapons resulting in the death of the former and serious injuries to the latter.

The Bantwal Rural Police are now conducting a deeper investigation with the accused in custody.

The arrested individuals are:

Deepak (21) from Mundrakodi, Kurniyal village

Pruthviraj (21) and Chinthan (19) from Shivajinagar, Ammunje

Sumith Acharya (27) from Tenkabellur

Raviraj (23) from Badagabellur

They were produced before the court and subsequently remanded to police custody.

Dakshina Kannada district police had formed five teams under the investigating officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal, to crack the murder.

Police have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that more accused may be detained and questioned in the coming days as part of the continuing probe.

