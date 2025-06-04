Udupi youth loses ₹16 lakh in UK job visa scam by Mangaluru ‘academy’

Mangaluru, June 4: A young job aspirant from Udupi district was allegedly cheated out of ₹16 lakh by a Mangaluru-based academy that falsely promised a UK employment visa.
According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a resident of Vadderahobli village in Kundapur, her 26-year-old son responded to a Facebook advertisement by an "academy" in Kodialbail, Mangaluru, which claimed to facilitate UK visas within 90 days for a payment of ₹16 lakh.
The youth visited the office where the accused allegedly took ₹2 lakh in cash as an advance and verified his documents. Subsequently, the accused persistently called the victim, warning that delays in the remaining payment would result in cancellation of the visa process.
The family went on to transfer ₹3 lakh from the complainant’s daughter’s account on October 27, 2023, followed by another ₹13 lakh on December 1, 2023. Despite paying the entire amount, no visa was issued. Calls to the accused eventually went unanswered as his phone was switched off.
On March 20, 2024, the complainant visited the office again. The accused provided a written assurance on stamp paper, promising to either deliver the visa in three months or refund the money within six months.
When that too failed, he issued an account-payee cheque of ₹16 lakh dated October 3, 2024, in the victim’s name. However, the cheque bounced when presented on December 16, 2024, with the bank citing "Funds Insufficient."
Kundapur Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is ongoing.
